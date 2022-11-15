- Home
Paradise Sushi - Rohnert Park 370 Rohnert Park Expressway
370 Rohnert Park Expressway
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Popular Items
Starters
Hamachi Carpaccio
Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with serrano peppers, sriracha and scallions then drizzled with a spicy ponzu sauce
Edamame
Boiled soy beans w/ salt
Gyoza
Pan fried dumplings served w/ dipping sauce
ComboTempura Appetizer
(2pc) Shrimp and vegetables w/ dipping sauce
Crispy Crab Wontons
Crispy wonton lled w/ crab, cream cheese & green onions/w-sweet & sour sauce on the side
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños lled w/ seafood & cream cheese, deep fried, topped w/ Unagi sauce, sriracha sauce & spicy mayo
Agedasahi Tofu
Fried tofu w/ tempura sauce
Garlic Edamame
Boiled soy beans sautéed In butter and garlic w/ salt
Shrimp Martini
Tempura shrimp basked in creamy sweet chili aioli
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar w/ dipping sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari w/ dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Assorted vegetables w/dipping sauce
Soup, Salads & Rice
Miso Soup
Steamed Rice
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed w/ sesame seeds
Fried Rice
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber marinated in vinegar w/ sesame seeds(Add $3 for tako, ebi or crab)
Sashimi Salad
Spring mix w/ slices of fresh sh, ponzu dressing & sesame seeds
House Salad
Vegetable Udon
Vegetables and noodles in broth
Chicken Udon
Chicken, vegetables & noodles In broth
Beef Udon
Beef, vegetables & noodles in broth
Seafood Udon
Assorted seafood, vegetables & noodles in broth
Dinner Combinations
Dinner
Tonkatsu Dinner
Breaded pork, deep fried w/katsu sauce
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Breaded chicken breast deep fried w/katsu sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
Assorted vegetables tempura
Combination Tempura Dinner
Assorted vegetables tempura & 5 shrimp
Beef Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled beef w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled salmon w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
Garlic Shrimp
Breaded prawns, tossed in garlic & butter sauce, with creamy sweet chili aioli & mango sauce
Dinner AYCE - Kids
Nigiri (D)
Sushi Roll (D)
Hand Roll (D)
Vegetarian Roll (D)
Dinner AYCE - Adults
Nigiri (D)
Sushi Roll (D)
Hand Roll (D)
Vegetarian Roll (D)
Dinner from the Sushi Bar
Unagi Donburi
Grilled eel (14 pcs) over sushi rice w/eel sauce & sesame seed
Chirashi Don
(15 pcs) Chef's choice of fresh fish, served over sushi rice
Sashimi
Sashimi only, (no soup or salad)
Seared Tuna Sashimi
With seaweed salad, garlic sauce, sesame seeds & green onions
Tri Color Sashimi
(5 pcs) tuna, (5 pcs) hamachi (5 pcs) salmon
Sashimi Combo
(20 pcs) chef's choice, best selection
Sushi Rolls
California
Crab, cucumber, avocado, & sesame seeds
Teka Maki
Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna w/avocado & sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon w/avocado & sesame seeds
Philly
Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, & sesame seeds
Rock & Roll
Eel, avocado, & sesame seeds w/eel sauce
Vegas
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried w/eel sauce, & spicy mayo
Crunchy
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & crab, topped with tempura Crumbs & eel sauce
Rainbow
Crab roll w/4 different types of sh & avocado on top
Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado w/eel sauce
Dynamite
Spicy tuna, avocado, serrano peppers & sesame seeds
Salmon Delight
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, serrano peppers, sweet chili mayo, sriracha & scallions
Golden California
California deep fried w/spicy mayo & eel sauce
California Deluxe
Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped w/tempura bay shrimp, sweet chili mayo, mango sauce & sesame seeds
Tuna Lover
Spicy tuna topped w/avocado, tuna & ponzu sauce
Double Tuna
Spicy albacore, topped w/ tuna, avocado, crunchy onions & garlic sauce
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w/ spicy tuna & scallions
Salmon Lover
Spicy salmon, topped w/ avocado, salmon & ponzu sauce
Chef Roll
