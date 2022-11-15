- Home
Paradise Creek Brewery
No reviews yet
245 SE Paradise St.
Pullman, WA 99163
Merch
Plastic Silverware
New Washington State law does not allow plastic silverware to be distributed without customers' requests. Please use this to request a set!
Washington State Tee
Unisex T-Shirt. Please specify what size you would like!
PCB Sweatshirt
Dark Grey sweatshirt with print on both sides. Fits slightly slim
Pint Glass
Take home your very own PCB pint glass!
PCB Bumper Sticker
Keep Pullman beered. It's important
Growler Empty
An empty glass Growler 64oz you can use to fill with your favorite PCB beer!
Specials!
Pineapple Chicken Burger
Quarter Pound crispy chicken patty with grilled pineapple, havarti cheese, siracha mayo, lettuce, onion, on a sesame bun
Vegan Tuscan Burger
Vegan imitation meat patty, with vegan mayo, vegan smoked provolone, lettuce tomato and onions marinated in our house made vegan Italian dressing
Family Meals
Family Mac
A great big 4x portion of our amazing Cougar Gold Mac and Cheese, one of the best in town. Enough for 4 adults. If you want sides, please order them separately.
Family Pork Sandwich
A 4x portion of our home made Pulled BBQ Pork with a tub of slaw to top it off and 4 buns to put it all in. We include a big bag of our house made kettle chips to boot. Optionally substitute Regular Fries or Sweet Potato Fries for and extra $6
- Kids Menu
Kids Mac (not cougar gold)
A cup of Mac and Cheese made without cougar gold specifically for kids!
Chicken Strips W\fries
Three Chicken Strips served with fries
- Kids Burger
A plain quarter pound burger with a choice of sides. Choose to add toppings.
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with American Cheese. Served with house made kettle chips.
- Appetizers
Hummus w/Fresh Veggies and Pita
classic hummus with garbanzos, tahini, garlic, lemon and spices, served with fresh veggies and grilled pita or gluten-free chips. vegan.
Pretzel Bites
eight bite-sized pretzels with house made porter mustard and honey mustard. vegetarian
Artichoke Cheese Dip
Swiss, goat and cream cheeses with marinated artichokes served hot with grilled pita. vegetarian
Potstickers
a handful of chicken or vegetable potstickers
Chicken Wings
Eight bone-in wings served with carrots and celery. Hot sauces made by Irish Spike's Hot Sauce from Moscow, ID.
Steamed Mussels
mussels steamed in a white wine butter and herb sauce with sourdough bread
- Burgers And More
Greek Lamb Burger
six-ounce herbed lamb patty, baby spinach, tomato, feta mayo and house made tzatziki
- Cougar Gold Mac-n-Cheese
Our famous dish served in a bowl topped with shredded cougar gold cheese and toasted panko. vegetarian.
- Spicy Bleu Burger
half-pound ground angus patty with green leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato, red onion, pepperjam, peppered bacon and blue cheese spread
- PCB Burger
half-pound ground angus patty with green leaf lettuce, mayo, tomato and red onion
- Turkey Club
thin sliced turkey breast, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, mayo, tomato and lettuce on a ciabatta roll.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
applewood-smoked pulled pork, mango coleslaw and chef's bbq sauce on a ciabatta roll
- Reuben Sandwich
toasted marbled rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss and housemade thousand island dressing
- Mediterranean Salmon Burger
alaskan salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, feta mayo and housemade tzatziki
- Curried Lentil Burger
Vegetarian. local lentil patty, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and curry aioli. Contains Soy, egg, gluten (lentil patty has some panko in it)
- Entrees
- Brazilian Seafood Stew
prawns, mahi-mahi and mussels, tomato, onion, peppers, garlic and ginger in a spiced coconut milk sauce with jasmine rice. Can be vegan.
- Baby Back Ribs
Ribs marinated in house made bbq sauce, served with smashed red potatoes and petite green beans
- Chicken Cacciatore
tomato, mushroom, leek and garlic sauce, chicken thigh, chicken sausage and potato gnocchi topped with Romano cheese.
- Fettucine
gorgonzola cream sauce, apples, red onions, and spiced walnuts. vegetarian.
- Tenderloin Steak
6 oz tenderloin steak with smashed red potatoes, green beans and Gorgonzola butter on top
- Soups And Salads
- Bacon Blue Salad
baby greens with blue cheese, bacon, a sliced hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes and creamy buttermilk ranch
- Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons
- Ginger Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing
- House Salad
artisan greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans and honey balsamic vinaigrette.
- Side Salad
A half version of our House Salad, artisan greens with cucumbers, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons
Soup of the Day
Housemade soups that change daily. Tuesday: Rotates Wednesday: Potato Leek, Thursday: Creamy Fire Roasted Tomato, Friday-Saturday: Shrimp Bisque,
Shrimp Bisque
Chef Joan Swensen's famous Shrimp Bisque! Available Fridays and Saturdays only.
