Paradise Creek Brewery

6pk Kolsch

$10.49

Kugar Kolsch is a Kolsch style beer which has its origins in Germany. We make ours hyper local though using Baronesse barley grown in Colfax WA and Malted in Spokane, WA. of course all our hops come from Yakima making this beer one that is about as local as it gets. It's nice slightly graney malt is pleasantly balanced with those hops making it an easy to get along with day long drinker. Just 4.9% ABV does the trick! Our 12 oz. cans are sold in six packs