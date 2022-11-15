A map showing the location of Paradise Sushi - Rohnert Park 370 Rohnert Park ExpresswayView gallery

Paradise Sushi - Rohnert Park 370 Rohnert Park Expressway

review star

No reviews yet

370 Rohnert Park Expressway

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Sushi Pack
Miso Soup
California

GIFT CARD -BLACK FRIDAY

GIFT CARD -BLACK FRIDAY

$100.00

Starters

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.95

Sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with serrano peppers, sriracha and scallions then drizzled with a spicy ponzu sauce

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled soy beans w/ salt

Gyoza

$8.50

Pan fried dumplings served w/ dipping sauce

ComboTempura Appetizer

$11.95

(2pc) Shrimp and vegetables w/ dipping sauce

Crispy Crab Wontons

$7.50

Crispy wonton lled w/ crab, cream cheese & green onions/w-sweet & sour sauce on the side

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.95

Jalapeños lled w/ seafood & cream cheese, deep fried, topped w/ Unagi sauce, sriracha sauce & spicy mayo

Agedasahi Tofu

$9.50

Fried tofu w/ tempura sauce

Garlic Edamame

$6.50

Boiled soy beans sautéed In butter and garlic w/ salt

Shrimp Martini

$10.95

Tempura shrimp basked in creamy sweet chili aioli

Hamachi Kama

$14.95

Grilled yellowtail collar w/ dipping sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Fried Calamari w/ dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$9.50

Assorted vegetables w/dipping sauce

Soup, Salads & Rice

Miso Soup

$3.50

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Marinated seaweed w/ sesame seeds

Fried Rice

$6.00

Sunomono Salad

$5.95

Cucumber marinated in vinegar w/ sesame seeds(Add $3 for tako, ebi or crab)

Sashimi Salad

$21.95

Spring mix w/ slices of fresh sh, ponzu dressing & sesame seeds

House Salad

$2.50

Vegetable Udon

$14.95

Vegetables and noodles in broth

Chicken Udon

$17.95

Chicken, vegetables & noodles In broth

Beef Udon

$20.95

Beef, vegetables & noodles in broth

Seafood Udon

$21.95

Assorted seafood, vegetables & noodles in broth

Dinner Combinations

Two Item Combination Dinner

$24.95

Three Item Combination Dinner

$29.95

Dinner

Tonkatsu Dinner

$22.95

Breaded pork, deep fried w/katsu sauce

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$22.95

Breaded chicken breast deep fried w/katsu sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$22.95

Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$17.95

Assorted vegetables tempura

Combination Tempura Dinner

$22.95

Assorted vegetables tempura & 5 shrimp

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$26.95

Grilled beef w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$25.95

Grilled salmon w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds

Garlic Shrimp

$25.95

Breaded prawns, tossed in garlic & butter sauce, with creamy sweet chili aioli & mango sauce

Dinner AYCE - Kids

$18.95

Nigiri (D)

Sushi Roll (D)

Hand Roll (D)

Vegetarian Roll (D)

Dinner AYCE - Adults

$36.95

Nigiri (D)

Sushi Roll (D)

Hand Roll (D)

Vegetarian Roll (D)

Dinner from the Sushi Bar

Unagi Donburi

$26.95

Grilled eel (14 pcs) over sushi rice w/eel sauce & sesame seed

Chirashi Don

$28.95

(15 pcs) Chef's choice of fresh fish, served over sushi rice

Sashimi

$9.95+

Sashimi only, (no soup or salad)

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$24.95

With seaweed salad, garlic sauce, sesame seeds & green onions

Tri Color Sashimi

$28.95

(5 pcs) tuna, (5 pcs) hamachi (5 pcs) salmon

Sashimi Combo

$32.95

(20 pcs) chef's choice, best selection

Sushi Rolls

California

$9.95

Crab, cucumber, avocado, & sesame seeds

Teka Maki

$6.95

Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna

$10.95

Spicy tuna w/avocado & sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon

$10.95

Spicy salmon w/avocado & sesame seeds

Philly

$10.95

Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, & sesame seeds

Rock & Roll

$10.95

Eel, avocado, & sesame seeds w/eel sauce

Vegas

$14.95

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried w/eel sauce, & spicy mayo

Crunchy

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, & crab, topped with tempura Crumbs & eel sauce

Rainbow

$15.95

Crab roll w/4 different types of sh & avocado on top

Tempura Roll

$9.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado w/eel sauce

Dynamite

$11.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, serrano peppers & sesame seeds

Salmon Delight

$16.95

Salmon tempura, cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, serrano peppers, sweet chili mayo, sriracha & scallions

Golden California

$14.95

California deep fried w/spicy mayo & eel sauce

California Deluxe

$14.95

Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped w/tempura bay shrimp, sweet chili mayo, mango sauce & sesame seeds

Tuna Lover

$15.95

Spicy tuna topped w/avocado, tuna & ponzu sauce

Double Tuna

$15.95

Spicy albacore, topped w/ tuna, avocado, crunchy onions & garlic sauce

Tiger Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w/ spicy tuna & scallions

Salmon Lover

$15.95

Spicy salmon, topped w/ avocado, salmon & ponzu sauce

Chef Roll

$15.95

Halibut tempura, cucumber & avocado topped w/ bay shrimp, baked in mayo, eel sauce on top & sesame seeds

