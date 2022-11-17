Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Paragon Seattle

327 Reviews

$$

2125 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

The Para-Gone Burger
Pancetta Caesar Sandwich
Burrata

Starters

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Our selection of local and imported charcuterie and cheeses + accoutrements. Current selections: Brasciola [imported Italy] Salame [imported Italy] Cappicola [imported Italy] Sardines in Olive Oil [imported, Spain] Dinah’s Cheese [local, Kurtwood Farms] Gruyere [Imported, Switzerland] Bleu Cheese [Local, Two Sisters Creamery] Picallili [house made] Spiced Nuts [house made] Pickled Seasonal Veg Selections vary by availability and season.

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

with date, bacon and fig compote, za'atar, red endive, arugula, bacon vinaigrette, cara cara orange *While this dish is delicious in all forms, it doesn’t always transport well. We recommend soaking up any extra whey (milky white liquid from the burrata) with crusty bread.*

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00Out of stock

With pesto, tomatoes, goat cheese and romesco sauce.

Baked Fish Collars

Baked Fish Collars

$14.00

With Thai inspired marinade, togarashi spice, peanuts, cashews, and cilantro.

Salad

Warm Cabbage Salad

Warm Cabbage Salad

$9.00+

maple and candy cap dressing, duck prosciutto, goat cheese, Scotch soaked cherries.

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Seasonal greens, goat cheese vinaigrette, asparagus, sweet peppers, warm goat cheese on baguette

Stuff with Fries

The Para-Gone Burger

The Para-Gone Burger

$18.00

Painted hills ground beef, duck fat caramélized onions, tomato chutney, pickled habanero relish, arugula, brioche bun. Ask us about the name at pick up!

Pancetta Caesar Sandwich

$15.00

marinated chicken thighs, dried capers, traditional caesar dressing, garlic ciabatta bun.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00Out of stock

A 4oz or a half pound portion of locally caught rock fish battered and fried to perfection with Chef's recipe from his time in Ireland. Served with house tartar and your choice of side.

Kids Chix Strips

$10.00

Chicken breast strips breaded with panko crumbs and fried in-house. Served with yuzu mayo and choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

A simple grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of side. May be suggest the soup for dunking? :)

Entrees

Porcini Risotto

Porcini Risotto

$24.00

with a tarragon and hazelnut crumb, goat cheese, endive, and mushroom and sage oil

Poached King Salmon

Poached King Salmon

$36.00Out of stock

with harissa roasted cauliflower, israeli couscous salad, african eggplant, dukkah.

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$34.00

8oz steak with potato and parsnip mash, fermented mushroom salt, porcini gravy, sautéed black trumpet and hedgehog mushrooms and pickled elderberries.

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$48.00Out of stock

A generous sized lamb shank with red curry purée, water chestnuts, fried green chickpeas, toasted coriander, thai basil

Desserts

Steph's Pavlova du jour

Steph's Pavlova du jour

$8.00Out of stock

Chef’s signature dessert, a fresh baked meringue topped with an assortment of seasonal fruits and other festive toppings that change based on availability and seasonality.

Cardamom Cake

Cardamom Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Red wine poached pear, mascarpone brandy sauce, candied pecans, chili de arbol. [contains raw brandy]

Seasonal Ice Cream or Sorbet

Seasonal Ice Cream or Sorbet

$3.00

A rotating ice cream or sorbet churned in house. Current flavor is Mint Chocolate Chip.

Starters

Tuna Tataki

Takoyaki

Loaded Truffle Fries

Smoked Oysters

Out of stock

Mains

King Crab Roll

Baked Russet Potato

Falafel and Pita

Bulgogi Pulled Pork and Soba Noodles

Dessert

Plantains Flambee

$75.00

Foie Gras S'mores

$75.00

Bleu Cheesecake

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pacific Northwest Cuisine featuring locally sourced, organic ingredients when possible. We feature a nice natural wine list by the bottle and 15 local beers on draft for growler fills. Join us for our next Supper Club to support local musicians or try one of our take home meal kits.

Location

2125 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Paragon Seattle image
Paragon Seattle image
Paragon Seattle image

