Paradiso wood fire pizza

3795 Presidential Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30340

Food

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, house seasoning, our original sauce and signature cheeses

Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Neapolitan style pizza topped with signature cheese and housemade san marzano tomato sauce

Barbecue Paradise

$17.00

house made tamarind BBQ sauce, smoked gouda cheese, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.

Sunshine Pizza

$17.00

house made marinara sauce, mozzarella, candied bacon, pineapples, and mango jalapeño drizzle.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$21.00

White cream Rasta sauce, mozzarella, grilled shrimp, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and garlic scampi drizzle.

Carni-val Pizza

$18.00

house made marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, onion, and spicy cherry peppers with a parmesan spice blend.

Curry Tingz

$17.00

house made curry sauce topped with mozzarella, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, spring onions, and fresh cilantro. .

Appetizer

Cheesesticks

$6.00

cheesy garlic butter sticks

Garlic Bread and Hummus

$6.00

breadsticks brushed with fresh garlic and butter

Smoked Gouda Lobster Sticks

$16.00

Savory garlic gouda and mozzarella cheese sticks with buttery lobster dusted with Caribbean spices.

Smoked wings

$12.00

Dessert

Caramel Toffee Cake

$6.00

sweet cinnamon sugar bread bites

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

fresh homemade lemonade

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00

fresh homemade lemonade with passionfruit

San Pellegrino Pom/orange

$2.75

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.75

San Pellegrino Limon

$2.75

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75
Call for Open Hours

Classic Neapolitan Pizza with Caribbean Twist. Come in and enjoy!

3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30340

