Chinese

Paradise Dynasty 3333 Bristol Street

review star

No reviews yet

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(A) XLB

A1 Specialty XLB

$18.25

A2 Original XLB (Pork) 6pcs

$9.00

A2 Original XLB (Pork) 10pcs

$14.75

A3 Original XLB (Chicken) 6pcs

$7.50

A3 Original XLB (Chicken) 10pcs

$12.50

A3 Szechuan XLB 6pcs

$9.50

A3 Szechuan XLB 10pcs

$15.75

A4 Garlic XLB 6pcs

$9.50

A4 Garlic XLB 10pcs

$15.75

A5 Cheese XLB 6pcs

$10.50

A5 Cheese XLB 10pcs

$17.75

A6 Kimchi XLB 6pcs

$10.50

A6 Kimchi XLB 10pcs

$17.50

A7 Crab XLB 6pcs

$12.50

A7 Crab XLB 10pcs

$20.75

A8 Foie Poulet XLB 6pcs

$16.50

A8 Foie Poulet XLB 10pcs

$27.50

A9 Black Truffle XLB 6pcs

$16.50

A9 Black Truffle XLB 10pcs

$27.50

A11 X'mas XLB 10pcs

$11.41

(B) Dim Sum

B1 Raddish Pastry 3pc

$8.50Out of stock

B2 Pork Bun 2pcs

$7.00

B3 Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling 3pcs

$7.00Out of stock

B4 Vege Spring Roll 3pcs

$7.00

B9 Steamed Vege Bun 2pcs

$7.00

B8 Steamed Vege Dumpling 6pcs

$8.75

B6 Vege and Pork Dumpling 8pcs

$10.75

B7 Vege and Chicken Dumpling 8pcs

$10.75

B10 Pork Wonton Chilli Vinaigrette 6pcs

$11.25

B11 Prawn Pork Wonton Chilli Vinaigrette 6pcs

$12.25

B12 Chicken Wonton Chilli Vinaigrette 6pcs

$11.25

B14 Steamed Red Bean Bun 2pcs

$6.50

B13 Yam Taro XLB 6pcs

$5.20

H5 Yam Taro XLB 10pcs

$10.00

B14 Red Bean XLB 6pc

$5.20

B14 Red Bean XLB 10pcs

$8.50

(C) Soup

C1 Chicken Soup

$10.50

C2 Vege Pork Wonton Soup

$11.75

C3 Prawn Pork Wonton Soup

$11.75

C4 Vege Chicken Wonton Soup 6pcs

$11.75

C6 Hot Sour Pork Soup

$12.00

(D) Appetizer

D1 Lettuce Roll 8pcs

$9.80Out of stock

D6 White Shimeji Mushroom

$7.00

D3 Wood Ear Mushroom

$7.00

D4 Cucumber Minced Garlic

$7.00

D5 Chilled Tofu Crispy Onion

$7.00

D1 Fried Pork Chop

$8.50

(E) Hot Dish

E1 Black Pepper Angus Beef

$28.75

E2 Mapo Tofu Pork

$14.75

E3 Sweet Sour Chicken

$17.75

E4 Kung Pao Chicken

$17.75

E5 Szechuan Crispy Chicken

$19.75

E6 Egg White Fish Dried Scallop

$17.75

E7 Stir Fried Shrimp Shanghai Style

$20.75

E8 Sweet Sour Fish

$20.75

E9 French Bean Minced Pork

$14.25

E10 Australian Lettuce

$12.50

E11 Baby Cabbage

$12.50

E12 Spinach

$12.50

E13 Broccoli

$12.50

E14 Pea Shoot

$13.50

(F) Rice & Noodle

F1 Noodle & Shredded Pork

$14.00

F2 Noodle & Chicken

$14.00

F3 Noodle & Shrimp

$15.00

F4 Noodle & Vege

$14.00

F5 Shanghai Rice Cake Pork and Vege

$14.00

F6 Shredded Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

F7 Pork Chop Fried Rice

$17.00

F8 Chicken Fry Rice

$14.00

F9 Fried Rice & Shrimp

$15.00

F10 Egg Fried Rice & Veggie

$14.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

(G) Noodle & Soup

G1 Vege Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.50

G2 Prawn Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.50

G3 Vege Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.50

G5 Chicken Breast Noodle Soup

$13.50

G6 Shredded Pork Mustard Green Noodle Soup

$13.50

G7 Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$16.75

G8 Shrimp Noodle Soup

$15.00

G10 Vege Noodle Chilli Vinaigrette

$12.50

G11 Dan Dan Noodle

$11.00

G12 Scallion Oil Noodle

$10.00

G13 Pork Wonton Chilli Vinaigrette Noodle

$13.50

G14 Prawn Pork Wonton Chilli Vinaigrette Noodle

$13.50

G15 Chicken Wonton Chilli Vinaigrette Noodle

