Paradise of India 87 Main Street

No reviews yet

87 Main Street

Amherst, MA 01002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Naan
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)
Keema Naan

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)

$3.99

Crispy turnovers stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, lightly seasoned with spices.

Meat Samosa (2 pcs)

$4.99

Crispy turnovers stuffed with lean ground lamb and peas, lightly seasoned with spices.

Vegetable Pakora (Bhajia)

$4.99

Fresh cut onion seasoned with special spices and a touch of garlic fried in chickpea batter.

Chicken Pakora

$5.99

Marinated chicken cubes fried in chickpea batter.

Mixed Platter (Serves Two)

$8.99

Pakora, 1 Samosa, Chicken Pakora, 1 Papadum, 1 Aloo Tikki.

Vegetable Platter (Serves Two)

$8.99

Pakora, 1 Samosa, 1 Papadum, 1 Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$3.99

Seasoned potatoes, shredded cheese, and carrots, fried in chickpea batter, served with tamarind sauce.

Papad

$2.99

Spice roasted crispy lentil wafers

Green Salad

$4.99

Romaine Hearts Lettuce served with ranch.

Traditonal Indian Soup

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Spiced warlm lentil soup

Coconut Soup

$3.99

Shredded coconut with milk

Accompaniments

Pickles

$1.99

Indian pickled Mango

Raita

$3.99

Cool whisked yogurt with cucumbers and shredded carrots, gently seasoned with spices.

Homemade Yogurt

$2.99

Mango Chutney

$1.99

Lightly sweetened mango relish

Tamarind Chutney

$0.50+

sweet

Mint Chutney

$0.50+

mint

Onion Chutney

$0.50+

spicy

Rice (Half serving)

$2.99

Basmati

Rice (Full serving)

$3.99

Basmati

Special Indian Breads*

Tandoori Roti

$3.50

Whole wheat bread baked in our tandoor.

Paratha

$3.50

Buttered and layered whole wheat bread.

Puri

$3.50

Deep fried whole wheat fluffy bread.

Naan

$3.50

All Purpose flour bread baked in our tandoor (Indian clay oven).

Garlic Naan

$3.99

An unleaved and tossed garlic and fresh cilantro bread baked in our tandoor oven.

Peshawari Naan

$3.99

Sweet naan stuffed with nuts, raisins, honey, and baked in our tandoor oven.

Spinach Naan

$3.99

Naan stuffed with spinach, delicately spiced.

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes and peas gently seasoned with herbs and spices.

Gobi Paratha

$3.99

Whole wheat flour stuffed with cauliflower, ginger, and cilantro.

Panner Kulcha

$3.99

Naan stuffed with fresh Indian homemade cheese and baked in our tandoor.

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

A delightful fine wheat flour bread stuffed with onions an herbs.

Coconut Naan

$3.99

Naan Stuffed with Shredded coconut.

Keema Naan

$4.99

Super-fine flour bread stuffed with minced lamb cooked in the tandoor.

Chicken Tikka Kulcha

$4.99

Stuffed with spiced chicken.

Bread Basket

$11.99

Choice of any 3 Indian breads (excludes Puri)

Butter Naan

$3.50

Tavaa Roti

$3.50

Vegetable Specialties

Channa Masala

$13.99

Whole chick peas simmered in fresh tomato sauce and numerous spices, a Punjabi treat!

Aloo Palak

$13.99

Delicately flavored creamed spinach cooked with potatoes.

Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Mixed garden fresh vegetables prepared in curry sauce garnished with nuts and raisins.

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Creamed spinach sauce with chunks of homemade cheese.

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Mouth-watering blend of fresh cauliflower and potatoes seasoned to perfection.

Mixed Vegetable with Spinach

$13.99

Mixed vegetables in a spiced creamed spinach sauce.

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Our own house specialty of black and yellow lentil beans cooked in onions and tomatoes.

Alu Mattar

$13.99

Green peas and potatoes cooked in flavorful curry sauce.

Aloo Mattar Paneer

$13.99

Green peas or potato, and matter paneer cheese cooked in onions and tomatoes in spiced sauce.

Channa Saag

$13.99

Whole chick peas cooked with spiced creamed spinach sauce.

Aloo Mattar Mushroom

$13.99

Potatoes, mushrooms and green peas cooked in curry base sauce with onions.

Baigan Bartha

$13.99

Potatoes, mushrooms and green peas cooked in curry base sauce with onions.

Paneer Shahi Korma

$14.99

Homemade grated cheese sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, and tomato cooked in a light creamy sauce.

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Minced vegetable balls simmered in rich sauce and garnished with nuts and raisins.

Paneer Masala

$14.99

Chunks of Indian cheese cooked in fresh tomato base sauce with light cream.

