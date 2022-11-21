Paradise Pub & Restaurant
3455 Broadhead Rd
Monaca, PA 15061
Sunday/Monday Specials
Stuffed Porkchop
$13.00
Cheeseburger Sliders
$10.00
Stuffed Shells
$8.00
Jalepeno Poppers
$9.00
Baked Ziti
$11.00
Country Fried Chicken W Mashed
$11.00
Sals Steak Hoagie W Ff
$10.00
PhillyFlatbread Pizza
$10.00
Chicken Flatbread
$10.00
Mancini Pizza
$7.00
Grilled Texas Philly
$9.00
Pulled Pork Panini W Ff
$9.00
Triple Decker W Fries
$10.00
Pulled Pork Nachos
$10.00
Spin Torta
$8.00
N/A Beverages
First Wave
3 Way Sampler
$13.00
Beer Pretzels
$11.00
Broccoli Cheese Puffs
$9.00
Boneless Wings (7)
$7.00
Boneless Wings (14)
$14.00
Buffalo Pret Bites
$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Nacho
$12.00
Cheeseburger Bites
$8.00
Chicken Fritters and Fries
$11.00
Fried Green Beans
$9.00
Fried Mushrooms
$9.00
Grilled Boneless
$8.00
Homeade Chips
$6.00
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
$9.00
Jalepeno Poppers
$9.00
Mini Pretzel Bites
$7.00
Nacho Supreme
$12.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
Original Nachos
$7.00
Pizza Logs
$9.00
Potato Skins
$9.00
Provolone Wedges
$9.00
Shrimp Swker App
$9.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$12.00
Zucchini Planks
$10.00
Zucc Fries
$9.00
Cheesy Cauliflower Bites
$7.00Out of stock
Salads & Soups
Island Sides
Burgers
Beach Front Sandwiches
Beach Bum Sandwich
$13.00
Big Kahuna Sandwich
$15.00
BLT Sandwich
$9.00
Chicken Philly Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Sandwich W\ ff
$10.00
Egg Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Fish Sandwich
$13.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
HOT Hamburger
$12.00
HOT Meatloaf Sandwich
$12.00
HOT Roast Beef Sandwich
$12.00
Hot Sausage Sandwich
$12.00
HOT Turkey Sandwich
$12.00
Italian Sandwich
$12.00
Meatball Sandwich
$12.00
Philly Steak Sandwich
$12.00
Reuben Sandwich
$11.00
Steak, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
$13.00
Tuna Melt Sandwich
$10.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Chicken parm Sandwich w/ff
$12.00
Meatball Hoagie
$12.00
Wraps
Hot Panini
Specialty Fries
Alfredo Fries
$10.00
Big Al’s Fries
$8.00
Chicken Fries & Cheese
$11.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.00
Crispy Fries
$6.00
Funnel Cake Fries
$7.00
Irish Nachos
$9.00
Pizza Fries
$9.00
Plain Fry
$4.00
Ranch Bacon Cheese Fries
$7.00
Roast Beef & Cheddar Cheese Fries
$9.00
Seasoned FF
$4.50
Steak Fries & Cheese
$13.00
Sweet Pot Fries
$7.00
Taco Fries
$10.00
Wafflle Fry
$6.00
Sailors & Seniors
Dinners At Paradise
Extras
2oz Blue Cheese
$0.50
2oz Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
2oz Guac
$0.50
2oz Ranch
$0.50
2oz Tarter
$0.50
4oz Gravy
$0.75
4oz Guac
$1.00
4oz Italian
$1.00
4oz Nacho Cheese
$0.75
4oz Ranch
$1.00
4oz Wing Sauce
$1.00
Beer Cheese 4 Oz
$1.00
Celery
$0.50
Cole Slaw
$2.50
Extra Breadsticks
$1.00
Extra Bun
$1.00
Sweet Sour
$1.00
X Dressing
$1.00
Rice
$3.00
Veggie
$3.00
Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
Ketchup
Hot Sauce
Xtra Mango Salsa
$0.75
Applesauce
$2.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Mash
$3.00
X Meatball
$1.50
Desserts
Whiskey
American Honey
$4.25
Bird Dog
$4.00
Black Label
$6.50
Black Velvet
$3.75
Black Velvet Caramel
$4.00
Bulleit
$5.50
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown
$5.75
Crown Apple
$5.75
Elijah Craig
$5.50
Fireball
$4.00
Gentlemen Jack
$5.75
Jack Daniels
$4.50
Jack Honey
$4.50
Jameson
$4.75
Jim Beam
$4.25
Jim Beam Apple
$4.25
Jim Beam Honey
$4.25
Knob Creek
$5.75
Makers Mark
$5.75
Old Granddad
$4.00
Red Label
$4.50
Red Stag
$4.25
Screwball
$5.25
Seagram 7
$4.00
Seagram Vo
$4.00
Toasted Caramel
$3.75
Tullamore Dew
$4.50
Wild Turkey
$4.50
Windsor
$3.75
Woodford Reserve
$6.75
Proper 12
$5.75
Tin Cup
$4.50
Jefferson
$4.75
Scotch
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Cocktails
$3 Bomb Special
$3.00
$5 Margarita Special
$5.00
Alabama Slammer
$6.00
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blue Hawaiin
$8.00
Bourbon Smash
$7.00
Crocodile Cooler
$7.00
Cuc Watermelon Cooler