$13.50

G17 Hot Sour Pork Noodle Soup

$13.50

G18 Minced Pork & Mushroom Noodle

$12.50

(H) Dessert

H1 Red Bean Pancake

$10.50

H2 Black Sesame Mochi 4pcs

$7.00

H3 Pan-Fried Pumpkin 3pcs

$7.00

H4 Red Bean Rice Roll & Peanuts 3pcs

$7.00

H7 Snow Fungus & Peach Resin

$8.00

H8 Mango Pudding

$7.00

Ice Tea & Hot Tea

J9 Wintermelon iced tea

$4.75

J31 Kiwi iced tea

$4.75

J12 Jasmine Hot Tea

$2.75

J13 Oolong Hot Tea

$2.75

Soda

J14 Wintermelon Soda

$4.00

J15 Passionfruit Soda

$4.00

J16 Guava Soda

$4.00

J17 Candied Orange Soda

$4.00

J18 Mango Soda

$4.00

J19 Peach Soda

$4.00

J20 Dragon Fruit Soda

$4.00

J21 Kiwi Soda

$4.00

Bottle Water

J22 Acqua Panna Mineral Water

$3.30

J23 Voss Still Water

$5.50

J24 Voss Sparkling Water

$5.50Out of stock

Red Wine by Glass

Malbec Mendoza Argentina (GLS)

$8.00

Conundrum CA (GLS)

$12.00

Buehler Cabernet Sauvignon (GLS)

$15.00

Walt Anderson Pinot Noir (GLS)

$16.00

Bottle Beer

Tsingtao

$6.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

805

$7.00

IPA Lagunitas

$7.50

Red Wine by Bottle

Malbec Mendoza Argentina (BTL)

$28.00

Conundrum CA (BTL)

$49.00

Buehler Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$59.00

Walt Anderson Pinot Noir (BTL)

$65.00

Austin Hope Cabernet (BTL)

$60.00

St Supery Cabernet (BTL)

$70.00

Dumol Wester Pinot Noir (BTL)

$120.00

BV Rutherford (BTL)

$135.00

Caymus Cabernet (BTL)

$150.00

Penfolds Shiraz (BTL)

$195.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Kirin

$6.00

Asahi Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Sparkling by Bottle

Tommasi Prosecco (BTL)

$42.00

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne (BTL)

$75.00

White Wine by Bottle

Pighin Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$39.00

A To Z Oregon Riesling (BTL)

$42.00

Raeburn Chardonnay (BTL)

$49.00Out of stock

Rose, Paso Robles (BTL)

$49.00

Hall Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$55.00

Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$55.00

Beringer Chardonnay (BTL)

$65.00

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay (BTL)

$90.00

Sparkling by Glass

Tommasi Prosecco (GLS)

$11.00

piper-Heidsieck Champagne (GLS)

$18.00

Sake by Bottle

Plum Sparkling Wine (BTL)

$9.00

Mixed Berry Sparkling Sake (BTL)

$15.00

Peach Sparkling Sake (BTL)

$15.00Out of stock

Coconut Lemongrass Nigori Sake (BTL)

$18.00

Snow Maiden Nigori Sake (BTL)

$42.00

Murai Junmai Ginjo (BTL)

$53.00

Eternal Spring Junmai Ginho (BTL)

$82.00

Joto Daiginjo (BTL)

$88.00

Murai Green Devil (BTL)

$138.00

Watari Bune Gold Junmai (BTL)

$238.00

Sake by Glass

Snow Nigori Sake (GLS)

$8.00

Murai Junmai Ginjo (GLS)

$10.00

Eternal Spring Junmai Ginho (GLS)

$16.00

Joto Daiginjo (GLS)

$17.00Out of stock

Paradise Specialties

Paradise Saketini

$16.00

Dynasty Purple Rain

$16.00

Sake Mojito

$15.00

Oriental Pina Colada

$15.00Out of stock

Sentosa Mimosa

$13.00

Chef's Recommendation Menu

Walnut Shrimp

$24.88

Stir Fried Mussels

$24.88

Sea Bass

$36.88

Beef Tenderloin

$38.88

Scallop and Black Truffle

$36.88

Baby Cabbage and Mushroom

$22.88Out of stock

Lobster Egg Noodle

$68.88
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

3333 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

