Paradise Pub & Restaurant

3455 Broadhead Rd

Monaca, PA 15061

Sunday/Monday Specials

Stuffed Porkchop

$13.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

Stuffed Shells

$8.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.00

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Country Fried Chicken W Mashed

$11.00

Sals Steak Hoagie W Ff

$10.00

PhillyFlatbread Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Mancini Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Texas Philly

$9.00

Pulled Pork Panini W Ff

$9.00

Triple Decker W Fries

$10.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Spin Torta

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

All Well Drnks

$1.75

White Wine

Chardonnay

$4.25

Moscato

$4.25

Pino Grigio

$4.25

Riesling

$4.25

White Zinfandel

$4.25

Red Wine

Cabernet

$4.25

Lambrusko

$4.25

Merlot

$4.25

Pino Noir

$4.25

First Wave

3 Way Sampler

$13.00

Beer Pretzels

$11.00

Broccoli Cheese Puffs

$9.00

Boneless Wings (7)

$7.00

Boneless Wings (14)

$14.00

Buffalo Pret Bites

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$12.00

Cheeseburger Bites

$8.00

Chicken Fritters and Fries

$11.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Grilled Boneless

$8.00

Homeade Chips

$6.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$9.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.00

Mini Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Original Nachos

$7.00

Pizza Logs

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Provolone Wedges

$9.00

Shrimp Swker App

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Zucchini Planks

$10.00

Zucc Fries

$9.00

Cheesy Cauliflower Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chowder

$5.00+

Crab Bisque

$5.00+

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Filet Steak Salad

$15.00

Fish Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Pub Special

Cheesy Mac Dinner

$9.00

Prime Rib

$16.00

Italian Trio

$13.00

Island Sides

As App

2 Plate

Flats

Drumbs

Sauce On Side

To Go

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Chessy Mac

$6.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Crispy Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Homemade Chips

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Veggies

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Wings

Boardwalk Wings (6)

$8.00

Boardwalk Wings (12)

$16.00

Burgers

A1 Burger

$12.00

Bacon Bleu Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Blackened Cajun Burger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

Philly Burger

$12.00

Southwest Burger

$12.00

Beach Front Sandwiches

Beach Bum Sandwich

$13.00

Big Kahuna Sandwich

$15.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich W\ ff

$10.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

HOT Hamburger

$12.00

HOT Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

HOT Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

HOT Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Steak, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken parm Sandwich w/ff

$12.00

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Philly Wrap

$11.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Burger Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Hot Panini

Italian Panini

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$12.00

Hot Sausage Panini

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Panini

$12.00

Specialty Fries

Alfredo Fries

$10.00

Big Al’s Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fries & Cheese

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries

$6.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Irish Nachos

$9.00

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Plain Fry

$4.00

Ranch Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Roast Beef & Cheddar Cheese Fries

