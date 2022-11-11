Paradise of India 87 Main Street
No reviews yet
87 Main Street
Amherst, MA 01002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)
Crispy turnovers stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, lightly seasoned with spices.
Meat Samosa (2 pcs)
Crispy turnovers stuffed with lean ground lamb and peas, lightly seasoned with spices.
Vegetable Pakora (Bhajia)
Fresh cut onion seasoned with special spices and a touch of garlic fried in chickpea batter.
Chicken Pakora
Marinated chicken cubes fried in chickpea batter.
Mixed Platter (Serves Two)
Pakora, 1 Samosa, Chicken Pakora, 1 Papadum, 1 Aloo Tikki.
Vegetable Platter (Serves Two)
Pakora, 1 Samosa, 1 Papadum, 1 Aloo Tikki
Aloo Tikki
Seasoned potatoes, shredded cheese, and carrots, fried in chickpea batter, served with tamarind sauce.
Papad
Spice roasted crispy lentil wafers
Green Salad
Romaine Hearts Lettuce served with ranch.
Traditonal Indian Soup
Accompaniments
Pickles
Indian pickled Mango
Raita
Cool whisked yogurt with cucumbers and shredded carrots, gently seasoned with spices.
Homemade Yogurt
Mango Chutney
Lightly sweetened mango relish
Tamarind Chutney
sweet
Mint Chutney
mint
Onion Chutney
spicy
Rice (Half serving)
Basmati
Rice (Full serving)
Basmati
Special Indian Breads*
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in our tandoor.
Paratha
Buttered and layered whole wheat bread.
Puri
Deep fried whole wheat fluffy bread.
Naan
All Purpose flour bread baked in our tandoor (Indian clay oven).
Garlic Naan
An unleaved and tossed garlic and fresh cilantro bread baked in our tandoor oven.
Peshawari Naan
Sweet naan stuffed with nuts, raisins, honey, and baked in our tandoor oven.
Spinach Naan
Naan stuffed with spinach, delicately spiced.
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes and peas gently seasoned with herbs and spices.
Gobi Paratha
Whole wheat flour stuffed with cauliflower, ginger, and cilantro.
Panner Kulcha
Naan stuffed with fresh Indian homemade cheese and baked in our tandoor.
Onion Kulcha
A delightful fine wheat flour bread stuffed with onions an herbs.
Coconut Naan
Naan Stuffed with Shredded coconut.
Keema Naan
Super-fine flour bread stuffed with minced lamb cooked in the tandoor.
Chicken Tikka Kulcha
Stuffed with spiced chicken.
Bread Basket
Choice of any 3 Indian breads (excludes Puri)
Butter Naan
Tavaa Roti
Vegetable Specialties
Channa Masala
Whole chick peas simmered in fresh tomato sauce and numerous spices, a Punjabi treat!
Aloo Palak
Delicately flavored creamed spinach cooked with potatoes.
Vegetable Korma
Mixed garden fresh vegetables prepared in curry sauce garnished with nuts and raisins.
Saag Paneer
Creamed spinach sauce with chunks of homemade cheese.
Aloo Gobi
Mouth-watering blend of fresh cauliflower and potatoes seasoned to perfection.
Mixed Vegetable with Spinach
Mixed vegetables in a spiced creamed spinach sauce.
Dal Makhani
Our own house specialty of black and yellow lentil beans cooked in onions and tomatoes.
Alu Mattar
Green peas and potatoes cooked in flavorful curry sauce.
Aloo Mattar Paneer
Green peas or potato, and matter paneer cheese cooked in onions and tomatoes in spiced sauce.
Channa Saag
Whole chick peas cooked with spiced creamed spinach sauce.
Aloo Mattar Mushroom
Potatoes, mushrooms and green peas cooked in curry base sauce with onions.
Baigan Bartha
Potatoes, mushrooms and green peas cooked in curry base sauce with onions.
Paneer Shahi Korma
Homemade grated cheese sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, and tomato cooked in a light creamy sauce.
Malai Kofta
Minced vegetable balls simmered in rich sauce and garnished with nuts and raisins.
Paneer Masala
Chunks of Indian cheese cooked in fresh tomato base sauce with light cream.
Tofu Tikka Masala
Chunks of Tofu sauteed in garlic, ginger, cooked tomato based cream sauce.