Ocean Roll

$17.95

Tempura calamari & cream cheese, topped w/ salmon lemon slices, crab, scallions, & eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura & crab meat, topped w/ eel, avocado, eel sauce & tobiko

Paradise Roll

$17.95

Spicy salmon & cucumber, topped w/ hamachi, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & macadamia nuts

Jalapeño Popper Roll

$10.95

Jalapeño popper, avocado and cream cheese. Deep fried topped with unagi sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha

Ninja Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura & crab, topped w/tuna, avocado, red snapper, tobiko, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Double Spicy

$15.95

Spicy salmon & cucumber topped w/spicy tuna, crab & Sriracha sauce

Petaluma Roll

$15.95

California roll w/scallops, baked in spicy mayo w/eel sauce & sesame seeds on top

Yummy Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura & crab, topped w/salmon & spicy mayo lightly torched w/eel sauce & sesame seeds

Samurai

$17.95

Rainbow roll topped w/spicy scallops, scallions, eel sauce, & tobiko

Spider Roll

$14.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber & avocado w/eel sauce & tobiko

Carburator

$15.95

Shrimp tempura & crab topped w/ mango, avocado, eel sauce, & spicy mayo

Red Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp Tempura, crab, avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, sweet chili mayo, mango sauce & tobiko

Crazy Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, topped w/ salmon, avocado lime slices, mango sauce, eel sauce & crunchy onions

Lion King

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab, topped with salmon, mango sauce, spicy mayo, baked, w/ eel sauce, sriracha & serranos

Volcano Roll

$18.95

Salmon, cucumber topped w/ hamachi, tuna, red snapper, avocado, spicy ponzu sauce & shredded chili pepper

Ceviche Roll

$18.95

Salmon, avocado & serrano peppers, topped w/ three types of fish, shrimp, red onions, lime juice & cilantro

Hand Rolls

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.95

Salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts & eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna & avocado

Spicy Scallops Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy scallops & cucumber

Tempura Hand Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce

Dynamite Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna, avocado & serrano peppers

Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll

$8.95

Spicy hamachi & cucumber

Crystal Shrimp Hand Roll

$7.95

Bay shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Rock & Roll Hand Roll

$8.95

Eel, avocado & eel sauce

California Hand Roll

$7.95

Cucumber, avocado & crab

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy salmon & avocado

Vegetarian Rolls

Kapa Maki

$5.50

Cucumber roll

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$7.95

Kanpyo

$6.50

Sweet Japanese pickles

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

Chef's choice

Veggie Tempura Roll

$7.75

Chef's assortment choice and mango sauce

Tofu Roll

$9.95

Deep fried tofu with avocado, topped with tempura crumbs and mango sauce

Shiitake Roll

$6.95

Shiitake mushroom

Nigiri

Ebi

$6.50

Cooked shrimp

Hamachi

$7.50

Yellowtail

Hotate

$7.50

Spicy scallops

Ikura

$7.50

Salmon roe

Tako

$7.50

Octopus

Tamago

$6.00

Egg omelette

Maguro

$7.50

Tuna

Saba

$6.50

Mackerel

Uzura

$4.00

Quail egg

Ika

$6.50

Squid

Masago

$6.00

Smelt roe

Sake

$7.50

Salmon

Smoked Sake

$7.50

Smoked salmon

Shiro Maguro

$7.50

Seared albacore

Inari

$5.50

Sweet tofu wrap

Escolar

$7.50

Butterfish

Kani

$5.00

Crab

Tobiko

$6.50

Flying fish roe

Unagi

$8.00

Fresh water eel

Quail Egg

$5.00

Shooter

Tai

$7.00

Red snapper

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

2 scoops, vanilla or green tea

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.75

(2 pc) Ice cream, wrapped in rice cake Flavors: Green Tea, Vanilla, Strawberry, Mango & Chocolate

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.50

Vanilla or green tea

Tempura Banana Split

$8.50

Served with vanilla & green tea Ice cream w/whipped cream & chocolate syrup

Tempura Fried Oreos

$7.50

4 oreos served with vanilla Ice cream

Lava Cake

$9.50

Molten chocolate cake w/ vanilla Ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate syrup

Sides

Ginger

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Mayo

$0.75

Wasabi

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Side Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Side Katsu Mayo

$0.75

1 Pc Shrimp Tempura

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Spicy Salmon

$10.95

Side Spicy Tuna

$10.95

Side Crab Salad

$10.95

Steamed Veggies

$3.95

Side Of Ceviche Onions

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.50

ToGo Tray Fee

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Side Of Tobiko

$5.00

Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Ketchup

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sub Soy Paper

$0.50

Side Serranos

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$3.95

Ramune

$4.95

Original Ramune

$4.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Apple Juice

$4.50

Thai Tea

$5.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pelegrino Mineral Water

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Coffee

$3.75

Family Sushi Pack

Family Sushi Pack

$45.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

370 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Bear Republic Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Roberts Lake Rd. Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Hana Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Drive Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Jam's Joy Bungalow - Cotati - 101 East Cotati Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
101 East Cotati Avenue Cotati, CA 94931
View restaurantnext
Charm Thai Kitchen - 1710 E Cotati Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1710 E Cotati Ave Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rohnert Park

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rohnert Park
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston