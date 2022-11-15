Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Paradise Creek Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

245 SE Paradise St.

Pullman, WA 99163

Popular Items

- PCB Burger
- Cougar Gold Mac-n-Cheese
- Spicy Bleu Burger

Merch

Plastic Silverware

Plastic Silverware

New Washington State law does not allow plastic silverware to be distributed without customers' requests. Please use this to request a set!

Washington State Tee

Washington State Tee

$14.00+

Unisex T-Shirt. Please specify what size you would like!

PCB Sweatshirt

PCB Sweatshirt

$35.00+

Dark Grey sweatshirt with print on both sides. Fits slightly slim

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

Take home your very own PCB pint glass!

PCB Bumper Sticker

PCB Bumper Sticker

$2.00

Keep Pullman beered. It's important

Growler Empty

$10.00

An empty glass Growler 64oz you can use to fill with your favorite PCB beer!

Specials!

Pineapple Chicken Burger

Pineapple Chicken Burger

$14.85

Quarter Pound crispy chicken patty with grilled pineapple, havarti cheese, siracha mayo, lettuce, onion, on a sesame bun

Vegan Tuscan Burger

Vegan Tuscan Burger

$15.85

Vegan imitation meat patty, with vegan mayo, vegan smoked provolone, lettuce tomato and onions marinated in our house made vegan Italian dressing

Family Meals

Family Mac

Family Mac

$45.00

A great big 4x portion of our amazing Cougar Gold Mac and Cheese, one of the best in town. Enough for 4 adults. If you want sides, please order them separately.

Family Pork Sandwich

Family Pork Sandwich

$40.00

A 4x portion of our home made Pulled BBQ Pork with a tub of slaw to top it off and 4 buns to put it all in. We include a big bag of our house made kettle chips to boot. Optionally substitute Regular Fries or Sweet Potato Fries for and extra $6

- Kids Menu

Kids Mac (not cougar gold)

Kids Mac (not cougar gold)

$4.50

A cup of Mac and Cheese made without cougar gold specifically for kids!

Chicken Strips W\fries

Chicken Strips W\fries

$6.85

Three Chicken Strips served with fries

- Kids Burger

- Kids Burger

$6.85

A plain quarter pound burger with a choice of sides. Choose to add toppings.

- Kids Grilled Cheese

- Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.85

Grilled cheese with American Cheese. Served with house made kettle chips.

- Appetizers

Hummus w/Fresh Veggies and Pita

Hummus w/Fresh Veggies and Pita

$9.35

classic hummus with garbanzos, tahini, garlic, lemon and spices, served with fresh veggies and grilled pita or gluten-free chips. vegan.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.85

eight bite-sized pretzels with house made porter mustard and honey mustard. vegetarian

Artichoke Cheese Dip

Artichoke Cheese Dip

$11.85

Swiss, goat and cream cheeses with marinated artichokes served hot with grilled pita. vegetarian

Potstickers

Potstickers

$8.85+

a handful of chicken or vegetable potstickers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.85

Eight bone-in wings served with carrots and celery. Hot sauces made by Irish Spike's Hot Sauce from Moscow, ID.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

mussels steamed in a white wine butter and herb sauce with sourdough bread

- Burgers And More

Greek Lamb Burger

$17.30

six-ounce herbed lamb patty, baby spinach, tomato, feta mayo and house made tzatziki

- Cougar Gold Mac-n-Cheese

- Cougar Gold Mac-n-Cheese

$16.85

Our famous dish served in a bowl topped with shredded cougar gold cheese and toasted panko. vegetarian.

- Spicy Bleu Burger

- Spicy Bleu Burger

$16.30

half-pound ground angus patty with green leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato, red onion, pepperjam, peppered bacon and blue cheese spread

- PCB Burger

- PCB Burger

$15.30

half-pound ground angus patty with green leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato and red onion

- Turkey Club

- Turkey Club

$15.30

thin sliced turkey breast, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, mayo, tomato and lettuce on a ciabatta roll.

