Paragon Tap & Table

Starters
Adult Chix Fingers w Fries
Bavarian Soft Pretzels
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce & Spicy Brown Mustard. Vegetarian.
Bowl French Onion Soup
Herb Crouton & Swiss
Bowl Soup Dj
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Dip served with Homemade Tortilla Chips
Pumpkin Burrata
Pumpkin Puree, Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Pumpkin Seeds & Prosciutto
Fried Calamari
Topped with Cherry Peppers, Served with Marinara
Cup French Onion Soup
Herb Crouton & Swiss
Lump Crab Corn Fritters
Served with Cilantro Lime Slaw & Chipotle Aioli
Lumpia
Filipino-Style Egg roll, Sweet Chili Sauce, Pork Broth
Pork Sticks
Slow-Cooked Pork Shanks, Brushed w/Ginger-Scallion Glaze
Spicy Clams
Sauteed Chorizo, Shrimp & Cherry Tomato Brodo
Truffle & Parm Fries
Boardwalk Fries Tossed w/ Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Cracked Pepper & Truffle Salt served w/ Truffle-Garlic Aioli. Vegetarian
Wings (choose your flavor)
Choice of 2: Buffalo, BBQ, Voodoo, Sevendust, Garlic Parm, Ginger Glaze, Sriracha Ranch, Whiskey Chipotle, Ghost Pepper Seasoning (additional $2)
Yuca Fries
Pickled Red Onions served with Chimichurri Aioli
Ahi Tuna
Flank Steak
Salads
Avocado Fillet
Mixed Greens, Diced Mangoes, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, Chana dal & Diced Red Onions, w/ Lemon Oil Dressing
Caesar (Half)
Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Crostini & Shredded Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar Dressing
Caesar (Whole)
Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Crostini & Shredded Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar Dressing
Mixed Greens (half)
Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mixed Greens (whole)
Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pumpkin Salad
Grilled Zucchini & Yellow Squash, Diced Tomatoes, Almonds with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette, Cous, Cous
Sante Fe Chicken Salad
Blackened Chicken, Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Diced Avocado, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Diced Red Onions & Tortilla Chips w/ Santa Fe Dressing
Steakhouse Salad
Grilled Flank Steak over Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Sliced Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes & Fried Onions w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tuna Bowl
TUNA BOWL Sushi Rice, Slice Avocados, Julienne Carrots & Cucumbers, Nori Strips, Fried Wonton Strips, Wasabi Aioli & Ginger Glaze
Entrées
Chicken & Waffles
Served w/ Garlic- Maple Glaze & Country Sausage Gravy
Honey Glazed Salmon
Butternut Squash Risotto & Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Butternut Squash
Tri Color Quinoa. Brussels Sprouts, Tofu, Agave Almonds, Shallots, Apples & Butternut Sauce
Pork Tenderloin
Lentil & Sweet Potato Stew, Chorizo & Broccoli Rabe
Seared Scallops
Crispy Polenta & Glazed Pork Belly with Corn Sauce
Tandoori Chicken
Chilean Sea Bass
Sundried Tomato Sauce, Cous Cous, Pancetta, Shiitake Mushrooms & Tomato Confit
Steak & Chops
Burgers
Beer Burger
Soaked in Stout, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, Fried Onions, Mushrooms & Stout Aioli
Jersey Burger
Taylor Ham, Fried Egg & Cheddar
Paragon Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Turkey Burger
Fontina Cheese , Apple Compote & Fried Carrots
Veggie Burger
House Blend of Black & White Beans, Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushroom Roasted Peppers, Oats & Potato w/ Vegan Aioli, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato & Sliced Avocado
Wild Boar Burger
Peppercorn Bacon, Fried Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, Pineapple Salsa & Bacon Ranch
With Your Hands
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze & Arugula on a Ciabatta Roll...served w/ Boardwalk Fries
Duck Quesadilla
Pulled Hoisin Duck, Ghost Pepper Cheese, House-made Slaw, Masala Aioli
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Pulled Short Rib, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg & Arugula on grilled Texas toast served w/ Boardwalk Fries
Rosemary Chicken
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tacos - (not Tues Special, see Dropdown Menu)
Fish Tacos (battered or baked)
Pico Slaw & Chipotle Aioli served w/ Boardwalk Fries or Rice & Beans Choice of Baked or Battered
Bulgogi Pork Tacos
Shredded Purple Cabbage, Pickled Jalapenos & Sriracha Aioli
