Paradise Palms Resort 8950 Paradise Palms Blvd

8950 Paradise Palms Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747

FOOD

APPETIZER

Hummus

$10.00

Aeasonal Veggies, Naan Bites,EVOO

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buff, BBQ, Garlic parm, Lemon Pep

Quesadilla

$9.00

Jack Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with Tomato Aioli Dipping Sauce

Crispy Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Chip Trio

$11.00

Salsa, Guacamole, Cheese Sauce

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Chz Sauce, Bacon, Ranch, Grn Onions

SALAD

House Salad

$13.00

Greens, veggies, Jack Cheddar CHZ

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, Parm Cheese, Croutons

Caprese

$14.00

Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic

HANDHELDS

Paradise Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, TOM, Onions, Pickl

Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Onions &peppers, Cheese, Aioli

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Turkey-Bacon-Lettuce-Tom-Ranch-CHZ

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cajun Tartar

Duo Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Citrus Coleslaw, Jalapenos

Paradise Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Topped with Chili, Onions , Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$14.00

Croissant Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard

PIZZA

Medium 10"

$11.00

Large 16"

$16.00

Margherita 10"

$14.00

Margherita 16"

$18.00

KIDS

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

ADD ON

SALSA

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.50

CHEESE QUESO

$3.50

BACON

$1.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

GRILL MAHI MAHI

$9.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$4.00

Sd Slaw

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

NON ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Shake

$7.00

Smoothie

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Yellow Red Bull

$4.50

Bottled Water

$4.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

Wheatley

$6.50

Titos

$7.50

Monkey In Paradise

$8.50

DBL Wheatley

$13.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Monkey In Paradise

$17.00

GIN

Tanqueray

$7.50

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

RUM

Don Q

$6.50

Don Q Coco

$6.50

Bacardi Black

$7.50

Wicked Dolphin

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Pilar

$8.50

DBL Don Q

$13.00

DBL Don Q Coco

$13.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$15.00

DBL Wicked Dolphin

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL Pilar

$17.00

TEQUILA

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Milagro

$7.50

Lunazul

$7.50

Herradura Ultra

$11.50

Patron

$16.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$13.00

DBL Milagro

$15.00

DBL Lunazul

$15.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$23.00

DBL Patron

$32.00

WHISKEY

Fireball

$7.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Heaven's Door

$12.50

Woodford

$12.50

DBL Fireball

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Heaven's Door

$25.00

DBL Woodford

$25.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$7.50

DBL Dewars

$15.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Hennessy

$11.50

Gran Galla

$7.50

Jager

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.50

Teq Rose

$7.50

Amaretto

$1.50

Blue Curacao

$1.50

Crm De Banana

$1.50

Melon

$1.50

Peach Schnapps

$1.50

Sour Apple

$1.50

Triple Sec

$1.50

DBL Hennessy

$23.00

DBL Gran Galla

$15.00

DBL Jager

$15.00

DBL Rumchata

$15.00

DBL Teq Rose

$15.00

DBL Amaretto

$3.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$3.00

DBL Crm De Banana

$3.00

DBL Melon

$3.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$3.00

DBL Sour Apple

$3.00

DBL Triple Sec

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Blue Mermaid

$9.00

Creamsicle

$10.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Oldsmobile

$10.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Monkey See

$9.00

Candy Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Sugar

$9.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

BEER

DRAFT

DFT Bud Light

$5.00

DFT Shock Top

$7.00

DFT Landshark

$7.00

DFT Apple Cider

$9.00

BOTTLE/CAN

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Stella

$8.00

Pernicious IPA

$8.50

Corona

$7.00

Seasonal

$6.00

Tropical Punch

$7.00

Starfruit

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Passionfruit

$7.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual

Location

8950 Paradise Palms Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