- Pulled Pork Sandwich

- Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.85

applewood-smoked pulled pork, mango coleslaw and chef's bbq sauce on a ciabatta roll

- Reuben Sandwich

- Reuben Sandwich

$14.85

toasted marbled rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss and housemade thousand island dressing

- Mediterranean Salmon Burger

- Mediterranean Salmon Burger

$15.30

alaskan salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, feta mayo and housemade tzatziki

- Curried Lentil Burger

- Curried Lentil Burger

$14.30

Vegetarian. local lentil patty, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and curry aioli. Contains Soy, egg, gluten (lentil patty has some panko in it)

- Entrees

Dinner Entrees, available after 5 daily.
- Brazilian Seafood Stew

- Brazilian Seafood Stew

$24.85

prawns, mahi-mahi and mussels, tomato, onion, peppers, garlic and ginger in a spiced coconut milk sauce with jasmine rice. Can be vegan.

- Baby Back Ribs

$24.85

Ribs marinated in house made bbq sauce, served with smashed red potatoes and petite green beans

- Chicken Cacciatore

- Chicken Cacciatore

$20.85

tomato, mushroom, leek and garlic sauce, chicken thigh, chicken sausage and potato gnocchi topped with Romano cheese.

- Fettucine

- Fettucine

$19.85

gorgonzola cream sauce, apples, red onions, and spiced walnuts. vegetarian.

- Tenderloin Steak

- Tenderloin Steak

$25.85Out of stock

6 oz tenderloin steak with smashed red potatoes, green beans and Gorgonzola butter on top

- Soups And Salads

- Bacon Blue Salad

- Bacon Blue Salad

$12.85

baby greens with blue cheese, bacon, a sliced hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes and creamy buttermilk ranch

- Caesar Salad

- Caesar Salad

$11.85

romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons

- Ginger Chicken Salad

- Ginger Chicken Salad

$13.85

grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing

- House Salad

- House Salad

$11.85

artisan greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans and honey balsamic vinaigrette.

- Side Salad

- Side Salad

$7.00

A half version of our House Salad, artisan greens with cucumbers, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette

- Small Caesar Salad

- Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.35+Out of stock

Housemade soups that change daily. Tuesday: Rotates Wednesday: Potato Leek, Thursday: Creamy Fire Roasted Tomato, Friday-Saturday: Shrimp Bisque,

Shrimp Bisque

Shrimp Bisque

$6.35+

Chef Joan Swensen's famous Shrimp Bisque! Available Fridays and Saturdays only.

Palouse Lentil Chili

Palouse Lentil Chili

$5.35+

local lentils and kidney beans in a smoky tomato sauce with smoked chopped brisket and topped with shredded cougar gold cheese.

Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian Chili

$5.35+

Our Palouse Lentil Chili is made without any meat. Served with jalapeno cornbread and cougar gold cheese on top.

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$5.35+

Our Palouse Lentil Chili is made without any animal products, no cheese on top, and two slices of bread.

Gazpacho

$5.35+Out of stock

Desserts

Nanaimo Bar

Nanaimo Bar

$7.50

So rich, so yummy. House made. Big enough to share but you won't want to.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$7.50

House made and nothing short of delicious

Caramel Oat Bar

Caramel Oat Bar

$7.50

House made by Joan, you know this is good.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.50

House made carrot cake, with house made dressing. Contains egg, gluten, tree nuts, and dairy.

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.50

A chocolate cake that will melt in your mouth, with your choice of ice cream

Postal Porter Brownie Sundae

Postal Porter Brownie Sundae

$8.85

Ice cream sundae with chunks of brownie made with our Postal Porter

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

- Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Fried sweet potato fries, gluten free

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$4.50

Our house made kettle chips! Thick and lightly salted

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Medium cut french fries, gluten free

Red Bliss Potato Salad

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$5.50

House made potato salad, contains bacon and dairy

Mango Cabbage Slaw

Mango Cabbage Slaw

$5.50

House made cole slaw, with a hint of mango

Cup of Mac

Cup of Mac

$6.50

A small serving of our famous Cougar Gold Mac-n-cheese!