Steak Tacos
Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lime Cilantro Creme & Queso Fresco
Veggie Tacos
Roasted Corn, Zucchini, Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn Sauce & Cotija Cheese
Sides
Desserts
Kids Menu
$3 Street Taco (Minimum 3 Tacos Mix & Match)
Bottled/Can Beer
1911 Black Cherry Can
1911 Cider Donut Can
1911 Maple Cider CAN
1911 Original Cider Can
1911 Raspberry Can
Abita Purple Haze Can
Allagash White Can
Amstel Lite Bt
Augustiner Brau Bt
Ayinger Oktoberfest BTL
Brix City ChocoLit CAN
Bud Bt
Bud Lite Bt
Carton Festy CAN
Chimay Blue Bt
Chimay Red Bt
Coors Lite Bt
Corona Bt
EQ Hop Layers CAN
EQ MC3 CAN
Esker Hart Mandorla CAN
Evil Twin Sundae CAN
Evil Water Van. Mimosa CAN
Fat Orange Cat Trick CAN
Finback Miami CAN
Four City Hazy Hefe CAN
FourCity Brown Ale CAN
FourCity Sour Pearls CAN
Great Notion Ripe CAN
Grimm Pina Pop CAN
Guiness Can
Heavy Reel Orange CAN
Heavy Reel Thyyk CAN
Heineken Bt
High Noon Black Cherry CAN
High Noon Bucket
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Mango
High Noon Pounder
High Noon Watermelon CAN
Hoof Hearted South of 11 CAN
Ithaca Apricot Bt
Jughandle CAN
Lawsons Sip CAN
Magnify Ecto Cooler CAN
Mich Ultra Btl
Miller Lite Bt
Mortalis Typhon CAN
N/A Atheletic IPA
N/A Athletic Lite
NB Fat Tire Can
Nite Lite CAN
OH Citra Daydream CAN
OH Galaxy Everything CAN
OH Green Flowers
OH More Citra CAN
OH Poetry Snaps CAN
OH Space Dream CAN
OH Space Ghost CAN
Paulaner Hefeweizen Bt
Phase Three Niu CAN
Pipeworks Peaches CAN
Rodenbach Alexander BTL
Sam Adams Lager Bt
Schilling Alexandr
Source of Funk BTL
Source Reclaim Cryo Btl
Source Reclaim V1 Btl
Stella Bt
Tillie Boardwalk CAN
Tired Hands Strawberry CAN
Twin Elephant Nosh CAN
Yuengling Bt
Vault
3 Homage VLT
3 Oude VLT
Allagash Coolship VLT
ATG Sexy Saxon VLT
Bolero Snort 20th Peanut Butter VLT
Bolero Snort Dude VLT
Bolero Snort French Toast VLT
Bruery Terreux Batch 1731 VLT
Bruery Terreux Quad Tonnellerie VLT
Dark Horse Reservae VLT
Drie Fonteinen Framboos Oogst 2019
Evil Twin Aun Mas VLT
Evil Twin OFMYD VLT
James E Pepper VLT
New Park Crowler
Ross VLT
The Bruery Jardinier VLT
Westbrook 9th Anniversary VLT
Crowler/Squealer
Bolero Crowler
Bolero Sour Crowler
Brix Crowler
Carton Crowler
Carton Milk Crowler
Drowned Lands Crowler
EQ Crowler
Forgotten Boardwalk Crowler
Forgotten Crowler
Grimm Crowler
Ironbound Crowler
Jersey Cyclone Crowler
Jughandle Crowler
Kane Crowler
Lawsons Crowler
Magnify Crowler
Muckraker Crowler
Other Half Crowler
Pumking Crowler
Source Crowler
Tired Hands Crowler
Twin Elephant Crowler
Untied Crowler
Wet Ticket Crowler
White Wine BTL
Casalini PG BTL
Proverb Chard BTL
Rosehaven BTL
White Haven Btl
Schlink Haus Btl
Lamarca BTL
J Pinot Gris BTL
Raeburn Chard BTL
Amelia Rose BTL
Khayes Finest BTL
Saint Clair
Brut Btl
Schlumberger Btl
Jordan Chard Btl
Frank's Family Btl
Moscato Btl
Korbel Btl
Sancere BTL
Red Wine BTL
Mark West Btl
Salmon Creek Cab BTL
Ecco Domani Merlot Btl
Steak & Wine Malbec BTL
7 Zins BTL
Dornier Btl
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
Simi Cab BTL
Emollo Merlot BTL
Saldo Red Znfandel BTL
Eschol BTL
Boen 2019 BTL
Josh Cab BTL
.
.
Eight Years In The Desert Blend BTL
Gran Appasso Btl
J Pinot Noir BTL
7 Farm Btl
Franks Family Cab Btl
.
.
.
Sand Creek BTL
Cocodrilo Corte
.
Prime Cut 55 Cab BTL
Louis Martini Cab BTL
Scholar & Mason Cab BTL
Jayson Cab Btl
Sebastiani Btl
Castoro Cellars Btl
.
.
.
.
Jordan Btl
St Suppery
OZV Btl
Abstract Btl
16oz To Go Signature Cocktails
Blueberry Lemonade Togo
Tito's Vodka, Fresh Blueberry, Lemon and sugar Serves 2
Brooklyn Lemonade Togo
Brooklyn Gin, Fresh Cucumbers, Eldenflower Liqueur, Lemonade Serves 2
Cucumber Moscatail Togo
Cucumber Vodka, Blueberry Vodka, Fresh Lime, Lemonade, Agave & Muddled Cucumbers topped with Moscato
Drew Pear Togo
Mary Pickford Togo
Pineapple Gatsby Togo
Scottland Smash Togo
Monkey Shoulder, Fresh Lemon, Mint & Sugar Includes 2 Spherical Ice Cubes serves 2
Southern Belle Togo
Deep Eddy Sweat Tea Vodka with Fresh Mint, Oranges & Lemons topped with Brut Serves 2
Speakeasy Togo
Bar Made Sangrias
Red Sangria Kit
House Red Wine, Triple Sec & Brandy topped with Orange Juice & Sprite
White Sangria Kit
House white Wine, Triple Sec & Brandy, Peach Schnapps topped with Orange Juice & Sprite
Blackberry Sangria Kit
House Red Wine, Blackberry Brandy & Blackberry Simple Syrup topped with Orange Juice & Sprite
Blood Orange Sangria
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
