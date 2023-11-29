Restaurant info

Paradise Biryani Pointe is a perfect and pleasant place for Delicious and Traditional Hyderabad Nawabi Food. With the strength of our esteemed and loyal customer base, we are very glad to serve our customers in Artesia, CA to relish their Taste buds with Traditional Taste and Unique Preparation of Biryani, Moghlai, and Tandoor Cuisine. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent service and a welcoming atmosphere for all of our customers. We pride ourselves on using fresh, high-quality ingredients and preparing each dish with care and attention.Thank you for choosing Paradise Biryani Pointe as your go-to destination for delicious Indian cuisine. We look forward to serving you soon!