Tofu Saag
Chunks of Tofu with creamed spinach
Tofu Aloo Matar
Cubes of Tofu, potatoes, green peas, onions cooked in spicy sauce.
Tofu Jalfrezi
Chunks of Tofu with spring onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper.
Saag
Vegetable Curry
Chicken Specials
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori boneless chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spices cooked in a light cream, onion tomato base sauce.
Chicken Shai Korma
A royal dish of chicken cooked in a creamy mild sauce garnished with cashews and raisins.
Chicken Dilruba
Chicken with fresh vegetables in medium spiced sauce.
Chicken Curry
Chicken prepared with special sauce from fresh onions, tomatoes and garlic cloves.
Chicken Masala
Chicken cooked in a curry sauce with onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken pieces cooked with potatoes in a spicy sauce with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Chicken Jalfrazi
Boneless chicken pieces cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions and exotic Indian Spices.
Chicken Mushroom
Boneless chicken prepared with mushroom
Chicken Josh
Tender boneless chicken pieces cooked with yogurt-based curry sauce blended with Indian spices.
Chicken Saag
Tender Chicken pieces cooked in a sauce with spices cooked with light creamed spinach.
Chicken Mango
Tender boneless chicken cooked with mango fruit sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce Only
A sauce that is enriched in yogurt and spices cooked in a light cream, onion tomato base.
Butter Chicken
Tandoori boneless chicken pieces marinated in spices cooked in a light cream, butter onion tomato base sauce.
Chicken Kashmiri
Lamb Specialties
Lamb Curry
Lamb prepared with special sauce, fresh onion, tomatoes, garlic and cloves.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb pieces cooked with potatoes sautéed in a hot, spicy, tangy s
Lamb Masala
Tender boneless lamb cooked with spring onions, tomatoes in a curry base sauce.
Lamb Josh
Lean pieces of lamb cooked in a yogurt sauce and special spices.
Boti Kabab Masala
Tandoor broiled lamb sautéed in our special exquisite light creamy tomato base sauce.
Lamb Shai Korma
Tender lamb pieces cooked with exotic spices and herbs and garnished with cashews and raisins in a creamy sauce.
Lamb Dilruba
Lamb with fresh vegetables in medium spiced sauce.
Lamb Saag
Chunks of boneless lamb cooked in a creamed spinach sauce fresly ground spices with light curry sauce.
Lamb Mango
Cubes of lamb cooked in traditional mango curry sauce.
Lamb Mushroom
Pieces of lamb cooked with mushroom, tomatoes and a blend of fresh herbs and spices.
Lamb Dal
Delicious lamb cooked with extraordinary black and yellow lentils.
Keema Mattar
Spiced ground lamb and peas with onions and tomatoes in a curry base sauce.
Lamb Jalfrezi
Tandoori Delicacies
Tandoori Chicken Full
Spring chicken marinated in special yogurt, blended with garlic, ginger and herbs and delicately barbequed in tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken Half
Chicken Tikka
Chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt with freshly ground garlic, ginger, and a touch of mild spices and saffron. "Give yourself a treat!"
Boti Kabab
Tender cubes of lamb marinated in chef's special sauce skewered in Tandoor.
Seekh Kabab
Finger rolls of ground lamb, spiced with fresh ginger.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in chef’s special choice of exotic spices served on sizzling onions.
Mixed Grill Madras
An assortment of Chicken Tikka, Boti Kabab, Tandoori Chicken, and Tandoori Shrimp.
Tandori Shrimp and Chicken Tikka Grill
Jumbo shrimp and Chicken Tikka, broiled on charcoal.
Tandoori Sword Fish
Chunks of sword fish marinated to perfection with garlic, lemon juice and touches of herbs and cooked in Tandoor.
Chef's Specials
Mango Chicken and Shrimp
The classic combination of chicken and shrimp smothered in freshly blended mango fruit sauce.
Garlic Chicken and Shrimp
The classic combination of chicken and shrimp smothered in freshly blended garlic sauce..
Coconut Chicken and Shrimp
Fresh shrimp and chicken coconut cream and light cream with roasted cashews and raisins.
Mango Lamb and Shrimp
The beautiful blend of mango fruit sauce cooked with lamb and shrimp.