Tofu Tikka Masala

$14.99

Chunks of Tofu sauteed in garlic, ginger, cooked tomato based cream sauce.

Tofu Saag

$14.99

Chunks of Tofu with creamed spinach

Tofu Aloo Matar

$14.99

Cubes of Tofu, potatoes, green peas, onions cooked in spicy sauce.

Tofu Jalfrezi

$14.99

Chunks of Tofu with spring onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper.

Saag

$13.99

Vegetable Curry

$13.99

Chicken Specials

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Tandoori boneless chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spices cooked in a light cream, onion tomato base sauce.

Chicken Shai Korma

$14.99

A royal dish of chicken cooked in a creamy mild sauce garnished with cashews and raisins.

Chicken Dilruba

$14.99

Chicken with fresh vegetables in medium spiced sauce.

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chicken prepared with special sauce from fresh onions, tomatoes and garlic cloves.

Chicken Masala

$14.99

Chicken cooked in a curry sauce with onions and tomatoes.

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Boneless chicken pieces cooked with potatoes in a spicy sauce with tomatoes, onions and spices.

Chicken Jalfrazi

$14.99

Boneless chicken pieces cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, onions and exotic Indian Spices.

Chicken Mushroom

$14.99

Boneless chicken prepared with mushroom

Chicken Josh

$14.99

Tender boneless chicken pieces cooked with yogurt-based curry sauce blended with Indian spices.

Chicken Saag

$14.99

Tender Chicken pieces cooked in a sauce with spices cooked with light creamed spinach.

Chicken Mango

$14.99

Tender boneless chicken cooked with mango fruit sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce Only

$9.99

A sauce that is enriched in yogurt and spices cooked in a light cream, onion tomato base.

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Tandoori boneless chicken pieces marinated in spices cooked in a light cream, butter onion tomato base sauce.

Chicken Kashmiri

$14.99

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Curry

$15.99

Lamb prepared with special sauce, fresh onion, tomatoes, garlic and cloves.

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Lamb pieces cooked with potatoes sautéed in a hot, spicy, tangy s

Lamb Masala

$15.99

Tender boneless lamb cooked with spring onions, tomatoes in a curry base sauce.

Lamb Josh

$15.99

Lean pieces of lamb cooked in a yogurt sauce and special spices.

Boti Kabab Masala

$15.99

Tandoor broiled lamb sautéed in our special exquisite light creamy tomato base sauce.

Lamb Shai Korma

$15.99

Tender lamb pieces cooked with exotic spices and herbs and garnished with cashews and raisins in a creamy sauce.

Lamb Dilruba

$15.99

Lamb with fresh vegetables in medium spiced sauce.

Lamb Saag

$15.99

Chunks of boneless lamb cooked in a creamed spinach sauce fresly ground spices with light curry sauce.

Lamb Mango

$15.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in traditional mango curry sauce.

Lamb Mushroom

$15.99

Pieces of lamb cooked with mushroom, tomatoes and a blend of fresh herbs and spices.

Lamb Dal

$15.99

Delicious lamb cooked with extraordinary black and yellow lentils.

Keema Mattar

$15.99

Spiced ground lamb and peas with onions and tomatoes in a curry base sauce.

Lamb Jalfrezi

$15.99

Tandoori Delicacies

Tandoori Chicken Full

$31.99

Spring chicken marinated in special yogurt, blended with garlic, ginger and herbs and delicately barbequed in tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken Half

$15.99

Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt with freshly ground garlic, ginger, and a touch of mild spices and saffron. "Give yourself a treat!"

Boti Kabab

$18.99

Tender cubes of lamb marinated in chef's special sauce skewered in Tandoor.

Seekh Kabab

$16.99

Finger rolls of ground lamb, spiced with fresh ginger.

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated in chef’s special choice of exotic spices served on sizzling onions.

Mixed Grill Madras

$19.99

An assortment of Chicken Tikka, Boti Kabab, Tandoori Chicken, and Tandoori Shrimp.

Tandori Shrimp and Chicken Tikka Grill

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp and Chicken Tikka, broiled on charcoal.

Tandoori Sword Fish

$19.99

Chunks of sword fish marinated to perfection with garlic, lemon juice and touches of herbs and cooked in Tandoor.

Chef's Specials

Mango Chicken and Shrimp

$17.99

The classic combination of chicken and shrimp smothered in freshly blended mango fruit sauce.

Garlic Chicken and Shrimp

$17.99

The classic combination of chicken and shrimp smothered in freshly blended garlic sauce..

Coconut Chicken and Shrimp

$17.99

Fresh shrimp and chicken coconut cream and light cream with roasted cashews and raisins.

Mango Lamb and Shrimp

$18.99

The beautiful blend of mango fruit sauce cooked with lamb and shrimp.

