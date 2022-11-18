Paragon 3313 Hyland Ave

A map showing the location of Paragon 3313 Hyland AveView gallery

No reviews yet

3321 Hyland Ave

Suite E

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Order Again

Entrees

Duck Fat Tots

$12.00

tater tots, garlic confit duck fat gravy, fried egg

Tater Tots

$8.00

tossed in rosemary garlic oil and parmesan

Marbled Potatoes

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Toast Bites

$12.00

crispy breaded cinnamon french toast bites

Berry Bowl

$8.00

blueberries, strawberries, fresh mint, lightly dressed with lemon and sugar

Sourdough Loaf

$6.00

sliced loaf, honey anise compound butter

Caviar Blinis

$75.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, touched anchovies, piave cheese, lemon zest, chives, crutons

Summer Salad

$15.00

Apricot vinaigrette, oranges, blackberry, mint. (Onion, garlic, poppy seed. Inside dressing)

Red Gem Salad

$12.00

Lox Sandwhich

$15.00

The G.O.A.T. Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

American Cheeseburger

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

garlic avo mash, alfalfa sprouts, soft boiled egg, white truffle

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

liege style waffle, sweet potato puree, glazed pecans, cinnamon maple compound butter

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

buttermilk biscuits, garlic confit duck fat gravy, fried eggs

Chilaquiles

$16.00

tomato braised chicken, creme fraiche, cotija, garlic black beans, tomatillo, pickled onion, fried egg

Filet Migon A La Carte

$36.00

Ribeye

$68.00Out of stock

6 oz filet, chimichurri, fried egg, potato cake

Strawberry French Toast

$16.00

fresh banana, toasted coconut, cheesecake

Puff Pastry

$10.00

Puff Pastry Birthday

Crab bone marrow

$28.00

Scallop Scramble

$26.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Chili Jam

$1.00

Side Crab

$14.00

Side Duck Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Fresno Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Lox

$4.00

Side Red Gem Salad

$6.00

Side Summer Salad

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Waffle

$6.00

Bone Marrow

$8.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Coffee

Hot Drip Coffee

$6.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Cayenne Ginger Shot

$6.00

Apple Juice

Soft Drinks

FREE San Benedetto Natural

FREE San Benedetto Sparkling

San Benedetto Natural

$5.00

San Benedetto Sparkling

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water Refill

Tonic Refill

Sprite Refill

Coke Refill

Diet Refill

Dr. Pepper Refill

Root Beer Refill

Beer

1. Enegren Edel-Pils

$8.00

Crisp, Clean, Malty. American Lager. Pairs well with the Crab Toast

2. Stone White Ale

$8.00

subtle notes of orange and coriander. Belgian White ale. pairs well with avocado toast with salmon

3. Beachwood Blonde

$8.00

4. Two Coast A.K.A. Cream Ale

$8.00

5. El Segundo Citra Pale Ale

$9.00

6. Pizza Port Extended Getaway IPA

$9.00

7. MadeWest Short-Lived IPA

$9.00

8. Trademark Don't Stop Me Now Hazy IPA

$8.00

9. Riip Death Loose Trucks

$9.00

10. Societe Debutante (10oz Pour)

$9.00

11. Beachwood Knucklehead Red

$8.00

12. Smog City Coffee Porter (10oz Pour)

$9.00

13. Beachwood Mocha Machine (10oz Pour)

$10.00

14. Smog City Mango Pango

$8.00

15. Riip Tangible Passion

$9.00

16. Brewery X Watermelon Lime Seltzer

$8.00

Wine

GLS Bodvar Rose

$15.00

GLS Terlato Pinot Grigio

$15.00

GLS The Fabelist Albarino

$12.00

GLS Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc Draft

$13.00

GLS Banshee Chardonnay Draft

$14.00

GLS Sanford Chardonnay

$16.00

GLS Eroica Riesling

$14.00

GLS Weather Pinot Noir

$17.00

GLS Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLS Markham Merlot

$15.00

GLS Federalist Zinfandel

$14.00

GLS Barbossa Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Serial Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Quilt Cabernet