$7.00
Green Tea
$5.00
Gummy Worm
$7.25
Irish Breakfast
$4.25
Irish Car Bomb
$6.25
Jager Bomb
$4.50
Kamikazee
$4.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Liquid Marijuana
$7.25
Long Island
$8.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$10.00
Manhattan
$6.00
Manhattan Top Shelf
$7.00
Margarita
$7.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$4.50
Mini Beer
$4.25
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Paradise Punch
$7.25
Pinapple Upside Down
$4.25
Rocketfuel
$3.75
Rum Punch
$7.50
Sex On The Beach
$7.50
Skittle
$4.00
Slushie
$6.00
Snake Bite
$4.25
Spiced Pineapple
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$4.25
Tic Tac
$6.00
Tom Collins
$5.75
Vegas Bomb
$6.00
Washington Apple
$5.75
White Russian
$7.00
Choc Cake Shot
$4.75
Cosmo
$6.00
5 Bomb Spe
$5.00
4 Bomb Spe
$4.00
Trash Cans
$7.00
Apple Pie Martini
$8.00
Chocolate Turtle Martini
$7.00
Sweet N Smokey
$6.50
Witches Brew
$7.50
Christmas Drinks
$7.00
Marg Special
$8.00
5for Fireball
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$5.00
Pink Starburst
$5.00
Pumpkin Martini
$8.00
Misc Liquor
Mules
Frozen Drink
Imports
Amstel Light
$4.50
Angrey Orchard
$4.50
Arnold Palmer
$4.25
Bells
$4.50
Blockhouse
$4.75
Bluemoon
$4.75
Corona
$4.25
Corona Light
$4.25
Dogfish 75
$4.75
Dogfish 90
$5.75
Dos Equis
$4.25
Dupont
$4.75
Elysain
$5.75
Evil Genius
$5.75
Fat Heads Bumble
$5.50
Fat Heads Head Hunter
$5.50
Fat Head Holly
$5.50
Fat Heads Gsuffa
$5.50
Fat Tire
$5.25
Great Lakes
$4.75
Green Flash West Coast
$7.00
Heineken
$4.25
Lexington Kentucky Burbon Barrel Ale
$8.00
Labatt
$4.00
Lagunitas
$4.75
Landshark
$4.25
Leinenkugel
$4.25
Mad Elf
$7.00
Magic Hat
$4.25
McKenz
$4.25
Mikes
$4.25
Modelo
$4.25
New Castle
$4.75
Old Chub
$4.00
Rivertown
$5.25
Redds
$4.25
Rusty Rail
$5.00
Sam Adams Boston
$4.25
Sierra Nevada
$4.25
Seltzer
$4.25
Smirnoff
$4.25
Stella
$4.25
Shocktop
$4.25
Travelers
$4.25
Troegggs
$4.25
Twisted Teas
$4.25
Pacifico
$4.25
Penn Choc
$5.25
Wells Banana
$6.25
White Claws
$4.25
Voodoo Ranger
$5.75
Bud Ligh Seltzer
$4.25
Bold Rock
$4.25
Shiner
$5.25
Shipyard Pumpkinhead Ale
$5.25
East End
$4.25
Kona
$4.50
Platform
$4.50
Great Divide Hazy IPA
$4.50
Brewdog Fellowship IPA
$5.25
Dogfish Head Punkin Ale
$5.25
Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug
$5.50
Goose Island Secret Beer Hug
$5.50
Goose island Tropical Beer Hug
$6.50
Montucky Cold Snack
$4.50
Sam Adams Jacko
$4.50
Southern Tier 2x Haze
$6.25
Southern Tier Pumpking Nitro
$8.00
Southern Tier Warlock
$6.25
Wicked Weed Dr. Dank
$5.25
Breckenridge
$5.25
Rusty Rail
$5.00
Log Yard
$5.50
Sly Fox
$4.25
Domestics
Bud Light
$3.75
Budlight Lime
$3.75
Budlight Orange
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Busch
$3.75
Coors Banquet
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Coors N/A
$3.75
I.C. Light
$3.75
Iron City
$3.75
MGD
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Miller High Life
$3.75
Pabst
$3.75
Rolling Rock
$3.75
Straub
$4.00
Ultra
$4.00
Ultra Gold
$4.00
Ultra Lime
$4.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Dom Happ Hour
$2.00
Draft
10oz Arsenal
$7.00
16oz Blue Moon
$4.50
16oz Coors Light
$3.00
16oz Guiness
$5.75
16oz Miller
$3.00
16oz 2x Southern Tier
$5.75
16oz Yueng
$3.50
24oz Blue Moon
$5.75
Great Lakes
$4.25
24oz Miller
$4.50
Crane Room
$5.00
Elysian
$4.50
Pitcher Coors
$6.25
Pitcher Miller
$6.25
Pitcher Yueng
$8.00
Seirra Hazy
$4.75
Sam Adams
$4.25
Bells
$4.25
Kentucky
$7.50
Rhinegeist
$5.25
Deshutes
$4.75
Pitcher Blue Moon
$12.00
Brew Dog Hazy Jane
$5.25
Bloikhouse
$5.25
Lein Summer Shand
$3.75
Twisted Tea
$4.25
Yueng Chocolate
$4.50
Pizza Boy
$5.75
Southern Tier Pumking
$7.75
Washington Brewery
$5.25
Hop Valley Bubble Stash
$4.75
Domes Drafrt Happ Hour
$1.50
Jai Alai
$4.75
Cider Boys
$4.25
Ithica
$4.75
Flying Dog
$4.75
Fat Heads Draft
$5.75
Platform
$4.75
Goose Island
$4.75
Pernic Wicked Wwed
$5.75
Pitcher Twisted Tea
$14.00
Dog Fish
$4.75
Victory Brewery
$5.25
Log Yard
$4.75
Stone Brewery
$4.75
Toppling Goliath
$4.75
Slyfox
$5.50
Take Out Beer
Takeout Bottles
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3455 Broadhead Rd, Monaca, PA 15061