Halibut tempura, cucumber & avocado topped w/ bay shrimp, baked in mayo, eel sauce on top & sesame seeds
Ocean Roll
Tempura calamari & cream cheese, topped w/ salmon lemon slices, crab, scallions, & eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura & crab meat, topped w/ eel, avocado, eel sauce & tobiko
Paradise Roll
Spicy salmon & cucumber, topped w/ hamachi, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & macadamia nuts
Jalapeño Popper Roll
Jalapeño popper, avocado and cream cheese. Deep fried topped with unagi sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha
Ninja Roll
Shrimp tempura & crab, topped w/tuna, avocado, red snapper, tobiko, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Double Spicy
Spicy salmon & cucumber topped w/spicy tuna, crab & Sriracha sauce
Petaluma Roll
California roll w/scallops, baked in spicy mayo w/eel sauce & sesame seeds on top
Yummy Roll
Shrimp tempura & crab, topped w/salmon & spicy mayo lightly torched w/eel sauce & sesame seeds
Samurai
Rainbow roll topped w/spicy scallops, scallions, eel sauce, & tobiko
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber & avocado w/eel sauce & tobiko
Carburator
Shrimp tempura & crab topped w/ mango, avocado, eel sauce, & spicy mayo
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, crab, avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, sweet chili mayo, mango sauce & tobiko
Crazy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, topped w/ salmon, avocado lime slices, mango sauce, eel sauce & crunchy onions
Lion King
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab, topped with salmon, mango sauce, spicy mayo, baked, w/ eel sauce, sriracha & serranos
Volcano Roll
Salmon, cucumber topped w/ hamachi, tuna, red snapper, avocado, spicy ponzu sauce & shredded chili pepper
Ceviche Roll
Salmon, avocado & serrano peppers, topped w/ three types of fish, shrimp, red onions, lime juice & cilantro
Hand Rolls
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts & eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado
Spicy Scallops Hand Roll
Spicy scallops & cucumber
Tempura Hand Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce
Dynamite Hand Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado & serrano peppers
Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll
Spicy hamachi & cucumber
Crystal Shrimp Hand Roll
Bay shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Rock & Roll Hand Roll
Eel, avocado & eel sauce
California Hand Roll
Cucumber, avocado & crab
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy salmon & avocado
Vegetarian Rolls
Kapa Maki
Cucumber roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber & Avocado Roll
Kanpyo
Sweet Japanese pickles
Vegetable Roll
Chef's choice
Veggie Tempura Roll
Chef's assortment choice and mango sauce
Tofu Roll
Deep fried tofu with avocado, topped with tempura crumbs and mango sauce
Shiitake Roll
Shiitake mushroom
Nigiri
Ebi
Cooked shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hotate
Spicy scallops
Ikura
Salmon roe
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg omelette
Maguro
Tuna
Saba
Mackerel
Uzura
Quail egg
Ika
Squid
Masago
Smelt roe
Sake
Salmon
Smoked Sake
Smoked salmon
Shiro Maguro
Seared albacore
Inari
Sweet tofu wrap
Escolar
Butterfish
Kani
Crab
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Unagi
Fresh water eel
Quail Egg
Shooter
Tai
Red snapper
Desserts
Ice Cream
2 scoops, vanilla or green tea
Mochi Ice Cream
(2 pc) Ice cream, wrapped in rice cake Flavors: Green Tea, Vanilla, Strawberry, Mango & Chocolate
Tempura Ice Cream
Vanilla or green tea
Tempura Banana Split
Served with vanilla & green tea Ice cream w/whipped cream & chocolate syrup
Tempura Fried Oreos
4 oreos served with vanilla Ice cream
Lava Cake
Molten chocolate cake w/ vanilla Ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate syrup
Sides
Ginger
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Eel Sauce
Side Chili Mayo
Wasabi
Sriracha
Side Katsu Sauce
Side Katsu Mayo
1 Pc Shrimp Tempura
Side Avocado
Side Cucumber
Side Spicy Salmon
Side Spicy Tuna
Side Crab Salad
Steamed Veggies
Side Of Ceviche Onions
Cilantro
ToGo Tray Fee
Sushi Rice
Side Of Tobiko
Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Side Of Ketchup
Side Spicy Mayo
Sub Soy Paper
Side Serranos
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
370 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
