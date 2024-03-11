The Trucks Park by Paradise 5431 Schaefer Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A boutique 'truck art' themed cafe by Paradise Street Eats & Biryani, serving Halal Indo-fusion cuisine, chai options, and a dedicated high tea time menu
Location
5431 Schaefer Road, Dearborn, MI 48126