$20.00

GLS Iconclast Cabernet

$25.00

GLS Farm Cabernet

$25.00

GLS Gambino Cuvée Brut

$12.00

GLS Mumm Sparkling Brut Rose

$17.00

GLS Della Vite Prosecco

$17.00

GLS Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$18.00

BTL Bodvar Rose

$53.00

BTL Chateau De Sancerre

$94.00

BTL Eroica Riesling

$59.00

BTL Fabelist Albariño

$42.00

BTL Moillard Chablis

$72.00

BTL Rochioli Chardonnay

$151.00

BTL Sanford Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Terlato Pinot Gris

$53.00

BTL Barossa Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Davis Bynum

$56.00

BTL Farm Cabernet

$88.00

BTL Federalist Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Iconoclast Cabernet

$88.00

BTL Markham Merlot

$53.00

BTL Opus One Red Blend

$525.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Quintessa Red Blend

$385.00

BTL Serial Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Stags Leap Cabernet

$162.00

BTL Weather Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Gambino Brut

$42.00

BTL Mumm Brut Rose

$60.00

BTL Dells Vitte Prosecco

$60.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillate Brut

$63.00

BTL Lanson Black Label Brut

$115.00

BTL Ruinart Champagne Blanc

$163.00

House Cocktails

Black Coffee

$17.00

Grey Goose Mr Blacks Coffee Liqueur Espresso

Bloody Mary

$14.00

First it Giveth

$19.00

Woodford reserve rye Campari Montenegro Espresso Simple

Hang 'Em High

$16.00

High west Bourbon Orgeat Lemon Angostura

Hunnybee

$16.00

Drakes vodka Lemon St Germain Honey syrup

No Need to Argue

$17.00

Tanteo habanero infused tequila Lime Agave syrup 3 watermelon cubes

Sasha Fierce

$16.00

She Wolf

$16.00

La Adelina Lime Orgeat 3 cucumber slices

Sprawl III

$18.00

Nolets Illegal Mezcal Aperol Lime Rosemary simple

The Tears of a Clown

$17.00

World on Fire

$16.00

You Sexy Thing

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$18.00

B Mimosa add on

Red Sangria

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Bebot

$17.00

Instant Crush

$17.00

New Orleans Function

$17.00

Penicillin Penny

$16.00

Pretty Thoughts

$16.00

Some Like it Hot

$17.00

Why Don’t We Get Drunk

$17.00

24K Magic

$50.00

Nocturne (Rotating)

$15.00

Bartenders Choice

$18.00

Birthday Shot

Spirits

Belvedere

$12.00

Damn Good Jackfruit

$12.00

Humbolt's

$12.00

Elit

$14.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Bar Hill Vodka

$16.00

Chopin

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bar Hill Gin

$12.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat

$14.00

Botanist

$13.00

Citadelle gin

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Nolets

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tulchan Gin

$12.00

Empress

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Plantation Light

$12.00

Plantation Dark

$12.00

Zaya Grand Reserve

$14.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$12.00

Mt. Gay

$12.00

Diplomatico Plantas

$12.00

Casa Mexico Anejo

$12.00

Casa Mexico Blanco

$12.00

Casa Mexico Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clas Azul Joven

$80.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Comasario Anejo

$22.00

Camasario Blanco

$12.00

Camasario Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Heradura Anejo

$25.00

Heradura Blanco

$12.00

Heradura Reposado

$18.00

Heradura Ultra

$20.00

La Adelita Anejo

$16.00

La Adelita Blanco

$12.00

La Adelita Reposado

$14.00

La Adelita Ultra Anejo

$30.00

Luna Azul

$12.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Riazul Anejo

$22.00

Riazul Extra Anejo

$50.00

Riazul Plata

$14.00

Riazul Reposado

$14.00

Jose Quervo Reserva

$52.00

Coramino Blanco

$16.00

Fiero Habanero

$12.00

Asambroso Rose

$14.00

El Tequelino

$60.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

Verde Mezcal

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$20.00

Remy 1738

$30.00

Cardinal Du Four Armagnac 1oz

$30.00

Cardinal Du Four Armagnac 2oz

$60.00

Francois Voyer VSOP

$14.00

Francois Voyer VS

$12.00

Francois Voyer XO

$28.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Mentha

$12.00

Borghetti

$11.00

Balieys

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

L'apertivo Nonino

$12.00

Mario's Hard Espresso

$11.00

Happy Hour

HH Drake's Vodka

$10.00

HH Citadelle Gin

$10.00

HH Luna Azul Tequila Blanco

$10.00

HH Bacardi Rum

$10.00

HH Four Roses Bourbon

$10.00

HH Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3321 Hyland Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

