Paradise on Ice - Austin 8820 Burnet RD STE 505
Bars & Lounges

Paradise on Ice - Austin 8820 Burnet RD STE 505

No reviews yet

8820 Burnet RD STE 505

Austin, TX 78757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Life Meets Paradise (Pina + Straw)
Sunset / Sunrise (Pina + Dream)

Most Requested

Strawberry

Endless Love (Straw + Watermelon)

$5.50+

Strawberry & Watermelon

Laid in the Shade (Straw + Mango)

$5.50+

Strawberry & Mango

Beachside Breeze (Straw + Banana)

$5.50+

Strawberry & Banana

Heaven on Earth (Straw + Vanilla)

$5.50+

Strawberry & Vanilla

Hurricane

Bonfire on the Beach (Hurricane + Cherry & Strawberry)

$5.50+

Hurricane & Cherry

Bonfire on the Beach (Hurricane + Cherry)

$5.50+

Hurricane & Strawberry

Bonfire on the beach (Hurricane + Strawberry)

$5.50+

Sunny Days (Hurricane + Pina Colada)

$5.50+

Hurricane & Pina Colada

Caught in the Rain (Hurricane + Green Apple)

$5.50+

Hurricane & Green Apple

Tropical Retreat (Hurricane + Dreamsicle)

$5.50+

Hurricane & Dreamsicle

Girl Scout Cookies (Hurricane + Green Apple + Pineapple)

$5.50+

Pina Colada

Life Meets Paradise (Pina + Straw)

$5.50+

Pina Colada & Strawberry

Sunset / Sunrise (Pina + Dream)

$5.50+

Pina Colada & Dreamsicle

Island Cream (Pina + Banana)

$5.50+

Pina Colada & Banana

Ocean Lava (Pina + Blue Hawaiian)

$5.50+

Pina Colada &Blue Hawaiian

Long Island

Night to Remember ( LI + Hurricane)

$5.50+

Long Island & Hurricane

Long Walk on the Beach (LI + Peach)

$5.50+

Long Island & Peach

Sunbather's Delight (LI + Lemonade)

$5.50+

Long Island & Lemonade

Mystic Waterfall (LI + Raspberry

$5.50+

Long Island & Raspberry

Mystic Waterfall (LI + Blue Raspberry)

$5.50+

Long Island & Blue Raspberry

Tiki Torch (LI + Watermelon Green Apple Chamoy & Tajin)

$5.50+

Long Island, Green Apple, Watermelon, Chamoy & Tajin

White Russian

Love in the Sand (WR + Chocolate)

$5.50+

White Russian & Chocolate

Sinners Cove (WR + Oreos)

$5.50+

White Russian & Oreo Cookies

Sex on the Beach (WR + Strawberry & Chocolate)

$5.50+

White Russian, Chocolate & Strawberry

White Sands (WR + Peach)

$5.50+

White Russian & Peach

Trouble In Paradise

Shark Bite/Hulk (TIP & Long Island)

$5.50+

Trouble & Long Island

Captain Chill (TIP & Pina C)

$5.50+

Trouble & Pina Colada

Dirty Ocean Water (TIP & Hurricane)

$5.50+

Trouble & Hurricane

Sunkissed

Star Fish (SK & WR)

$5.50+

Sunkissed & White Russian

Sting Ray (SK & TIP)

$5.50+

Sunkissed and Trouble in Paradise

The Vacay (SK & Strawberry)

$5.50+

Sunkissed & Strawberry

Twisted Seaweed

Beach Weather (Twisted + Strawberry + Lemonade)

$5.50+

Sangria & Strawberry

Ocean View (Twisted + TIP)

$5.50+

Sangria & Long Island

Poolside (Twisted + Hurricane)

$5.50+

Sangria & Pina Colada

Paradise Favorites

Jailee's Sandcastle (WR + Banana & Chocolate)

$5.50+

Joshua's Hot Spring (WR + Fireball$)

$5.50+

Jr's Snorkeling Adventure (Blue Hawaiian + Margarita Gold)

$5.50+

Lexy's Moonlight Escapade (Pina & Grape)

$5.50+

Love In A Cup (WR + Bourbon Caramel & Butterscotch)

$5.50+

Mangonada (Mango + Chamoy & Tajin)

$5.50+

Nick's Shipwreck (Hurricane + LI & Green Apple)

$5.50+

The Honeymooner's (WR + Coconut Amberetto & Baileys$)

$5.50+

Whitney's One Piece (Pina + Coconut & Lime)

$5.50+

Caramel Apple (WR + Green Apple + Caramel Sauce)

$5.50+

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$5.50+

Flights

Flight

Flight (3)

$12.00

Jello Shots/ Gummy’s

Jello Shots/ Gummy’s

Blue Raspberry Jello Shot

$1.50

Mango - Kiwi Jello Shot

$1.50

Peach Jello Shot

$1.50

Sour Apple Jello Shot

$1.50

Strawberry Jello Shot

$1.50

Watermelon Jello Shot

$1.50

Rummy Bears

$1.75

Tequila Worms

$1.75

TX Size Jello Shots

Sour Apple / Watermelon TX Jello Shot

$2.50

Strawberry / Blue Rasp TX Jello Shot

$2.50

Strawberry / Watermelon TX Jello Shot

$2.50

Strawberry/ Mango-Kiwi TX Jello Shot

$2.50

Strawberry / Sour Apple TX Jello Shot

$2.50

Snacks

Candy Bag

$2.75

Water Ice

$3.00

Pickle

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Popcorn

$2.50

Cookies

$1.25

Goldfish

$1.25

Fruit roll-up

$0.85

Chips

$2.00

Extras

Extras

$2.00 Upcharge

$2.00

BIG straw

$0.50

Chile Straw

$1.50

Dressed Up Mangonada

$4.00

GIRL SCOUT C

$1.00

Lollipop

$0.75

Salsagheti

$2.00

Cinnamon

$0.25

Xtra Flavor Add In

$0.75

Xtra Mix In

$0.75

Floaters

Amaretto Floater

$1.75

Butterscotch Floater

$1.75

Café Lua Floater

$1.75

Cake Vodka Floater

$1.75

Cinnamon Schnapps Floater

$1.75

Cinnamon Whiskey Floater

$1.75

O'Baileys Floater

$1.75

Peach Vodka Floater

$1.75

Peppermint Schnapps Floater

$1.75

Raspberry Vodka Floater

$1.75

Rum Floater

$1.50

Sour Apple Vodka Floater

$1.75

Spiced Rum Floater

$1.75

Tequila Floater

$1.50

Top Rum Floater

$1.75

Top Tequila Floater

$1.75

Top Vodka Floater

$1.75

Vanilla Vodka Floater

$1.75

Vodka Floater

$1.50

Watermelon Vodka Floater

$1.75

Whiskey Floater

$1.75

Cups

Small cup

$0.50

Medium cup

$0.75

Large cup

$1.00

CBD

CBD

$2.00

CBD XL

$4.00

Soaked Pickle Slices

Sour Apple Vodka Pickes

$2.25

Watermelon Vodka Pickles

$2.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Take a trip to Paradise On Ice LLC and enjoy Daiquiris and Margaritas to go as well as Jell-O shots & Soaked gummy's. Let’s create your own Paradise!

Location

8820 Burnet RD STE 505, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

