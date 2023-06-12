Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise Palms Resort

8950 Paradise Palms Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Food

Paradise Bites

Hummus

$10.00

Topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Smoked Paprika with Warm Naan Bread and Seasonal Veggies

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Ten Jumbo Wings, Your Choice of Classic Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, or Lemon Pepper

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese served with Salsa and Sour Cream Add On: Chicken $4 or Shrimp $7

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Served with Homemade Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Slices

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with Tomato Aioli Dipping Sauce

Crispy Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Chip Trio

$11.00

Our Signature Salsa Queso and Guacamole served with Corn Chips

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Crispy Fries topped with Queso, Ranch Dressing, Bacon, and Green Onion

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fries topped with Chili Queso Shredded Cheese and Green Onion served with a side of Sour Cream

Paradise Greens

Fresh Salads with a choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Italian, Citrus Vinaigrette, or Avocado Ranch Choose to Add a Protein: Grilled Chicken $4 Sliced Turkey or Ham $4 Beyond Meat Patty $6 Shrimp $7 or Mahi $9

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Croutons

Caprese

$14.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Drizzled with Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Glaze

Handhelds

Paradise Burger

$15.00

Juicy 6oz Steakburger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Red Onions on a Brioche Bun

Beyond Paradise Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Red Onions, on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Sliced Grilled Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese with Garlic Horseradish Aioli

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jack Cheddar Cheese, served with Ranch Dressing

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Blackened Mahi Filet, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, with Cajun Tartar Sauce

Duo Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, and Cilantro, with Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing

Paradise Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

6" All Beef Hot Dog topped with Chili Diced Onion and Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on a Toasted Croissant

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Steakhouse Breaded Chicken Tenders served with choice of Dipping Sauce

Pizza

Crispy Thin Crust

Medium 10"

$11.00

Large 16"

$16.00

Margherita 10"

$14.00

Crispy Thin Crust, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Spices, with Balsamic Glaze

Margherita 16"

$18.00

Crispy Thin Crust, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Spices, with Balsamic Glaze

Little Bites

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Two Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Fries

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Served with Fries

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Sides

Salsa

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.50

Queso

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Smoothie

$7.00

Milk Shake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fast Casual

Location

8950 Paradise Palms Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747