$9.00

Seasoned FF

$4.50

Steak Fries & Cheese

$13.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

Taco Fries

$10.00

Wafflle Fry

$6.00

Sailors & Seniors

4 Wings

$6.00

Kids Chkn Fingers

$6.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids CheeseBurger

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Hamburg

$6.00

Dinners At Paradise

Alfredo

$11.00

Beef Tips over Noodles

$15.00

Breaded Shrimp

$13.00

Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Cheese Tortellini

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Extras

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

2oz Guac

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Tarter

$0.50

4oz Gravy

$0.75

4oz Guac

$1.00

4oz Italian

$1.00

4oz Nacho Cheese

$0.75

4oz Ranch

$1.00

4oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese 4 Oz

$1.00

Celery

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Extra Breadsticks

$1.00

Extra Bun

$1.00

Sweet Sour

$1.00

X Dressing

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Veggie

$3.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Xtra Mango Salsa

$0.75

Applesauce

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Mash

$3.00

X Meatball

$1.50

Snacks

Peanuts

$1.50

Bar Potato Chips

$2.30

Beef Jerkey

$7.50

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$5.00

Caramel sundae

$4.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate sundae

$4.00

Kids sundae

$2.00

Maple cheesecake

$6.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Whiskey

American Honey

$4.25

Bird Dog

$4.00

Black Label

$6.50

Black Velvet

$3.75

Black Velvet Caramel

$4.00

Bulleit

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Elijah Craig

$5.50

Fireball

$4.00

Gentlemen Jack

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Honey

$4.50

Jameson

$4.75

Jim Beam

$4.25

Jim Beam Apple

$4.25

Jim Beam Honey

$4.25

Knob Creek

$5.75

Makers Mark

$5.75

Old Granddad

$4.00

Red Label

$4.50

Red Stag

$4.25

Screwball

$5.25

Seagram 7

$4.00

Seagram Vo

$4.00

Toasted Caramel

$3.75

Tullamore Dew

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Windsor

$3.75

Woodford Reserve

$6.75

Proper 12

$5.75

Tin Cup

$4.50

Jefferson

$4.75

Scotch

Dewars

$4.25

Glenlivet

$7.00

J&B

$3.75

Johnny Walker Red

$4.50

Johnny Walker Black

$6.50

Highland Park 12

$7.25

Vodka

Absolut

$4.00

Bankers

$3.50

Deep Eddys

$3.75

Grey Goose

$6.50

Ketel One

$5.50

Ketel One Grapefruit

$5.50

Pearl Cucumber

$4.00

Pearl Pomegranate

$4.00

Pinnacle

$4.00

Sky

$4.25

Stoli

$4.25

Stoli Raspberry

$4.25

Svedka

$3.75

Three Olives

$4.00

Titos

$4.75

Pink Smirnoff

$4.25

Firefly

$4.25

Gin

Bankers

$3.50

Beefeater

$3.75

Bombay

$4.25

Hendricks

$5.50

Tanqueray

$4.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$4.50

1800 Reposado

$4.50

1800 Silver

$4.50

Cabo Wabo

$7.50

Don Julio

$7.75

Espolon

$4.00

Exotico

$4.25

Hornitos

$4.25

Jose Gold

$4.00

Jose Silver

$4.00

Patron

$7.75

Sauza

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$4.00

Tortilla

$3.50

Casac Miq

$6.50

Tarmina

$5.75

Cazadores

$6.25

Rum

Bacardi

$4.00

Calico Jack Mango

$3.50

Calico Jack Tropical Punch

$3.50

Capt Morgan Private

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Castillo

$3.50

Cruzan

$3.75

Goslings

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Myers

$4.00

Parrot Bay

$4.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Cocktails

$3 Bomb Special

$3.00

$5 Margarita Special

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiin

$8.00

Bourbon Smash

$7.00

Crocodile Cooler

$7.00

Cuc Watermelon Cooler

$7.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Gummy Worm

$7.25

Irish Breakfast

$4.25

Irish Car Bomb

$6.25

Jager Bomb

$4.50

Kamikazee

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.25

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Manhattan Top Shelf

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Mini Beer

$4.25

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Paradise Punch

$7.25

Pinapple Upside Down

$4.25

Rocketfuel

$3.75

Rum Punch

$7.50

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Skittle

$4.00

Slushie

$6.00

Snake Bite

$4.25

Spiced Pineapple

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.25

Tic Tac

$6.00

Tom Collins

$5.75

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$5.75

White Russian

$7.00

Choc Cake Shot

$4.75

Cosmo

$6.00

5 Bomb Spe

$5.00

4 Bomb Spe

$4.00

Trash Cans

$7.00

Apple Pie Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Turtle Martini

$7.00

Sweet N Smokey

$6.50

Witches Brew

$7.50

Christmas Drinks

$7.00

Marg Special

$8.00

5for Fireball

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Pumpkin Martini

$8.00

Misc Liquor

99 Bananas

$3.50

Amaretto

$3.25

Baileys

$3.75

BlackBerry Brandy

$3.25

Disaronno

$5.25

Frangelico

$3.75

Gold Schlager

$3.75

Grand Mamier

$5.50

Jager