Garlic Lamb and Shrimp

$18.99

Combination of lamb and shrimp in a sauce with a touch of garlic.

Coconut Lamb and Shrimp

$18.99

Fresh shrimp and lamb in coconut cream and light cream sauce with roasted cashews and raisins.

Shrimp Tandoori Masala

$18.99

Shrimp Cooked in tomato an creamy sauce.

Aloo Tikki with Channa Masala

$16.99

Combination of diced potatoes and garbanzo beans cooked in medium spiced sauces.

Chole with Bhature

$16.99

A traditional Punjabi combination of Channa Masala and Bhatoora (deep-fried Bread).

Paneer and Mushrooms

$16.99

Combination of mushrooms and cheese cooked with tomatoes and tempered with cumin seeds.

Seafood

Shrimp curry

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes in a traditional curry sauce.

Shrimp Masala

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in a blend of curry sauce with tomatoes, onions and spices.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.99

Shrimp with potatoes cooked with tomatoes and onions in a tangy spicy hot sauce.

Shrimp Dilruba

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with fresh vegetables in mild spiced sauce.

Shrimp Saag

$16.99

Shrimp prepared with seasoned creamed spinach and freshly ground spices.

Shrimp Shahi Korma

$16.99

Selected boneless and skinless fish in a mild spiced sauce

Fish Curry

$16.99

Selected boneless and skinless fish in a mild spiced sauce.

Fish Masala

$16.99

Fish cooked in a tomato base with onions and spices.

Fish Vindaloo

$16.99

Fish cooked in a very spicy curry base sauce.

Fish Tikka Masala

$16.99

Paradise of India Special Dinners

Paradise of India Special Dinner (For two)

$44.99

A Royal Feast! Appetizer: 2 pieces Vegetable Samosa or Vegtable Pakora. Tandoori Chicken, Any style Meat Dish, Matter Paneer, Dal. Side order of naan. Choice of desserts: Gulabjamun or kheer.

Vegetarian Dinner (For two)

$36.99

Appetizer: Samosa or Pakora. Any style of two vegetarian dishes. Side order of Raita and Naan. Dessert: Gulabjamun or Kheer.

Paradise of India Special Biryani (For two)

$32.99

Aromatic rice flavored with lamb, chicken, shrimp and fresh vegetables with saffron, and garnished with raisins and cashews. Side order of Raita and papurdum.

Tandoori Dinner (For one)

$21.99

Appetizer: Vegetable Samosa or Lentil Soup. Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Seekh Kabab, Chicken Curry. Side order of Naan. Choice of Desserts: Gulabjamun or Kheer.

Vegetarian Thali Dinner (For one)

$18.99

Appetizer: Samosa, Papad, Mixed vegetables, Channa Masala, Dal. Side order of Raita and Naan. Dessert: Gulabjamun.

Basmati Rice Specialties (Biryani)

Banarsi Biryani (Vegetable)

$14.99

Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables with saffron and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Chicken and saffron flavored Basmati Rice cooked with herbs and spices and garnished with cashews and raisins.

Lamb Biryani

$16.99

A classic aromatic lamb dish flavored with cubes of tender lamb with saffron and garnished with chasews and raisins.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Aromatic rice flavored with shrimp and saffron Basmati Rice and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Fish Biryani

$17.99

Selected pieces of fish cooked with pillau rice.

Paradise of India Special Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp, juicy chicken and chunks of lamb cooked with Basmati rice and fresh vegetables.

Special Biryani (For Two)

$32.99

Desserts

Gulabjamun (Two Pieces)

$3.50

Honey flavored pastry sponge, soaked in honey and rosewater.

Kheer

$3.50

Traditional Indian rice pudding made from milk, flavored with cardamon and rosewater.

Kulfee

$3.99

Homemade ice cream from reduced milk, almonds and pistachios

Mango Kulfee

$3.99

Homemade mango ice cream.

Ginger Ice Cream

$3.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. pepper

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Ginger ale

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Bottled water

$1.99

Sparkling Water (Perrier)

$1.99

Salty Lassi

$3.99

Refreshing Salted Yogurt Shake.

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Refreshing Sweet Yogurt Shake.

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Mango flavored yogurt shake

Strawberry Lassi

$3.99

Strawberry Yogurt Shake.

Tropical Orange Juice

$2.99

Mango Juice

$2.99

Homemade Refreshing Juice.

Hot Tea

$1.50

Regular or Decaffeinated.

Green Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Regular or Decaffeinated.

Masala Chai Tea

$1.99

Spiced Indian tea with milk (hot or iced). (No refill)

Utensils & Plates

Utensils

Plates

Utensils & Plates

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get deliveries to your door for less thru our website on orders over $20

Location

87 Main Street, Amherst, MA 01002

Directions

