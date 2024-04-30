- Home
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
842 Lafayette St
Cape Coral, FL 33904
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings (10)$13.95
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese
- Garlic Bread$3.00
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll
- Garlic Knots (2)$1.50
- French Fries$3.95
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries
- Cajun French Fries$4.95
A customer favorite! Our hearty serving of crispy fries are tossed in Cajun seasoning for a spicy kick of flavor!
- Mozzarella Stix (6)$8.00Out of stock
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara
- Fried Mushrooms (8)$8.00
8 pieces
- Toasted Ravioli (6)$8.00
6 pieces
- Fried Calamari$12.95
- Mussels Appetizer$12.95
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.00
- Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)$11.95
5 pieces
- Bruschetta (5)$8.00
5 pieces
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.95Out of stock
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$4.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton
- Large Garden Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton
- Italian Salad$14.25
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, onion, salami, provolone, pepperoni
- Antipasto Salad$14.50
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, salami, provolone, giardiniera, ham, capicola
- Chef Salad$14.25
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, turkey, ham, provolone, salami
- Small Caesar Salad$4.00
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
- Greek Salad$13.50
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese
- Chicken Tender Salad$16.50
Romaine, tomato, bacon, onion, mozzarella, olive, hand battered chicken fingers
Broasted Chicken
Baskets
Hot Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.25
Tossed in wing sauce with bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato
- Cheese Steak$13.95
Custom made any way you like with steak, mozzarella & your choice of toppings
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$14.95
1/2 lb burger on a large kaiser bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and a side of french fries
- Chicken Club$11.25
Bacon, ranch, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Mouth of the South$12.95
Baked with ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion$11.25
- Shrimp Parmesan Sub$14.00
- Spicy Italian$12.95
Baked with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinaigrette dressing
- Steak Bomb$14.25
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperoni, marinara, cheese, steak
- Turkey Club$11.25
Baked with bacon, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Veal Parmesan Sub$16.00
Cold Subs
Pasta
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
- Baked Ziti$14.95
- Lasagna$16.95
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.00
- Spaghetti with Sausage$16.00
- Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Penne pasta with spiked tomato vodka cream sauce, Parmesan
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
A classic with cream and Parmesan
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$17.50
- Small Spaghetti with Sauce$7.95