  Paradise Street Eats - Food Truck - (Greektown)
Paradise Street Eats - Food Truck (Greektown)

1200 Randolph Street

Detroit, MI 48226

SNACK & APPS

(2) veg samosas

(2) veg samosas

$5.00

Folded pastries stuffed with potato and green pea masala; served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys

(2) lamb keema samosas

(2) lamb keema samosas

$8.00

Folded pastries stuffed with minced (lamb) keema, green peas and special spices; served w/ mint & tamarind chutneys

veg pakora

veg pakora

$8.00

(GF) crispy vegetable fritters made from julienned vegetables & special chickpea-rice flour blend; served with mint & tamarind chutneys

(6) chicken lollipops

(6) chicken lollipops

$12.00

Frenched chicken wing drumettes marinated and fried in special seasoned batter with south Indian spices; served with mint & tamarind chutneys

paradise loaded fries

paradise loaded fries

$14.00

Seasoned shoestring fries tossed in garlic, green onion, chili, special chaat masala, topped with cheese, XXX sauce, black sesame and crispy butter chicken

gobi loaded fries

gobi loaded fries

$14.00

Seasoned shoestring fries tossed in garlic, green onion, chili, special chaat masala, topped with cheese, XXX sauce, black sesame and crispy gobi (cauliflower)

CHAAT

samosa chaat

samosa chaat

$10.00

Samosa open-chaat style topped with fresh channa, diced onion, tomato, cilantro, chili, cumin, yogurt & chutneys

butter chicken chaat

butter chicken chaat

$12.00

Crispy boneless chicken pieces tossed in signature Butter sauce, topped with fresh channa, diced chaat vegetables, cumin, yogurt & chutneys

pani puri

pani puri

$10.00

traditional dissassembled chaat with channa, (8) fresh puri shells and tangy, spicy green pani

DOSA ROLLS

plain* dosa roll

$9.00

butter dosa roll

$9.00

masala (potato) dosa roll

$10.00

Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes stuffed with special potato masala; served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney

zaa'tar-cheese dosa roll

$12.00

Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes filled with zaa'tar (thyme blend), shredded cheese, and potato masala; served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney

paradise pizza dosa roll

$12.00

Naturally gluten-free south Indian rolled crepes filled with special paradise "marinara", paneer cheese blend & potato masala; served w/ sambar, tomato & coconut chutney

KATI TACOS (2)

batata (fry) tacos

batata (fry) tacos

$10.00

Shoestring potato fries tossed in mild gravy, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime

gobi (cauliflower) tacos

gobi (cauliflower) tacos

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower florets coated in special south Indian masala, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime

paneer bhurji tacos

paneer bhurji tacos

$12.00

Shaved chunky paneer bits cooked in special Paradise spices, chaat vegetables, xxx slaw, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime

crispy butter chicken tacos

crispy butter chicken tacos

$14.00

Crispy boneless chicken coated in our signature butter sauce, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime

tandoori butter chicken tacos

tandoori butter chicken tacos

$14.00

Marinated sliced grilled chicken tossed in our signature butter sauce, xxx slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime

xxx shrimp tacos

xxx shrimp tacos

$16.00

(6) jumbo shrimp battered and tossed in our sweet, spicy, tangy xxx sauce, special slaw, chaat vegetables, mint & tamarind chutney, stuffed on (2) fresh chapati & served with lime

RICE BOWLS

batata (fry) rice bowl

batata (fry) rice bowl

$10.00

Shoestring potato fries tossed in mild gravy, served above white basmati rice, indochinese vegetables, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce

gobi (cauliflower) rice bowl

gobi (cauliflower) rice bowl

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower florets coated in special south Indian masala, served above white basmati rice, indochinese vegetables, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce

paneer bhurji rice bowl

paneer bhurji rice bowl

$12.00

Shaved chunky paneer bits cooked in special Paradise spices, chaat vegetables, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce

crispy butter chicken rice bowl

crispy butter chicken rice bowl

$14.00

Crispy boneless chicken coated in our signature butter sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce

tandoori butter chicken rice bowl

tandoori butter chicken rice bowl

$14.00

Marinated sliced grilled chicken tossed in our signature butter sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney, xxx sauce

xxx shrimp rice bowl

xxx shrimp rice bowl

$16.00

(6) jumbo shrimp battered and tossed in our sweet, spicy, tangy xxx sauce, served above white basmati rice, indochinese slaw, topped with mint & tamarind chutney

HYDERABADI DUM BIRYANI

street-style chicken dum biryani

street-style chicken dum biryani

$14.00

Signature masala-marinated boneless chicken cooked in layered hyderabadi dum biryani rice; served w/ lime & Raita

gobi dum biryani

gobi dum biryani

$14.00

Signature masala-marinated gobi (cauliflower) florets cooked in layered hyderabadi dum biryani rice; served w/ lime & Raita

DESSERTS

(3) gulab jamun

$8.00

(3) rasmalai

$8.00

honey-nut ashta dosa

$10.00

DRINKS

masala chai

$4.00

kashmiri qahwa

$4.00

mango lassi

$6.00

fresh masala lemonade

$4.00

royal rose falooda

$8.00

badam milk

$3.00

thums up

$3.00

limca

$3.00

fanta

$3.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

butter sauce (cup)

$5.00

hot sambar (cup)

$5.00

masala biryani rice

$8.00

white basmati rice

$4.00

french fries

$4.00

(1) chapati

$2.00

szechuan chili sauce (4oz)

$1.00

raita yogurt sauce (4oz)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
From the makers of Paradise Biryani, a mobile restaurant concept dishing out traditional south Indian and modern fusion inspired cuisine; 100% halal, vegan & gluten-free friendly"

1200 Randolph Street, Detroit, MI 48226