- Side Salad

- Side Salad

$7.00

A half version of our House Salad, artisan greens with cucumbers, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette

- Small Caesar Salad

- Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons

Irish Spike's Hot Sauce

Vandal Green - Beer Based Mild Verde

Vandal Green - Beer Based Mild Verde

$6.00

Vandal Green is a collaboration between the makers of the famous Vandal Pepper Sauce (made at the Breakfast Club in Moscow, Idaho) and Irish Spike’s Hot Sauces. We reduced beer and added malt vinegar to double down on the beer flavor, then we added apple cider vinegar serrano peppers, cilantro and other herbs and spices to crate a one of a kind green sauce! GO GREEN WITH IRISH SPIKE’S AND LIVE YOUR HOTTEST LIFE! HEAT LEVEL = 4/10 it has a mild burn

Big City Hot Sauce

Big City Hot Sauce

$6.00

This is our pizza hot sauce, but it is so much more. Try it on pasta and sandwiches! Spice level = 3/10.

Killer Rabbit - Spiced Carrot & Ginger

Killer Rabbit - Spiced Carrot & Ginger

$6.00

This is a great sriracha alternative. Lots of carrot, ginger, Chinese five spice and orange make it perfect for any Asian food. Try it in pho, ramen, stir fry, rice and it is AMAZING on sushi! SPICE = 4/10

Caribbean Vacation Hot Sauce

Caribbean Vacation Hot Sauce

$6.00

Their spiciest sauce at 8/10. Bright pineapple, silky mango and a finish of earthy banana balanced with the spices of the Caribbean.

Drunken Green - Paradise Creek Brewery Beer Based medium Verde

Drunken Green - Paradise Creek Brewery Beer Based medium Verde

$6.00

Reduced beer from Paradise Creek Brewery and added malt vinegar to double down on the beer flavor, then we added apple cider vinegar serrano peppers, cilantro and other herbs and spices to crate a one of a kind green sauce! GO GREEN WITH IRISH SPIKE’S AND LIVE YOUR HOTTEST LIFE! SPICE LEVEL 6/10

Drunken Red- Paradise Creek Brewery Based Habanero

Drunken Red- Paradise Creek Brewery Based Habanero

$6.00

WE REDUCE WORT (RAW BEER) FROM PARADISE CREEK BREWERY IN PULLMAN, WASHINGTON, ADD MALT VINEGAR TO DOUBLE DOWN ON THAT EARTHY FLAVOR AND THEN ADD ALL THE HIGH NOTES OF A TOMATO, RED HABANERO SAUCE, WITH ADDED OREGANO TO HELP BALANCE THE CILANTRO. GREAT WITH TACOS, STEAK, NACHOS, EGGS, SALADS, PESTO AND SANDWICHES!

Red Eye - Whiskey & Coffee

Red Eye - Whiskey & Coffee

$6.00

Irish Spike’s Red Eye - Whiskey and Coffee starts with the smokey goodness of dried chili de arbol, add in a nice pop of whiskey and a shot of dreamy black coffee, and what is produced is a complex sauce that is less “mere hot sauce” and more divine experience. Each bottle comes with a FREE COMIC AND FORTUNE under the shrink band! SPICE LEVEL 5/10

Unicorn Blood - Chipotle & Blood Orange

Unicorn Blood - Chipotle & Blood Orange

$6.00

Bright, rich blood orange dancing atop a smokey chipotle. It’s as versatile a sauce as we have. Serve it with any Mexican food or bbq, put it in potato salad, serve it on pork loin, steak, or mix it with mayo to make a salad dressing with a kick! SPICE LEVEL = 6/10

Non Alcoholic (Online)

Aurora Orange Blossom

Aurora Orange Blossom

$3.50

Sparkling hops infused beverage with a vibrant yuzu citrus flavor, and aromas of orange blossom 11.2Fl oz

Aurora Pomelo Sage

Aurora Pomelo Sage

$3.50

Sparkling hops infused beverage with juicy citrus flavors with sweet sage to compliment 11.2 fl oz

