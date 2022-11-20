Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar
No reviews yet
43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121
Broadlands, VA 20148
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE
SHARABLE STARTERS
Soup Du Jour
$6.00Out of stock
Burrata Bruschetta & Red Pepper Hummus
$14.00
Kale Chips
$6.00
Parmesan Duck Fat Fries
$6.00
Bacon Lollipops & House Deviled Eggs
$12.00
Cajun Fried Pickles
$10.00
Bacon & Smoked Cheddar Dip
$12.00
Chicken & Waffle Minis
$12.00
Naked Chili Wings
$15.00
Maple Bourbon BBQ Wings
$15.00
Hummus Plate
$7.00
Bruschetta Plate
$7.00
Stuffed Portabello Mushrooms
$12.00
Fried Green Tomato Caprese
$12.00
FROM THE FIELD
FLATBREAD STATION
HAND HELD
"Slap Yo Mama" Cheesy Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Chef's Reuben
$16.00
Chipotle Pork Tacos
$16.00
Classic Cheeseburger
$14.00
Heatwave Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Hog Heaven Burger
$16.00
Pork Belly "Bahn Mi" Sammie
$16.00
Wagyu Beef Sliders
$16.00
Whiskey BBQ Pork Sliders
$16.00
Parallel Smash Burger
$16.00
*Crab Cake Sandwich*
$14.00
KNIFE & FORK
DESSERTS
SIDES
KIDS (Dinner)
BEER
Mustang Sally Little Lights Hefeweizen
$10.00
Allagash White
$7.00
Beltway Abstract Vision Strawberry Sour
$12.00
Hoegaarden White Wheat
$7.00
HofbrauHefe-Weizen
$7.00
Port City Optimal Wit
$7.00
Ardent Wheat
$8.00
Beltway Summer Lady Wit Ale
$10.00Out of stock
Vasen Hefe
$11.00
Weihenstephaner Festbier
$9.00
Avery Ellie's Brown
$6.00
Trap House Espresso Brown
$10.00
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
$10.00
DC Brau The Public
$7.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Beltway HoV Blonde
$7.00
Rogue Dead Guy
$7.00Out of stock
One Family 3rd Base Summer Ale
$10.00Out of stock
Lost Rhino Rhino Chaser
$7.00
Ardent Helles
$10.00Out of stock
Aslin Old Town
$10.00
Beltway DoC Red
$9.00
Blue Point Toasted Lager
$7.00Out of stock
Devils Backbone
$6.00
Great Lakes Eliot Ness
$7.00
Great Lakes Oktoberfest
$9.00
Kindred Spirit Paradise Lager
$12.00
Stella Artois Euro
$7.00
Vanish Waves Amber Ale
$8.00
Vasen Zuper Motueka Lager
$12.00
Good Wood
$10.00
Beltway Black Snake Vanilla
$12.00Out of stock
Duck Rabbit Milk
$8.00
New Holland Dragons Milk
$9.00
Guinness
$10.00
Antietam Brewing Blind Ambition
$8.00Out of stock
Ardent IPA X
$12.00Out of stock
Aslin Baby Shark IPA
$12.00Out of stock
Aslin Nuaces Of Meaning
$12.00Out of stock
Aslin Double Orange Starfish
$14.00Out of stock
Aslin Tysons Grandma
$12.00
Bell's Two Hearted American
$9.00
Beltway Changing Lanes
$10.00
Crooked Run Scorpion IPA
$12.00
DC Brau The Corruption
$7.00Out of stock
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
$7.00
Dogfish Head "60 Minute"
$7.00
Dogfish Head "90 Minute"
$9.00
Great Lakes Hazecraft IPA
$7.00
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin'
$7.00
Lagunitas Super Cluster
$8.00
Lickinghole Deck of Cards IPA
$12.00Out of stock
Mustang Sally Hello Newman