Palouse Lentil Chili
local lentils and kidney beans in a smoky tomato sauce with smoked chopped brisket and topped with shredded cougar gold cheese.
Vegetarian Chili
Our Palouse Lentil Chili is made without any meat. Served with jalapeno cornbread and cougar gold cheese on top.
Vegan Chili
Our Palouse Lentil Chili is made without any animal products, no cheese on top, and two slices of bread.
Gazpacho
Desserts
Nanaimo Bar
So rich, so yummy. House made. Big enough to share but you won't want to.
Lemon Bar
House made and nothing short of delicious
Caramel Oat Bar
House made by Joan, you know this is good.
Carrot Cake
House made carrot cake, with house made dressing. Contains egg, gluten, tree nuts, and dairy.
Molten Chocolate Cake
A chocolate cake that will melt in your mouth, with your choice of ice cream
Postal Porter Brownie Sundae
Ice cream sundae with chunks of brownie made with our Postal Porter
Single Scoop Ice Cream
- Sides
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried sweet potato fries, gluten free
Kettle Chips
Our house made kettle chips! Thick and lightly salted
French Fries
Medium cut french fries, gluten free
Red Bliss Potato Salad
House made potato salad, contains bacon and dairy
Mango Cabbage Slaw
House made cole slaw, with a hint of mango
Cup of Mac
A small serving of our famous Cougar Gold Mac-n-cheese!
- Side Salad
A half version of our House Salad, artisan greens with cucumbers, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, and a honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons
Irish Spike's Hot Sauce
Vandal Green - Beer Based Mild Verde
Vandal Green is a collaboration between the makers of the famous Vandal Pepper Sauce (made at the Breakfast Club in Moscow, Idaho) and Irish Spike’s Hot Sauces. We reduced beer and added malt vinegar to double down on the beer flavor, then we added apple cider vinegar serrano peppers, cilantro and other herbs and spices to crate a one of a kind green sauce! GO GREEN WITH IRISH SPIKE’S AND LIVE YOUR HOTTEST LIFE! HEAT LEVEL = 4/10 it has a mild burn
Big City Hot Sauce
This is our pizza hot sauce, but it is so much more. Try it on pasta and sandwiches! Spice level = 3/10.
Killer Rabbit - Spiced Carrot & Ginger
This is a great sriracha alternative. Lots of carrot, ginger, Chinese five spice and orange make it perfect for any Asian food. Try it in pho, ramen, stir fry, rice and it is AMAZING on sushi! SPICE = 4/10
Caribbean Vacation Hot Sauce
Their spiciest sauce at 8/10. Bright pineapple, silky mango and a finish of earthy banana balanced with the spices of the Caribbean.
Drunken Green - Paradise Creek Brewery Beer Based medium Verde
Reduced beer from Paradise Creek Brewery and added malt vinegar to double down on the beer flavor, then we added apple cider vinegar serrano peppers, cilantro and other herbs and spices to crate a one of a kind green sauce! GO GREEN WITH IRISH SPIKE’S AND LIVE YOUR HOTTEST LIFE! SPICE LEVEL 6/10
Drunken Red- Paradise Creek Brewery Based Habanero
WE REDUCE WORT (RAW BEER) FROM PARADISE CREEK BREWERY IN PULLMAN, WASHINGTON, ADD MALT VINEGAR TO DOUBLE DOWN ON THAT EARTHY FLAVOR AND THEN ADD ALL THE HIGH NOTES OF A TOMATO, RED HABANERO SAUCE, WITH ADDED OREGANO TO HELP BALANCE THE CILANTRO. GREAT WITH TACOS, STEAK, NACHOS, EGGS, SALADS, PESTO AND SANDWICHES!
Red Eye - Whiskey & Coffee
Irish Spike’s Red Eye - Whiskey and Coffee starts with the smokey goodness of dried chili de arbol, add in a nice pop of whiskey and a shot of dreamy black coffee, and what is produced is a complex sauce that is less “mere hot sauce” and more divine experience. Each bottle comes with a FREE COMIC AND FORTUNE under the shrink band! SPICE LEVEL 5/10
Unicorn Blood - Chipotle & Blood Orange
Bright, rich blood orange dancing atop a smokey chipotle. It’s as versatile a sauce as we have. Serve it with any Mexican food or bbq, put it in potato salad, serve it on pork loin, steak, or mix it with mayo to make a salad dressing with a kick! SPICE LEVEL = 6/10
Non Alcoholic (Online)
Aurora Orange Blossom
Sparkling hops infused beverage with a vibrant yuzu citrus flavor, and aromas of orange blossom 11.2Fl oz
Aurora Pomelo Sage
Sparkling hops infused beverage with juicy citrus flavors with sweet sage to compliment 11.2 fl oz
Gruvi Mocha Stout
Gruvi Juicy IPA
Coca Cola 16.9oz
Diet Coke 16.9oz
Monster Energy 16oz
Sprite 16.9oz
RootBeer 16.9oz
Dr Pepper 16.9oz
Lemonade 16.9oz
Apple Juice 10oz
10oz bottle apple juice
Cranberry juice 10oz
10 oz bottle cranberry Juice
Growlers to go
Cans (Online)
4pk Arbiter IPA
For starters, lets just say this beer is fruity, juicy and everything you would expect from this combination of some of the most aromatic hops produced today. We dry hop with generous amounts of Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic and Sorachi Ace to give this beer a punch of pineapple, passion fruit, orange and lemon. The pilsner malt gives it a brightness which is mellowed with the crystal malts to perfectly balance the aromatic hop profile. Available in 16oz Cans
4pk Slough Brew
A light lager simple and clean with a soft sweetness. Easy drinker!