Gruvi Mocha Stout

$3.00

Gruvi Juicy IPA

$3.00
Coca Cola 16.9oz

Coca Cola 16.9oz

$1.50
Diet Coke 16.9oz

Diet Coke 16.9oz

$1.50
Monster Energy 16oz

Monster Energy 16oz

$2.50
Sprite 16.9oz

Sprite 16.9oz

$1.50
RootBeer 16.9oz

RootBeer 16.9oz

$1.50
Dr Pepper 16.9oz

Dr Pepper 16.9oz

$1.50
Lemonade 16.9oz

Lemonade 16.9oz

$1.50
Apple Juice 10oz

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.00

10oz bottle apple juice

Cranberry juice 10oz

$2.00

10 oz bottle cranberry Juice

Growlers to go

New Growler w/Beer

New Growler w/Beer

$10.00

Purchase a new growler and have it filled with beer!

Growler Refill

Growler Refill

Have a growler already? Bring it in and we will fill it up with your beer of choice.

Cans (Online)

4pk Arbiter IPA

4pk Arbiter IPA

$10.99

For starters, lets just say this beer is fruity, juicy and everything you would expect from this combination of some of the most aromatic hops produced today. We dry hop with generous amounts of Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic and Sorachi Ace to give this beer a punch of pineapple, passion fruit, orange and lemon. The pilsner malt gives it a brightness which is mellowed with the crystal malts to perfectly balance the aromatic hop profile. Available in 16oz Cans

4pk Slough Brew

4pk Slough Brew

$10.99

A light lager simple and clean with a soft sweetness. Easy drinker!

6pk Blackberry Pucker

6pk Blackberry Pucker

$10.49
6pk Huckleberry Pucker

6pk Huckleberry Pucker

$10.49

Huckleberry Pucker is our most favoritest beer around the state. Abundant aromas of Huckleberry followed with a crisp clean tartness make this beer like nothing you have ever had. It doesn't really even taste like a beer so give it a try even if you prefer ciders or a crisp glass of wine. Our cans of Pucker are 12oz and sold in six packs

6pk JDubs Pale Ale

6pk JDubs Pale Ale

$10.49
6pk Kolsch

6pk Kolsch

$10.49

Kugar Kolsch is a Kolsch style beer which has its origins in Germany. We make ours hyper local though using Baronesse barley grown in Colfax WA and Malted in Spokane, WA. of course all our hops come from Yakima making this beer one that is about as local as it gets. It's nice slightly graney malt is pleasantly balanced with those hops making it an easy to get along with day long drinker. Just 4.9% ABV does the trick! Our 12 oz. cans are sold in six packs

6pk Lincoln Lager

$10.49
6pk MooJoe

6pk MooJoe

$10.49

MooJoe Coffee Milk Stout is rich and creamy with a great coffee nose. We actually cold brew the coffee right in the conditioning tank making this smooth as silk. The use of locally roasted coffee from Bucer's makes it even more special.

6pk Over the Hop

6pk Over the Hop

$10.49
6pk Pokerface Blonde

6pk Pokerface Blonde

$10.49

Pokerface Blonde brewed with Lyon barley developed by WSU grown in St. John WA and malted by Linc Malting in Spokane. It is crystal clear and tempered with just enough hops to round out the malty flavor. Holding a 6.5% ABV isn't what you would expect from this blonde but looks can be deceiving. Cans are in 12 oz.

6pk Postal Porter

6pk Postal Porter

$10.49

Postal Porter is dark as night and nice and roasty. One of our oldest running flagship beers. Cans are 12 oz.

6pk Scottish

6pk Scottish

$10.49
6pk Shandy

6pk Shandy

$10.49

Huckleberry Pucker Shandy takes our Pucker to a new level. Lemonade added to the Huckleberry Pucker makes this an irresistible summer time drink.

Canned Cocktails

Orange Crush Can

$8.00

12oz can of our orange crush cocktail, Orange vodka, orange juice, triple sec and sprite.

Carlton Can

$6.00Out of stock

Nerds infused Vodka, with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup. Lightly carbonated 12oz

Whiskey Sour Can

$6.00

12oz can of Kentucky Bourbon, lemon, lime and simple syrup

Sangria Can

$8.00Out of stock

12oz can of our house-made Sangria. Made with fresh ingredients and local wine.

