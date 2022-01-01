Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise World Foods & Smoothies

review star

No reviews yet

1058 SR 436

Casselberry, FL 32707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Bacon Ranch & Turkey

$8.99

Ciabatta, bacon, turkey, ranch, tomato, lettuce, Swiss.

BLAT

$8.99

Crisped bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, lite mayo, on 9 seeds multi grain sliced bread.

Supreme Club

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Asiago , Parmesan cheese , sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo on 9 Seed'licious multi grain bread.

Chicken salad sandwich

$8.99

Pressed Paninis

Tuscan Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken, sliced Parmesan cheese, Asiago cheese, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes & pesto sauce.

Chicken Club

$9.49

Grilled chicken, spiced pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, diced tomato, lite mixed greens, bell peppers.

Miami Panini

$9.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, diced tomato, mozzarella, garlic, basil mayo romaine lettuce.

Veggie Panini

$9.49

roasted peppers, onions, zucchini, Parmesan cheese, Asiago cheese, tomato, spinach, banana peppers

Gourmet Wraps & Salads

Cabo shrimp

$9.49

Garlic shrimp, cheddar cheese, avocado spread, rice, beans tomato salsa.

Jamaican

$9.49

Grilled chicken white rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, pineapple onion salsa, jamaican jerk sauce.

Buffalo

$9.49

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing.

Thai Cabbage

$9.49

Chicken, romaine lettuce, green and purple cabbage, bell pepper, crunchy noodles, carrots, cilantro, rich creamy peanut sauce.

New King Caesar

$9.49

Grilled chicken romaine, lettuce, kale, spinach shaved parmesan, diced tomato, croutons, rich creamy Caesar dressing.

Mediterranean Veggie

$9.49

Hummus, white rice, feta cheese, romaine lettuce, sliced parmesan. Onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon vinaigrette.

Cali turkey wrap

$9.49

Sliced turkey deli turkey breast, romaine lettuce, Mayo, avocado spread, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese.

Quesadillas

Cancun Quesadilla

$7.49

Grilled chicken, mozorella , sharp cheddar cheese onions cilantro smashed black beans pickled jalapenos.

Zuquini Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.49

grilled peppers ,Zucchini, mushrooms, cilantro, white cheddar cheese,queso fresco grilled onion.

Hawaiian BBQ

$7.49

Jerk Shrimp

$7.49

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$11.49

Garlic seasoned shrimp, mozzarella, bacon, diced onion, cilantro, drizzled chipotle sauce.

Steak Taco

$11.49

Corn tortilla, seasoned steak, avocado spread, diced onion, cilantro. Side of green salsa and lemon wedges.

Chicken taco

$11.49

Chicken seasoned in sofrito, diced tomatoes, diced onion, cilantro. Red jalapeño salsa and lemon wedges on the side.

Taco a la carte

$4.00

Breakfast Menu

Italiano

$5.99

Chicken, eggs , mozorella pesto sause tomatoe, spinach

Sunrise

$5.99

Eggs, bacon cheddar, mozorella, salsa on side

Bagel: bacon, egg, and cheese

$5.99

Kids Menu

Ham Cheddar Wrap/Quesadilla

$5.99

Turkey Cheddar Wrap/Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Snacks

Chips

$1.49

Cookie

$0.99

Fruit

$0.99

Power Packed Smoothies

Super Berrys Antiox

$6.99

Acai berry, blue berries, strawberries, vitamin c immune complex.

PB Monster

$6.99

Peanut Butter, banana, non-fat yogurt, multivitamin, whey protein

The Max

$6.99

blueberries, banana, mango, almonds, whey protein, probiotics

Complete

$6.99

banana, Chia seeds, almonds, oats, cinnamon, dates, almond butter

Health PBJ

$6.99

blueberries, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, fat burner

Energy Surge

$6.99

Strawberry banana energy supplement, B12 complex

Wake Me

$6.99

non-fat yogurt, cappuccino, almonds, coffee, B12 complex, whey protein

Lean Muscle

$6.99

Strawberry, banana, whey protein, amino acids

Immune Aid

$6.99

orange Juice, guava, banana, mango, Vitamin C immune Boost

Iconic Smoothies

Bahama Mama

$6.49

strawberries, pineapple, coconut, non-fat yogurt, white chocolate

Kiwi Chia

$6.49

kiwi, strawberries, non-fat yogurt, chia seeds

Pina Colada

$6.49

pineapple, coconut, non-fat yogurt, shaved coconut (topping )

Mango Lassi

$6.49

Mango, Mango pulp, greek yogurt

Tropical Breeze

$6.49

Strawberries, pineapple, lime, orange juice

Paradise Beach

$6.49

strawberries, pineapple, mango, orange juice

Blueberry Passion

$6.49

blueberries, passionfruit, banana, strawberries

Coco Loco

$6.49

banana, coconut cream, shaved coconut

Choco Loco

$6.49

banana, non-fat yogurt, dark chocolate

Reset

$6.49

spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, ginger, matcha,

Green Vibe

$6.49

mango, pineapple, kiwi, passionfruit, spinach, kale

PB Crunch

$6.49

banana, dark chocolate, peanut butter, granola

Raspberry

$6.49

raspberries, passionfruit, guava

Strawberry Mojito

$6.49

strawberries, lime, mint

Pink Lemonade

$6.49

strawberries, lemon juice, immune boost

Pinky

$6.49

strawberry, banana

Guavacolada

$6.49

pineapple, guava, lime, coconut

Guava Luvah

$6.49

guava, passionfruit, coconut

My Paradise

$6.49

choose 3 Fruits & 1 supplement

Foundation of Health

Youthful Radiance

$10.00

Power Detox

$10.00

Nutri Blend

$10.00

Weight Control

$10.00

Kids Drinks

Pink Berrys

$3.49

Strawberry blueberry,cranberry

Limon Berry

$3.49

Strawberry, limon

Orangy Bliss

$3.49

Orange banana banana

Choco Loco JR

$3.49

Chocolate banana, yogurt

Mini Pinky

$3.49

Strawberry , banana

Other Drinks

Plasticsoda

$1.99

Pierre Mineral Water

$1.99

Water

$0.99

Tea

$1.99

Redline

$1.99

Bang

$2.99

Celius

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

In a world of fast food, We bring you fast-paced healthier menu options. A broad range of foods typically found in island menus and smoothie shacks from around the globe. We endeavor in bringing you the freshest foods and fruits available.

Website

Location

1058 SR 436, Casselberry, FL 32707

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Paradise World Foods & Smoothies image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry
orange starNo Reviews
1006 FL-436 Casselbeerry, FL 32707
View restaurantnext
Asia Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5405 Lake Howell Rd Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
Agave Azul: Winter Springs - 5248 Red Bug Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
5248 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Winter Springs
orange starNo Reviews
5275 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Slidders Pizza - 400 North
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Orlando Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Sanford Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
160 Independence Lane Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Casselberry
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston