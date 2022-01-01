Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Salad
Sandwiches

Paradita

685 Reviews

$$

5959 SHELLMOUND ST

Suite 1

Emeryville, CA 94608

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl Lomito
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Yucca Fries

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders W/ Rice

$8.00
Kids Quesadilla W/ Fries

Kids Quesadilla W/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla W/ Rice

$8.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Toasted quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, choclo, green apple, queso fresco, passion fruit vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Pan Con Chicharron

Pan Con Chicharron

$15.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Adobo Sandwich

Adobo Sandwich

$15.50

Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce , onions , cilantro in Ciabatta bread

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

Lomo Saltado Sandwich

$16.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Catering Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Catering Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Bowls

Bowl Aji chicken

Bowl Aji chicken

$17.00

Stewed chicken in Peruvian aji Amarillo pepper & cheese sauce with potato, Botija olive & egg

Bowl Adobo

Bowl Adobo

$18.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce

Bowl Lomito

Bowl Lomito

$19.00

Stir-fried beef tenderlion with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & soy sauce, topped with fries

Bowl Veggies Salterado

Bowl Veggies Salterado

$14.00

Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$17.00

Peruvian-style fried rice with pork belly

Paradita Ribs

Paradita Ribs

$15.00

To Go Bag

$0.25

No Bag

Utensils To Go

No Utensils

Catering Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Anticuchos-Skewers

Peruvian inspired Kart street vendor grilled skewers, marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices. 2 skewers per order, served with grilled Yukon gold potato wedge. Our selections:
Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$15.00
Pork Belly Skewers

Pork Belly Skewers

$16.00
Tacos Pork

Tacos Pork

$10.00
Tacos Adobo

Tacos Adobo

$10.00
Tacos Uno De Cada Uno

Tacos Uno De Cada Uno

$10.00

Empanadas

Aji de Gallina Empanada

Aji de Gallina Empanada

$9.00
Empanada de Champinones (Mushrooms)

Empanada de Champinones (Mushrooms)

$10.00
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$9.00Out of stock

Chorizo Empanada

$9.00

Pollo A La Brasa

Mary’s Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning The meal comes with French fries & 2 sauces (Huancaina & Chimichurri)
1\2 Chicken

1\2 Chicken

$19.00

Mary's Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning. The meal comes with french fries and Huancaina & Chimichurri sauce.

Whole Pollo

Whole Pollo

$36.00

Mary's Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasoning. The meal comes with french fries and Huancaina & Chimichurri sauce.

Alfajore Tray

Alfajore Tray

$60.00

Sides

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$6.00
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Huancaina sauce

$1.50
Platano Frito

Platano Frito

$5.00

Fried plantains with tamarindo sauce

White Rice

White Rice

$3.75

Side Rocoto Aioli

$1.50
Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu

$5.00
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.00
Pollipapas

Pollipapas

$14.50

Loaded french fries with chicken chicharrones, huancaina, feta, and cilantro.

Chicharrones De Pollo

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Green Salad

$3.50

Snacks & Sweets

Alfajores

Alfajores

$4.00Out of stock

Our famous Peruvian Artisanal cookie… Rich dulce de leche filled shortbread Cookies with powdered sugar

Platano Frito

Platano Frito

$5.00

Fried plantains with tamarindo sauce

Quinoa Flan

$8.00

Combo Meal

Choose your sandwich, small side & beverage Sandwiches All sandwiches served on Artisanal bread

Pan con Chicharron Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Pan con Chicharron Sliced roasted pork loin, fried yams, marinated onions in Lime juice & cream de rocoto

Lomo Saltado Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Lomo Saltado Stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes & onions in Pisco-soy Reduction, topped with fries and crema de rocoto

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Crispy Chicken Crispy chicken marinated in aji Amarillo, lemon & sea salt, cole slaw, Rocoto crema & cilantro

Adobo Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ BBQ pork, Inka-Cola sauce, potato chips, coleslaw & aji rocoto sweet sauce

Buffet Meal

Paradita Catering Buffet Meal $18.25 per person 20 person minimum Lomo Salteado tray Aji Gallina tray Veggie Salteado tray

Buffet for 20 people

$365.00

Add 1 person

$18.25

45 per person buffet

$45.00

Pagers #

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

Catering Order

Lomito Al Jugo Full Tray

$200.00

Lomito Al Jugo Half Tray

$100.00

Aji De Gallina Full Tray

$180.00

Aji De Gallina Half Tray

$90.00

Adobo Full Tray

$200.00

Adobo half Tray

$100.00

Quinoa Salad Full Tray

$90.00

Quinoa Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Rice Full Tray

$50.00

Rice Half Tray

$35.00

Veggie Salteado Full Tray

$90.00

Veggie Salteado Half Tray

$50.00

Yuca Half Tray

$50.00

Alfajoes Tray

$30.00

Pet Menu

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

$12.00

Grass-fed Black Angus beef, Jasmine rice, snow peas, and carrots

Free-Range Chicken

Free-Range Chicken

$12.00

Free- Range Chicken, Jasmine Rice, snow peas, and carrots

Liquor & Spirits

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bruxo Mexcal

$13.00Out of stock

La Luna Mezcal

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

House Brandy

$12.00

Double

$10.00

Centenario Plata

$13.00

Centenario Reposado

$15.00

Centenario Añejo

$17.00

Flor De Caña

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Malibu Rum

$14.00

Hendrick's Gin

$14.00

Bermuda Black Rum

$13.00

Wine

Rose

$11.00

Gazela

$10.00

Altamirano Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Altamarino Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Cavalo Barao

$9.00

Cavalo Barao Bottle

$35.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Beer

Cusquena Beer Bottle

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

IPA Lagunitas

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Cocktails

Chilcano

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Paradita Punch

$12.00

Peruvian Dancer

$12.00

Perfecto Negroni

$12.00

Pura Vida

$12.00

Cucumber Sour

$12.00

Cuban Lover

$12.00

Guava Cava

$12.00

Pisco Punch

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

The Old Fashioned Way

$12.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

N/A beverages

Bottle of Water

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coca Cola Can

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Bundaberg (ginger beer)

$4.00

Guava

$4.00

Agua Fresca-Maracuya

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Agua De Fresa

$3.50Out of stock

Inca Cola

$5.00

HH Cocktails

HH Pisco Sour

$10.00

HH Chilcano

$10.00

HH Margaria

$10.00

HH Mojito

$10.00

HH Sangria

$10.00

HHParadita Punch

$10.00

HH Peruvian Dancer

$10.00

HH Perfecto Negroni

$10.00

HH Pura Vida

$10.00

HH Cucumber Sour

$10.00

HH Cuban Lover

$10.00

HH Guava Cava

$10.00

HH Pisco Punch

$10.00

HH Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

HH The Old Fashion Way

$10.00

HH Cosmopolitan Martini

HH Cucumber Basil Martini

$10.00

HH Beer

HH Cusqueña Beer

$5.00

HH Blue Moon

$5.00

HH Pacifico

$5.00

HH Bohemia

$5.00

HH IPA Lagunitas

$5.00

HH Negra Modelo

$5.00

HH Modelo Especial

$5.00

HH Dos Equis

$5.00

HH Bites

HH Pollipapas

$14.00

Two Empanadas

$16.00

HH Two Empoanadas

$16.00

HH Quinoa Salad

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Suite 1, Emeryville, CA 94608

Directions

Gallery
Paradita image
Paradita image
Paradita image