$10.00
Port City Hazy IPA
$10.00Out of stock
Solace Cheat Day IPA
$12.00
Solace Lucy Juicy
$12.00
Solace Partly Cloudy
$10.00
Solace Suns Out
$7.00
Solace Thunder Buddy
$12.00
Vasen Ragna IPA
$12.00
Solace Prestige Worldwide IPA
$12.00Out of stock
Aslin VelociRabbit IPA
$12.00
Vasen Cloud Theif
$12.00
Bold Rock Blackberry
$7.00
Bold Rock Virginia
$6.00
COCKTAILS
Cheeky Peach Mule
$12.00
Bourbon Bloody Mary
$14.00
Bourbon For Breakfast
$12.00
BULL NECK BLITZ
$14.00
COOL HAND “CUKE”
$12.00
EMPRESS ME SO
$12.00
HARVEST RED SANGRIA
$10.00
House Bloody Mary
$10.00
KEEP IT OLD FASHIONED"
$16.00
LA MODA OLD FASHIONED
$12.00
Mocktail
$8.00+
THE RUMSTER
$16.00
Ultimate Bloody Mary
$18.00
UPPER WEST SIDE MANHATTAN
$14.00
CAR BOMB
$8.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Black Cherry Mule
$12.00
Green Tea Shot
$8.00
RASPY RICKY
$14.00
GIMME DAT BASIL
$14.00
SMASH OR PASS
$14.00
SPRING SHOWER SOUR
$14.00
NO-JITO
$12.00
Honey Rose Sangria
$10.00
KEY LIME PIE
$14.00
LONG ISLAND
$12.00
Dealer's Choice
$16.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Smoked Black Widow Manhattan
$24.00
Tipsy Hayride
$14.00
Basic Witch Martini
$12.00Out of stock
Bourbon Apple Sour
$12.00
This-Bee-Delicious
$12.00
Peach Old Fashioned
$14.00
Rye Not EC Old Fashioned
$14.00
The Classic EC Old Fashioned
$14.00
SPARKLING WINE
Opera Prima
$6.00+
Gambino Jules Spark Rose
$7.00+
Nino Ardevi Prosecco
$7.00+
Flor De Moscato
$7.00+
M.Lawrence Sex Rose
$12.00+
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$125.00+
Costaross Grand Cuvee
$7.00+
Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut
$40.00
Roederer Estate Brut
$45.00
G.H. Mumm Napa Cuvee
$55.00
Ruinart Roses Champagne
$115.00
Pommery Cuvee Louise 1995
$225.00
V. Cliquot 2006 La Grande Dame
$260.00
Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Champagne
$500.00
Armand de Brignac Brut Rose Champagne
$650.00
Bourbon Mimosa Flight
$16.00
Mimosa Flight
$12.00
(B) Opera Prima Brut Mimosa Bottle
$28.00
Mimosa Bar Bottle Party
$35.00
Doktor Mango Moscato
$8.00+
Birthday Bubbles
Moet Imperial Ice Champagne
$115.00Out of stock
Segura Viudas Cava Brut
$45.00
WHITE WINE
9.19 Chardonnay
$15.00+Out of stock
Avia Pinot Grigio
$6.00+
Antech Chardonnay
$9.00+
Cakebread Chardonnay
$90.00+
Cass Viogner
$14.00+
Domaine Galetis Sauv Blanc
$8.00+
Far Niente Chardonnay
$85.00+
Firestone Sauv Blanc
$7.00+
Flora De Moscato
$8.00+
Folie a Deux Pinot Gris
$12.00+
Freemark Abby Chardonnay
$18.00+
Gio Pinot Grigio
$7.00+
Gio Pinot Grigio
$6.00+
Impero Pinot Grigio
$7.00+
Laxas Albarino
$14.00+
Lone Birch Pinot Gris
$9.00+
Matchbook Arsonist Chardonnay
$10.00+
Mr. Blanc White Blend
$12.00+
Peju Sauv Blanc
$10.00+
Raza Vinho Verde
$7.00+
Ribellante Super Tuscan
$15.00+
Round Hill Chardonnay
$8.00+
Schist Vino Verde
$7.00+
Snoqualmie Riesling
$9.00+
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay
$7.00
The Ned Sauv Blanc
$9.00+
Thomas Schmitt Riesling
$12.00+
Villa Viva Rose
$8.00+
Mount Fishtail Sauv Blanc
$9.00+
Elouan Chardonnay
$9.00+