Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar

43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121

Broadlands, VA 20148

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

Chef's Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$35.00

SHARABLE STARTERS

Soup Du Jour

$6.00Out of stock

Burrata Bruschetta & Red Pepper Hummus

$14.00

Kale Chips

$6.00

Parmesan Duck Fat Fries

$6.00

Bacon Lollipops & House Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Cajun Fried Pickles

$10.00

Bacon & Smoked Cheddar Dip

$12.00

Chicken & Waffle Minis

$12.00

Naked Chili Wings

$15.00

Maple Bourbon BBQ Wings

$15.00

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Bruschetta Plate

$7.00

Stuffed Portabello Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$12.00

FROM THE FIELD

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$9.00

Chef's House Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Wagyu Steak Salad

$26.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

FLATBREAD STATION

Angry Bird Flatbread

$14.00

Pear & Prosciutto Flatbread

$14.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

HAND HELD

"Slap Yo Mama" Cheesy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chef's Reuben

$16.00

Chipotle Pork Tacos

$16.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Heatwave Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hog Heaven Burger

$16.00

Pork Belly "Bahn Mi" Sammie

$16.00

Wagyu Beef Sliders

$16.00

Whiskey BBQ Pork Sliders

$16.00

Parallel Smash Burger

$16.00

*Crab Cake Sandwich*

$14.00

KNIFE & FORK

Andouille Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Almond Crusted Salmon

$24.00

Bone-In Whiskey Chop

$26.00

Wagyu Steak Frites

$26.00

Rosemary & Brown Sugar Ribeye

$38.00

Talib's Butter Chicken

$18.00

DESSERTS

Two Layer Luxardo Torte

$8.00

Bananas Foster "Pot de Creme"

$10.00

Campfire S'Mores

$10.00

Lemon Budino

$7.00Out of stock

Bourbon Peach Bread Pudding

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Creme Brulee

$9.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Rosemary Frites

$6.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Naan

$3.00

Side of Risotto

$6.00

Side of Grits

$6.00

Side of Potato Gratin

$6.00

Side of Vegetables

$6.00

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side of Cucumbers

$1.00

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side of Crackers

$1.00

KIDS (Dinner)

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheesy Flatbread

$6.00

Kids Salad

$4.00

BEER

Mustang Sally Little Lights Hefeweizen

$10.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Beltway Abstract Vision Strawberry Sour

$12.00

Hoegaarden White Wheat

$7.00

HofbrauHefe-Weizen

$7.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$7.00

Ardent Wheat

$8.00

Beltway Summer Lady Wit Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Vasen Hefe

$11.00

Weihenstephaner Festbier

$9.00

Avery Ellie's Brown

$6.00

Trap House Espresso Brown

$10.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$10.00

DC Brau The Public

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Beltway HoV Blonde

$7.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00Out of stock

One Family 3rd Base Summer Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Lost Rhino Rhino Chaser

$7.00

Ardent Helles

$10.00Out of stock

Aslin Old Town

$10.00

Beltway DoC Red

$9.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Devils Backbone

$6.00

Great Lakes Eliot Ness

$7.00

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$9.00

Kindred Spirit Paradise Lager

$12.00

Stella Artois Euro

$7.00

Vanish Waves Amber Ale

$8.00

Vasen Zuper Motueka Lager

$12.00

Good Wood

$10.00

Beltway Black Snake Vanilla

$12.00Out of stock

Duck Rabbit Milk

$8.00

New Holland Dragons Milk

$9.00

Guinness

$10.00

Antietam Brewing Blind Ambition

$8.00Out of stock

Ardent IPA X

$12.00Out of stock

Aslin Baby Shark IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Aslin Nuaces Of Meaning

$12.00Out of stock

Aslin Double Orange Starfish

$14.00Out of stock

Aslin Tysons Grandma

$12.00

Bell's Two Hearted American

$9.00

Beltway Changing Lanes

$10.00

Crooked Run Scorpion IPA

$12.00

DC Brau The Corruption

$7.00Out of stock

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

Dogfish Head "60 Minute"

$7.00

Dogfish Head "90 Minute"