6pk Blackberry Pucker
6pk Huckleberry Pucker
Huckleberry Pucker is our most favoritest beer around the state. Abundant aromas of Huckleberry followed with a crisp clean tartness make this beer like nothing you have ever had. It doesn't really even taste like a beer so give it a try even if you prefer ciders or a crisp glass of wine. Our cans of Pucker are 12oz and sold in six packs
6pk JDubs Pale Ale
6pk Kolsch
Kugar Kolsch is a Kolsch style beer which has its origins in Germany. We make ours hyper local though using Baronesse barley grown in Colfax WA and Malted in Spokane, WA. of course all our hops come from Yakima making this beer one that is about as local as it gets. It's nice slightly graney malt is pleasantly balanced with those hops making it an easy to get along with day long drinker. Just 4.9% ABV does the trick! Our 12 oz. cans are sold in six packs
6pk Lincoln Lager
6pk MooJoe
MooJoe Coffee Milk Stout is rich and creamy with a great coffee nose. We actually cold brew the coffee right in the conditioning tank making this smooth as silk. The use of locally roasted coffee from Bucer's makes it even more special.
6pk Over the Hop
6pk Pokerface Blonde
Pokerface Blonde brewed with Lyon barley developed by WSU grown in St. John WA and malted by Linc Malting in Spokane. It is crystal clear and tempered with just enough hops to round out the malty flavor. Holding a 6.5% ABV isn't what you would expect from this blonde but looks can be deceiving. Cans are in 12 oz.
6pk Postal Porter
Postal Porter is dark as night and nice and roasty. One of our oldest running flagship beers. Cans are 12 oz.
6pk Scottish
6pk Shandy
Huckleberry Pucker Shandy takes our Pucker to a new level. Lemonade added to the Huckleberry Pucker makes this an irresistible summer time drink.
Canned Cocktails
Orange Crush Can
12oz can of our orange crush cocktail, Orange vodka, orange juice, triple sec and sprite.
Carlton Can
Nerds infused Vodka, with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup. Lightly carbonated 12oz
Whiskey Sour Can
12oz can of Kentucky Bourbon, lemon, lime and simple syrup
Sangria Can
12oz can of our house-made Sangria. Made with fresh ingredients and local wine.
Pullman Pony Can
12oz Can of our Pullman Pony (Moscow Mule) Made with house-made ginger simple syrup.
Cider
Tieton Apricot Cider Can
Fruit forward apricot on the nose with a proper balance of sweet and tart on the palate. A perfect combination of apple and apricot. Semi-Dry
Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Can
The perfect balance of sweet, ripe peaches and tartness of green apples. A touch of oak tannin finishes this cider off perfectly. Semi Sweet.
Lavender Honey Can
Semi-sweet with only three ingredients- fermented apples, lavender and honey. This cider gives off the perfect amount of crisp apple on the front, rich honey notes on the palate and finishes with a hint of spring-time lavender. ABV 6.9%
6pk Cider
Your choice of a six pack of Tieton Cider
Bottled Wine
Booze by the Bottle
Capitol Vodka 1L
Western Son Cucumber Vodka 1L
Smirnoff Orange Vodka 1L
Ketel One 1L
Grey Goose Vodka 1L
Capitol Gin 1L
New Amsterdam Gin 1L
Beefeater Gin 1L
Tanqueray Gin 1L
Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin 1L
Capitol Rum 1L
Captain Morgan White Rum 1L
Malibu Coconut Rum 1L
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1L
Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1L
Kentucky Walker Bourbon 750mL
Makers Mark 1L
Bulleit Bourbon 1L
Bulleit 95 Rye 1L
Jameson Irish Whiskey 1L
Crown Royal 1L
FLASH SALE! We ordered too much so grab one for home at $5 off! (This is reflected in the price you see here already) in accordance with WA laws, you must include food in your order which contains liquor.