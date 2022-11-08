Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Mediterranean

Paragon Tap & Table

864 Reviews

$$

77 Central Ave

Clark, NJ 07066

Order Again

Popular Items

Paragon Burger
Fried Fish - Street Taco
Wings (choose your flavor)

Starters

Adult Chix Fingers w Fries

$10.00
Bavarian Soft Pretzels

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Served with Beer Cheese Sauce & Spicy Brown Mustard. Vegetarian.

Bowl French Onion Soup

$12.00

Herb Crouton & Swiss

Bowl Soup Dj

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Dip served with Homemade Tortilla Chips

Pumpkin Burrata

Pumpkin Burrata

$15.00

Pumpkin Puree, Charred Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Pumpkin Seeds & Prosciutto

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Topped with Cherry Peppers, Served with Marinara

Cup French Onion Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$7.00

Herb Crouton & Swiss

Lump Crab Corn Fritters

Lump Crab Corn Fritters

$19.00

Served with Cilantro Lime Slaw & Chipotle Aioli

Lumpia

Lumpia

$14.00

Filipino-Style Egg roll, Sweet Chili Sauce, Pork Broth

Pork Sticks

Pork Sticks

$13.00

Slow-Cooked Pork Shanks, Brushed w/Ginger-Scallion Glaze

Spicy Clams

Spicy Clams

$17.00

Sauteed Chorizo, Shrimp & Cherry Tomato Brodo

Truffle & Parm Fries

Truffle & Parm Fries

$14.00

Boardwalk Fries Tossed w/ Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Cracked Pepper & Truffle Salt served w/ Truffle-Garlic Aioli. Vegetarian

Wings (choose your flavor)

Wings (choose your flavor)

$16.00

Choice of 2: Buffalo, BBQ, Voodoo, Sevendust, Garlic Parm, Ginger Glaze, Sriracha Ranch, Whiskey Chipotle, Ghost Pepper Seasoning (additional $2)

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$11.00

Pickled Red Onions served with Chimichurri Aioli

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Flank Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Avocado Fillet

Avocado Fillet

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Diced Mangoes, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, Chana dal & Diced Red Onions, w/ Lemon Oil Dressing

Caesar (Half)

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Crostini & Shredded Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar Dressing

Caesar (Whole)

Caesar (Whole)

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Crostini & Shredded Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar Dressing

Mixed Greens (half)

Mixed Greens (half)

$7.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mixed Greens (whole)

$10.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes & Cucumbers w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pumpkin Salad

Pumpkin Salad

$16.00

Grilled Zucchini & Yellow Squash, Diced Tomatoes, Almonds with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette, Cous, Cous

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

$17.00

Blackened Chicken, Mixed Greens, Chopped Bacon, Diced Avocado, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Black Beans, Diced Red Onions & Tortilla Chips w/ Santa Fe Dressing

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$19.00

Grilled Flank Steak over Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Sliced Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes & Fried Onions w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$19.00

TUNA BOWL Sushi Rice, Slice Avocados, Julienne Carrots & Cucumbers, Nori Strips, Fried Wonton Strips, Wasabi Aioli & Ginger Glaze

Entrées

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Served w/ Garlic- Maple Glaze & Country Sausage Gravy

Honey Glazed Salmon

Honey Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Butternut Squash Risotto & Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$22.00

Tri Color Quinoa. Brussels Sprouts, Tofu, Agave Almonds, Shallots, Apples & Butternut Sauce

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

Lentil & Sweet Potato Stew, Chorizo & Broccoli Rabe

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$29.00

Crispy Polenta & Glazed Pork Belly with Corn Sauce

Tandoori Chicken

$26.00
Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

Sundried Tomato Sauce, Cous Cous, Pancetta, Shiitake Mushrooms & Tomato Confit

Steak & Chops

8 oz Hand-Cut Filet Served w/ Herb Butter, Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes & Roasted Vegetables
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$33.00

8 oz Hand-Cut Filet Served w/ Herb Butter, Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes & Roasted Vegetables

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$32.00

10 oz Marinated Hanger Steak, Served w/ Mushroom Risotto, Asparagus, Rosemary Demi-Glace

16 oz NY Strip

16 oz NY Strip

$40.00

Yuca Fries, Pickled Red Onions & Chimichurri

Burgers

Beer Burger

$17.00

Soaked in Stout, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, Fried Onions, Mushrooms & Stout Aioli

Jersey Burger

Jersey Burger

$17.00

Taylor Ham, Fried Egg & Cheddar

Paragon Burger

Paragon Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Fontina Cheese , Apple Compote & Fried Carrots

Veggie Burger

$16.00

House Blend of Black & White Beans, Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushroom Roasted Peppers, Oats & Potato w/ Vegan Aioli, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato & Sliced Avocado

Wild Boar Burger

$17.00

Peppercorn Bacon, Fried Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, Pineapple Salsa & Bacon Ranch

With Your Hands

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze & Arugula on a Ciabatta Roll...served w/ Boardwalk Fries