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.25

Pama

$4.25

Plink

$4.00

Remy Martin

$6.50

Rumplemintz

$3.75

Sambucca

$3.75

Schnapps

$3.25

Soco

$3.75

Tea Rose

$3.50

Yukon

$3.50

St Rem

$3.75

Mules

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Cucumber Mule

$8.00

Original Mule

$7.00

Pomegranate Mule

$8.00

Southern Peach Mule

$8.00

Summer Berry Mule

$8.00

Tequila Mule

$8.00

Jameson Mule

$8.00

Cranberry Bourbon Mule

$8.00

Apple Mule

$8.00

Rasberry Mule

$8.00

Frozen Drink

Frozen Drink Special

$7.00

Banana Split Frozen

$7.00

Margarita Frozen

$8.00

Pina Colada Frozen

$8.00

Mudslide Frozen

$7.00

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Frozen Daquari

$7.00

Slushie

$6.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Imports

Amstel Light

$4.50

Angrey Orchard

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Bells

$4.50

Blockhouse

$4.75

Bluemoon

$4.75

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Dogfish 75

$4.75

Dogfish 90

$5.75

Dos Equis

$4.25

Dupont

$4.75

Elysain

$5.75

Evil Genius

$5.75

Fat Heads Bumble

$5.50

Fat Heads Head Hunter

$5.50

Fat Head Holly

$5.50

Fat Heads Gsuffa

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.25

Great Lakes

$4.75

Green Flash West Coast

$7.00

Heineken

$4.25

Lexington Kentucky Burbon Barrel Ale

$8.00

Labatt

$4.00

Lagunitas

$4.75

Landshark

$4.25

Leinenkugel

$4.25

Mad Elf

$7.00

Magic Hat

$4.25

McKenz

$4.25

Mikes

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

New Castle

$4.75

Old Chub

$4.00

Rivertown

$5.25

Redds

$4.25

Rusty Rail

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston

$4.25

Sierra Nevada

$4.25

Seltzer

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Shocktop

$4.25

Travelers

$4.25

Troegggs

$4.25

Twisted Teas

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25

Penn Choc

$5.25

Wells Banana

$6.25

White Claws

$4.25

Voodoo Ranger

$5.75

Bud Ligh Seltzer

$4.25

Bold Rock

$4.25

Shiner

$5.25

Shipyard Pumpkinhead Ale

$5.25

East End

$4.25

Kona

$4.50

Platform

$4.50

Great Divide Hazy IPA

$4.50

Brewdog Fellowship IPA

$5.25

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

$5.25

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug

$5.50

Goose Island Secret Beer Hug

$5.50

Goose island Tropical Beer Hug

$6.50

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.50

Sam Adams Jacko

$4.50

Southern Tier 2x Haze

$6.25

Southern Tier Pumpking Nitro

$8.00

Southern Tier Warlock

$6.25

Wicked Weed Dr. Dank

$5.25

Breckenridge

$5.25

Rusty Rail

$5.00

Log Yard

$5.50

Sly Fox

$4.25

Domestics

Bud Light

$3.75

Budlight Lime

$3.75

Budlight Orange

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors N/A

$3.75

I.C. Light

$3.75

Iron City

$3.75

MGD

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Pabst

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Straub

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Ultra Gold

$4.00

Ultra Lime

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Dom Happ Hour

$2.00

Draft

10oz Arsenal

$7.00

16oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16oz Coors Light

$3.00

16oz Guiness

$5.75

16oz Miller

$3.00

16oz 2x Southern Tier

$5.75

16oz Yueng

$3.50

24oz Blue Moon

$5.75

Great Lakes

$4.25

24oz Miller

$4.50

Crane Room

$5.00

Elysian

$4.50

Pitcher Coors

$6.25

Pitcher Miller

$6.25

Pitcher Yueng

$8.00

Seirra Hazy

$4.75

Sam Adams

$4.25

Bells

$4.25

Kentucky

$7.50

Rhinegeist

$5.25

Deshutes

$4.75

Pitcher Blue Moon

$12.00

Brew Dog Hazy Jane

$5.25

Bloikhouse

$5.25

Lein Summer Shand

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$4.25

Yueng Chocolate

$4.50

Pizza Boy

$5.75

Southern Tier Pumking

$7.75

Washington Brewery

$5.25

Hop Valley Bubble Stash

$4.75

Domes Drafrt Happ Hour

$1.50

Jai Alai

$4.75

Cider Boys

$4.25

Ithica

$4.75

Flying Dog

$4.75

Fat Heads Draft

$5.75

Platform

$4.75

Goose Island

$4.75

Pernic Wicked Wwed

$5.75

Pitcher Twisted Tea

$14.00

Dog Fish

$4.75

Victory Brewery

$5.25

Log Yard

$4.75

Stone Brewery

$4.75

Toppling Goliath

$4.75

Slyfox

$5.50

Take Out Beer

12 Pack Budlight

$15.00

12 Pack Coors Light

$15.00

12 Pack Yuengling

$16.00

12 Pack Miller

$13.00

6 Pack Miller

$10.00

6 Pack Budlight

$10.00

6 Pack Coors Light

$10.00

6 Pack Yuengling

$11.00

6 Pack Busch

$9.00

Takeout Bottles

$3.75 Bottles

$13.00

$4 Bottles

$15.00

$5 Bottle

$20.00

Domestics Take Out

$12.00

6pack Yueng

$11.00

6pack Miller

$10.00

6pack Coors Lhgt

$10.00

12pk Yuen

$16.00

12pk Miller

$13.00

Beer Specials

20oz Draft Special

$2.75

$2 Bottle Special

$2.00

$2.50 Bottle Special

$2.50

$3 Bottle Special

$3.00

3.50 Bottle Special

$3.50

Steeler Special 22oz

$3.00

White Claw Bucket 5

$16.00

Sat Yuel Draft

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3455 Broadhead Rd, Monaca, PA 15061

Directions

Gallery
Paradise Pub & Restaurant image

Map