$9.00

Great Lakes Hazecraft IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin'

$7.00

Lagunitas Super Cluster

$8.00

Lickinghole Deck of Cards IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Mustang Sally Hello Newman

$10.00

Port City Hazy IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Solace Cheat Day IPA

$12.00

Solace Lucy Juicy

$12.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$10.00

Solace Suns Out

$7.00

Solace Thunder Buddy

$12.00

Vasen Ragna IPA

$12.00

Solace Prestige Worldwide IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Aslin VelociRabbit IPA

$12.00

Vasen Cloud Theif

$12.00

Bold Rock Blackberry

$7.00

Bold Rock Virginia

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Cheeky Peach Mule

$12.00

Bourbon Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bourbon For Breakfast

$12.00

BULL NECK BLITZ

$14.00

COOL HAND “CUKE”

$12.00

EMPRESS ME SO

$12.00

HARVEST RED SANGRIA

$10.00

House Bloody Mary

$10.00

KEEP IT OLD FASHIONED"

$16.00

LA MODA OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

Mocktail

$8.00+

THE RUMSTER

$16.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$18.00

UPPER WEST SIDE MANHATTAN

$14.00

CAR BOMB

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Cherry Mule

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

RASPY RICKY

$14.00

GIMME DAT BASIL

$14.00

SMASH OR PASS

$14.00

SPRING SHOWER SOUR

$14.00

NO-JITO

$12.00

Honey Rose Sangria

$10.00

KEY LIME PIE

$14.00

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

Dealer's Choice

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Smoked Black Widow Manhattan

$24.00

Tipsy Hayride

$14.00

Basic Witch Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Apple Sour

$12.00

This-Bee-Delicious

$12.00

Peach Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rye Not EC Old Fashioned

$14.00

The Classic EC Old Fashioned

$14.00

SPARKLING WINE

Opera Prima

$6.00+

Gambino Jules Spark Rose

$7.00+

Nino Ardevi Prosecco

$7.00+

Flor De Moscato

$7.00+

M.Lawrence Sex Rose

$12.00+

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$125.00+

Costaross Grand Cuvee

$7.00+

Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut

$40.00

Roederer Estate Brut

$45.00

G.H. Mumm Napa Cuvee

$55.00

Ruinart Roses Champagne

$115.00

Pommery Cuvee Louise 1995

$225.00

V. Cliquot 2006 La Grande Dame

$260.00

Armand de Brignac Brut Gold Champagne

$500.00

Armand de Brignac Brut Rose Champagne

$650.00

Bourbon Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

(B) Opera Prima Brut Mimosa Bottle

$28.00

Mimosa Bar Bottle Party

$35.00

Doktor Mango Moscato

$8.00+

Birthday Bubbles

Moet Imperial Ice Champagne

$115.00Out of stock

Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$45.00

WHITE WINE

9.19 Chardonnay

$15.00+Out of stock

Avia Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Antech Chardonnay

$9.00+

Cakebread Chardonnay

$90.00+

Cass Viogner

$14.00+

Domaine Galetis Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Far Niente Chardonnay

$85.00+

Firestone Sauv Blanc

$7.00+

Flora De Moscato

$8.00+

Folie a Deux Pinot Gris

$12.00+

Freemark Abby Chardonnay

$18.00+

Gio Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Gio Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Impero Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Laxas Albarino

$14.00+

Lone Birch Pinot Gris

$9.00+

Matchbook Arsonist Chardonnay

$10.00+

Mr. Blanc White Blend

$12.00+

Peju Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Raza Vinho Verde

$7.00+

Ribellante Super Tuscan

$15.00+

Round Hill Chardonnay

$8.00+

Schist Vino Verde

$7.00+

Snoqualmie Riesling

$9.00+

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$7.00

The Ned Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Thomas Schmitt Riesling

$12.00+

Villa Viva Rose

$8.00+

Mount Fishtail Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Elouan Chardonnay

$9.00+

ROSE WINE

Impero Mon Amour Rose

$7.00+

Villa Viva Rose

$8.00+

RED WINE

Barista Pinotage

$9.00+

Block 9 Pinot Noir

$10.00+