Pullman Pony Can

$6.00Out of stock

12oz Can of our Pullman Pony (Moscow Mule) Made with house-made ginger simple syrup.

Cider

Tieton Apricot Cider Can

Tieton Apricot Cider Can

$3.00

Fruit forward apricot on the nose with a proper balance of sweet and tart on the palate. A perfect combination of apple and apricot. Semi-Dry

Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Can

Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Can

$3.00

The perfect balance of sweet, ripe peaches and tartness of green apples. A touch of oak tannin finishes this cider off perfectly. Semi Sweet.

Lavender Honey Can

Lavender Honey Can

$3.00

Semi-sweet with only three ingredients- fermented apples, lavender and honey. This cider gives off the perfect amount of crisp apple on the front, rich honey notes on the palate and finishes with a hint of spring-time lavender. ABV 6.9%

6pk Cider

6pk Cider

$11.99

Your choice of a six pack of Tieton Cider

Bottled Wine

BTL Alias Chardonnay

$12.00
BTL Alias Pinot Noir

BTL Alias Pinot Noir

$11.00
BTL Avalon Red Blend

BTL Avalon Red Blend

$11.00
BTL Barter and Trade Cab Sauv

BTL Barter and Trade Cab Sauv

$17.00
BTL Hinman Vineyards Pinot Gris

BTL Hinman Vineyards Pinot Gris

$12.00
BTL Pitule Moscato D'Asti

BTL Pitule Moscato D'Asti

$12.00
BTL Sweet Tales Rose

BTL Sweet Tales Rose

$10.00
BTL Two Mountain Merlot

BTL Two Mountain Merlot

$15.00
BTL Two Mountain Sauv Blanc

BTL Two Mountain Sauv Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

Booze by the Bottle

Capitol Vodka 1L

$12.50
Western Son Cucumber Vodka 1L

Western Son Cucumber Vodka 1L

$19.18
Smirnoff Orange Vodka 1L

Smirnoff Orange Vodka 1L

$20.74

Ketel One 1L

$40.92
Grey Goose Vodka 1L

Grey Goose Vodka 1L

$46.79

Capitol Gin 1L

$12.50
New Amsterdam Gin 1L

New Amsterdam Gin 1L

$15.60
Beefeater Gin 1L

Beefeater Gin 1L

$33.74
Tanqueray Gin 1L

Tanqueray Gin 1L

$37.34
Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin 1L

Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin 1L

$37.69

Capitol Rum 1L

$12.50
Captain Morgan White Rum 1L

Captain Morgan White Rum 1L

$22.71
Malibu Coconut Rum 1L

Malibu Coconut Rum 1L

$20.64
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1L

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1L

$28.26
Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1L

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1L

$29.89
Kentucky Walker Bourbon 750mL

Kentucky Walker Bourbon 750mL

$18.00
Makers Mark 1L

Makers Mark 1L

$46.16
Bulleit Bourbon 1L

Bulleit Bourbon 1L

$46.16
Bulleit 95 Rye 1L

Bulleit 95 Rye 1L

$48.75Out of stock
Jameson Irish Whiskey 1L

Jameson Irish Whiskey 1L

$41.33
Crown Royal 1L

Crown Royal 1L

$38.27

FLASH SALE! We ordered too much so grab one for home at $5 off! (This is reflected in the price you see here already) in accordance with WA laws, you must include food in your order which contains liquor.

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey 1L

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey 1L

$45.87
Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskey 1L

Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskey 1L

$16.24
Knob Creek 1L

Knob Creek 1L

$60.44
Liebelula Joven Tequila 1L

Liebelula Joven Tequila 1L

$26.00
1800 Reposado Tequila

1800 Reposado Tequila

$39.62
Hornitos Anejo Tequila 1L

Hornitos Anejo Tequila 1L

$47.11Out of stock

Heroe de Leon Tequila 1L

$22.50
Jagermeister 1L

Jagermeister 1L

$41.13
Johnnie Walker Red Label 1L

Johnnie Walker Red Label 1L

$46.80