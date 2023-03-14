Paradox Pastry 313 2nd Street SE #103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
313 2nd Street SE #103, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charlottesville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
More near Charlottesville