Garlic Lamb and Shrimp
Combination of lamb and shrimp in a sauce with a touch of garlic.
Coconut Lamb and Shrimp
Fresh shrimp and lamb in coconut cream and light cream sauce with roasted cashews and raisins.
Shrimp Tandoori Masala
Shrimp Cooked in tomato an creamy sauce.
Aloo Tikki with Channa Masala
Combination of diced potatoes and garbanzo beans cooked in medium spiced sauces.
Chole with Bhature
A traditional Punjabi combination of Channa Masala and Bhatoora (deep-fried Bread).
Paneer and Mushrooms
Combination of mushrooms and cheese cooked with tomatoes and tempered with cumin seeds.
Seafood
Shrimp curry
Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes in a traditional curry sauce.
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked in a blend of curry sauce with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp with potatoes cooked with tomatoes and onions in a tangy spicy hot sauce.
Shrimp Dilruba
Shrimp cooked with fresh vegetables in mild spiced sauce.
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp prepared with seasoned creamed spinach and freshly ground spices.
Shrimp Shahi Korma
Selected boneless and skinless fish in a mild spiced sauce
Fish Curry
Selected boneless and skinless fish in a mild spiced sauce.
Fish Masala
Fish cooked in a tomato base with onions and spices.
Fish Vindaloo
Fish cooked in a very spicy curry base sauce.
Fish Tikka Masala
Paradise of India Special Dinners
Paradise of India Special Dinner (For two)
A Royal Feast! Appetizer: 2 pieces Vegetable Samosa or Vegtable Pakora. Tandoori Chicken, Any style Meat Dish, Matter Paneer, Dal. Side order of naan. Choice of desserts: Gulabjamun or kheer.
Vegetarian Dinner (For two)
Appetizer: Samosa or Pakora. Any style of two vegetarian dishes. Side order of Raita and Naan. Dessert: Gulabjamun or Kheer.
Paradise of India Special Biryani (For two)
Aromatic rice flavored with lamb, chicken, shrimp and fresh vegetables with saffron, and garnished with raisins and cashews. Side order of Raita and papurdum.
Tandoori Dinner (For one)
Appetizer: Vegetable Samosa or Lentil Soup. Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Seekh Kabab, Chicken Curry. Side order of Naan. Choice of Desserts: Gulabjamun or Kheer.
Vegetarian Thali Dinner (For one)
Appetizer: Samosa, Papad, Mixed vegetables, Channa Masala, Dal. Side order of Raita and Naan. Dessert: Gulabjamun.
Basmati Rice Specialties (Biryani)
Banarsi Biryani (Vegetable)
Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables with saffron and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Chicken Biryani
Chicken and saffron flavored Basmati Rice cooked with herbs and spices and garnished with cashews and raisins.
Lamb Biryani
A classic aromatic lamb dish flavored with cubes of tender lamb with saffron and garnished with chasews and raisins.
Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic rice flavored with shrimp and saffron Basmati Rice and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Fish Biryani
Selected pieces of fish cooked with pillau rice.
Paradise of India Special Biryani
Shrimp, juicy chicken and chunks of lamb cooked with Basmati rice and fresh vegetables.
Special Biryani (For Two)
Desserts
Gulabjamun (Two Pieces)
Honey flavored pastry sponge, soaked in honey and rosewater.
Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding made from milk, flavored with cardamon and rosewater.
Kulfee
Homemade ice cream from reduced milk, almonds and pistachios
Mango Kulfee
Homemade mango ice cream.
Ginger Ice Cream
Beverages
Coke
Diet coke
Sprite
Dr. pepper
Mt. Dew
Ginger ale
Root Beer
Bottled water
Sparkling Water (Perrier)
Salty Lassi
Refreshing Salted Yogurt Shake.
Sweet Lassi
Refreshing Sweet Yogurt Shake.
Mango Lassi
Mango flavored yogurt shake
Strawberry Lassi
Strawberry Yogurt Shake.
Tropical Orange Juice
Mango Juice
Homemade Refreshing Juice.
Hot Tea
Regular or Decaffeinated.
Green Tea
Coffee
Regular or Decaffeinated.
Masala Chai Tea
Spiced Indian tea with milk (hot or iced). (No refill)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Get deliveries to your door for less thru our website on orders over $20
87 Main Street, Amherst, MA 01002