Duck Quesadilla

Duck Quesadilla

$20.00

Pulled Hoisin Duck, Ghost Pepper Cheese, House-made Slaw, Masala Aioli

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Pulled Short Rib, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg & Arugula on grilled Texas toast served w/ Boardwalk Fries

Rosemary Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork

$19.00

Tacos - (not Tues Special, see Dropdown Menu)

Fish Tacos (battered or baked)

Fish Tacos (battered or baked)

$19.00

Pico Slaw & Chipotle Aioli served w/ Boardwalk Fries or Rice & Beans Choice of Baked or Battered

Bulgogi Pork Tacos

Bulgogi Pork Tacos

$17.00

Shredded Purple Cabbage, Pickled Jalapenos & Sriracha Aioli

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lime Cilantro Creme & Queso Fresco

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$15.00

Roasted Corn, Zucchini, Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn Sauce & Cotija Cheese

Sides

Side Asparagus

Side Asparagus

$7.00
Side Boardwalk Fries

Side Boardwalk Fries

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Side Glut Free Brioche

$3.00
Side Mac n Cheese

Side Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Side Sliced Brioche

$2.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Pineapple Upsidedown

$8.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Van

$7.00

Ice Cream Cho

$7.00

A la Vanilla

$4.00

A La Chocolate

$4.00

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.00

Kid's Sliders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken

$7.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.00

$3 Street Taco (Minimum 3 Tacos Mix & Match)

Baked Fish - Street Taco

$4.00

Fried Fish - Street Taco

$4.00

Pork - Street Taco

$3.00

Steak - Street Taco

$3.00

Veggie Street Taco

$3.00

Swordfish Street Taco

$4.00Out of stock
Side Boardwalk Fries

Side Boardwalk Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Bottled/Can Beer

1911 Black Cherry Can

$9.00

1911 Cider Donut Can

$9.00

1911 Maple Cider CAN

$9.00

1911 Original Cider Can

$9.00

1911 Raspberry Can

$9.00

Abita Purple Haze Can

$5.00

Allagash White Can

$7.50

Amstel Lite Bt

$5.00

Augustiner Brau Bt

$6.00

Ayinger Oktoberfest BTL

$11.00

Brix City ChocoLit CAN

$10.00

Bud Bt

$4.50

Bud Lite Bt

$4.50

Carton Festy CAN

$8.00

Chimay Blue Bt

$11.00

Chimay Red Bt

$10.50

Coors Lite Bt

$5.00

Corona Bt

$5.50

EQ Hop Layers CAN

$9.00

EQ MC3 CAN

$10.00

Esker Hart Mandorla CAN

$11.00

Evil Twin Sundae CAN

$10.00Out of stock

Evil Water Van. Mimosa CAN

$6.00

Fat Orange Cat Trick CAN

$9.00

Finback Miami CAN

$9.00

Four City Hazy Hefe CAN

$7.00

FourCity Brown Ale CAN

$7.00Out of stock

FourCity Sour Pearls CAN

$7.00

Great Notion Ripe CAN

$9.00

Grimm Pina Pop CAN

$10.00

Guiness Can

$8.00

Heavy Reel Orange CAN

$9.00

Heavy Reel Thyyk CAN

$10.00

Heineken Bt

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry CAN

$5.00

High Noon Bucket

$20.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Pounder

$9.00Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon CAN

$5.00

Hoof Hearted South of 11 CAN

$10.00

Ithaca Apricot Bt

$6.50

Jughandle CAN

$6.50

Lawsons Sip CAN

$8.00Out of stock

Magnify Ecto Cooler CAN

$9.00

Mich Ultra Btl

$5.00

Miller Lite Bt

$5.00

Mortalis Typhon CAN

$13.00

N/A Atheletic IPA

$6.00

N/A Athletic Lite

$6.00

NB Fat Tire Can

$5.50

Nite Lite CAN

$7.00

OH Citra Daydream CAN

$10.00

OH Galaxy Everything CAN

$10.00

OH Green Flowers

$9.00

OH More Citra CAN

$11.00

OH Poetry Snaps CAN

$7.00

OH Space Dream CAN

$9.00

OH Space Ghost CAN

$11.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen Bt

$7.50

Phase Three Niu CAN

$8.00

Pipeworks Peaches CAN

$8.00

Rodenbach Alexander BTL

$11.00

Sam Adams Lager Bt

$6.00

Schilling Alexandr

$7.00

Source of Funk BTL

$22.00

Source Reclaim Cryo Btl

$24.00

Source Reclaim V1 Btl

$24.00

Stella Bt

$6.50

Tillie Boardwalk CAN

$6.50

Tired Hands Strawberry CAN

$11.00

Twin Elephant Nosh CAN

$9.00

Yuengling Bt

$5.50

Vault

3 Homage VLT

$57.00

3 Oude VLT

$32.00

Allagash Coolship VLT

$20.00

ATG Sexy Saxon VLT

$25.00Out of stock

Bolero Snort 20th Peanut Butter VLT

$22.00

Bolero Snort Dude VLT

$22.00

Bolero Snort French Toast VLT

$22.00

Bruery Terreux Batch 1731 VLT

$32.00

Bruery Terreux Quad Tonnellerie VLT

$40.00

Dark Horse Reservae VLT

$65.00

Drie Fonteinen Framboos Oogst 2019

$38.00

Evil Twin Aun Mas VLT

$19.00

Evil Twin OFMYD VLT

$23.00

James E Pepper VLT

$22.00

New Park Crowler

$24.00

Ross VLT

$18.00

The Bruery Jardinier VLT

$35.00

Westbrook 9th Anniversary VLT

$36.00Out of stock

Crowler/Squealer

Bolero Crowler

$14.00

Bolero Sour Crowler

$18.00

Brix Crowler

$24.00

Carton Crowler

$26.00

Carton Milk Crowler

$14.00

Drowned Lands Crowler

$21.00

EQ Crowler

$24.00

Forgotten Boardwalk Crowler

$22.00

Forgotten Crowler

$14.00

Grimm Crowler

$30.00

Ironbound Crowler

$14.00

Jersey Cyclone Crowler

$24.00

Jughandle Crowler

$16.00

Kane Crowler

$24.00

Lawsons Crowler

$18.00

Magnify Crowler

$24.00

Muckraker Crowler

$32.00

Other Half Crowler

$24.00

Pumking Crowler

$21.00

Source Crowler

$24.00

Tired Hands Crowler

$26.00

Twin Elephant Crowler

$24.00

Untied Crowler

$16.00

Wet Ticket Crowler

$16.00

White Wine BTL

Casalini PG BTL

$28.00

Proverb Chard BTL

$25.00

Rosehaven BTL

$32.00

White Haven Btl

$39.00

Schlink Haus Btl

$32.00

Lamarca BTL

$28.00

J Pinot Gris BTL

$52.00

Raeburn Chard BTL

$36.00

Amelia Rose BTL

$50.00

Khayes Finest BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Saint Clair

$52.00Out of stock

Brut Btl

$19.00

Schlumberger Btl

$48.00Out of stock

Jordan Chard Btl

$75.00

Frank's Family Btl

$65.00

Moscato Btl

$34.00

Korbel Btl

$35.00

Sancere BTL

$60.00

Red Wine BTL

Mark West Btl

$28.00Out of stock

Salmon Creek Cab BTL

$25.00

Ecco Domani Merlot Btl

$25.00

Steak & Wine Malbec BTL

$30.00

7 Zins BTL

$44.00

Dornier Btl

$52.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Simi Cab BTL

$68.00

Emollo Merlot BTL

$110.00

Saldo Red Znfandel BTL

$65.00

Eschol BTL

$45.00

Boen 2019 BTL

$50.00

Josh Cab BTL

$52.00

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Eight Years In The Desert Blend BTL

$130.00

Gran Appasso Btl

$45.00

J Pinot Noir BTL

$44.00

7 Farm Btl

$52.00

Franks Family Cab Btl

$80.00

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Sand Creek BTL

$28.00

Cocodrilo Corte

$68.00

.

Out of stock

Prime Cut 55 Cab BTL

$36.00

Louis Martini Cab BTL

$100.00

Scholar & Mason Cab BTL

$72.00

Jayson Cab Btl

$120.00

Sebastiani Btl

$71.00

Castoro Cellars Btl

$52.00

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

.

Out of stock

Jordan Btl

$125.00

St Suppery

$75.00

OZV Btl

$40.00

Abstract Btl

$75.00

16oz To Go Signature Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade Togo

$16.00

Tito's Vodka, Fresh Blueberry, Lemon and sugar Serves 2

Brooklyn Lemonade Togo

$16.00

Brooklyn Gin, Fresh Cucumbers, Eldenflower Liqueur, Lemonade Serves 2

Cucumber Moscatail Togo

$16.00

Cucumber Vodka, Blueberry Vodka, Fresh Lime, Lemonade, Agave & Muddled Cucumbers topped with Moscato

Drew Pear Togo

$15.00

Mary Pickford Togo

$15.00

Pineapple Gatsby Togo

$15.00

Scottland Smash Togo

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder, Fresh Lemon, Mint & Sugar Includes 2 Spherical Ice Cubes serves 2

Southern Belle Togo

$18.00

Deep Eddy Sweat Tea Vodka with Fresh Mint, Oranges & Lemons topped with Brut Serves 2

Speakeasy Togo

$15.00

Bar Made Sangrias

Red Sangria Kit

Red Sangria Kit

$14.00

House Red Wine, Triple Sec & Brandy topped with Orange Juice & Sprite

White Sangria Kit

White Sangria Kit

$14.00

House white Wine, Triple Sec & Brandy, Peach Schnapps topped with Orange Juice & Sprite

Blackberry Sangria Kit

Blackberry Sangria Kit

$14.00

House Red Wine, Blackberry Brandy & Blackberry Simple Syrup topped with Orange Juice & Sprite

Blood Orange Sangria

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you want your order delivered, please call 732-931-1776

Website

Location

77 Central Ave, Clark, NJ 07066

Directions

Gallery
Paragon Tap and Table image
Paragon Tap and Table image
Paragon Tap and Table image
Paragon Tap and Table image

Map
