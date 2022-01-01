ParaVida Wellness Fit Lab Rockport

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

4-Day KETO Lunches & Dinners
Chocolate Fat Bombs
Buffalo Chicken

Meal Plans

Meal Plans orders placed online, will not be allowed to substitute meals or make changes. If you have specific dietary restrictions or allergies, please contact the store to have our Nutritionist create a custom meal plan.

3-Day Keto Meal Plan

$80.00

The ParaVida Keto Meal Plans consist of low carb meals that are higher in healthier fats. Because we are 100% Dairy Free, our meals are fueled with healthier fats such as nuts, seeds, and oils. The Full Keto 3 meal plan consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1)Dinner and 2 Snacks per day.

4-Day Keto Meal Plan

$110.00

The ParaVida Keto Meal Plans consist of low carb meals that are higher in healthier fats. Because we are 100% Dairy Free, our meals are fueled with healthier fats such as nuts, seeds, and oils. The Full Keto 3 meal plan consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1)Dinner and 2 Snacks per day.

3-Day KETO Breakfasts & Lunches/Dinners

$38.00

KETO plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 3 Days

3-Day KETO Lunches & Dinners

$50.00

KETO plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 3 Days

4-Day KETO Breakfasts & Lunches

$55.00

KETO plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 4 Days

4-Day KETO Lunches & Dinners

$70.00

KETO plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 4 Days

3-Day 1200 Calorie

$80.00

Our Nutritionist has designed a meal plan based on 1,200 calories per day and includes variety of our pork, chicken, turkey and whole food plant based meals. It consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1) Dinner and (2) Snacks per day

4-Day 1200 Calorie

$110.00

Our Nutritionist has designed a meal plan based on 1,200 calories per day and includes variety of our pork, chicken, turkey and whole food plant based meals. It consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1) Dinner and (2) Snacks per day

3-Day 1200 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches

$38.00

1200 Calorie meal plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 3 Days

3-Day 1200 Calorie Lunches & Dinners

$50.00

1200 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 3 Days

4-Day 1200 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches

$55.00

1200 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 4 Days

4-Day 1200 Calorie Lunches & Dinners

$70.00

1200 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 4 Days

3-Day 1600 Calorie

$90.00

Our 1,600 calorie, Nutritionist designed meal plan offers meals higher in lean protein and larger portions of organic seasonal veggies and healthy fats. It consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1) Dinner and (2) Snacks per day.

3-Day 1600 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches

$38.00

1600 Calorie meal plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 3 Days

3-Day 1600 Calorie Lunches & Dinners

$60.00

1600 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 3 Days

4-Day 1600 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches

$65.00

1600 Calorie meal plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 4 Days

4-Day 1600 Calorie Lunches & Dinners

$80.00

1600 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 4 Days

3-Day Detox Meal Plan

$85.00

The Gut Health Reset is designed to restore your gut health and eliminate toxins. The 3-Day Plan is a shorter version and still includes a variety of plant based meals, snacks, juices and other foods to help improve and restore gut health. If you want.... --Jump start a weight loss program --Intro into a Full Juice Cleanse --Restore gut health -- Increased energy

7-Day Detox Meal Plan

$195.00

The Gut Health Reset is deigned to restore your gut health and eliminate toxins. It is only a 7-day plan and includes a variety of plant based meals, snacks, juices and other foods to help improve and restore gut health. If you want.... --Jump start a weight loss program --Restore gut health -- Increased energy

Family Meals

Enjoy Meals for the entire family. Each meal serves 4 to 6 people.

Gluten & Dairy Free Chicken Spaghetti

$35.00

Gluten Free Pasta, Creamy Vegan Cheese Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Roasted Chicken, Dairy Free Cheese

Carne Guisada w/Spanish Rice & Charro Beans

$35.00

All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice

Turkey Bolognese w/Gluten Free Pasta & Sauteed Green Beans

$35.00

Turkey Bolognese with Gluten Free pasta with Sauteed Green Beans

Baked Goods

Banana Muffins

Banana Muffins

$2.99

EGG FREE banana, dates, oat flour, flax meal, chia seeds. Cal 90 Pro 2 Fat 3 Carb 15 Sod 70

Blueberry Muffins

Blueberry Muffins

$4.99

Almond flour, monkfruit, coconut oil, eggs, vanilla, blueberries Cal 160 Pro 5 Fat 14 Carb 12 Sod 85

Brownies

Brownies

$3.99

Almond flour, housemade chocolate, eggs, coconut palm sugar, vanilla Cal 80 Pro 1 Fat 5 Carb 8 Sod 0

Carrot Spice Muffins

Carrot Spice Muffins

$4.99

Almond Flour blend with carrots, banana, coconut palm sugar and spices. Cal 180 Pro 2 Fat 10 Carb 18 Sod 135

Chocolate Cookies

Chocolate Cookies

$4.99

Coconut palm sugar, raw almond butter, raw cacao powder, egg, vanilla Cal 120 Pro 3 Fat 7 Carb 15 Sod 5

Chocolate Donuts

Chocolate Donuts

$2.99

Low Carb, Keto-friendly Chocolate glazed donut Cal 200 Pro 7 Fat 17 Carb 8 Sod 190

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$2.99

Low carb, Keto-friendly sugar cinnamon donut Cal 200 Pro 7 Fat 16 Carb 8 Sod 190

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$4.99

Peanut butter, almond flour,, eggs, vanilla, baking soda Cal 160 Pro 4 Fat 12 Carb 12 Sod 110

Snacks

Protein Power Snack Box

Protein Power Snack Box

$7.99

Oven roasted chicken breast, housemade spicy hummus, carrot sticks, grapes Cal 350 Pro 23 Fat 11 Carb 42 Sod 240

Egg & Almond Snack Box

Egg & Almond Snack Box

$6.99

Hard boiled egg, gluten free crackers, almond butter, grapes Cal 340 Pro 14 Fat 21 Carb 27 Sod 150

Chicken Salad Snack Box

Chicken Salad Snack Box

$5.99

Keto Chicken salad served with butter lettuce leaves. Cal 200 Pro 11 Fat 15 Carb 2 Sod 100

Chicken Salad Side

Chicken Salad Side

$6.59
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

$3.99

Pasture raised hard boiled egg, uncured bacon, jalapenos with our house made mayo. Cal 200 Pro 13 Fat 18 Carb 1 Sod 440

Spiced Nuts

Spiced Nuts

$3.59

A mix of nuts and seeds seasoned with housemade organic spice blend. Cal 230 Pro 8 Fat 20 Carb 10 Sod 60

Trail Mix

Trail Mix

$3.59

Mix of cashews, almonds, pecans, mulberries, cranberries, coconut flakes and assorted seeds.

Energy Balls

Energy Balls

$5.99
Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

$4.99
Chocolate Fat Bombs

Chocolate Fat Bombs

$4.99
Peanut Butter Fat Bombs

Peanut Butter Fat Bombs

$4.99

Breakfast

Berries & Chia Pudding Parfait

Berries & Chia Pudding Parfait

$4.99
Coconut Pancakes w/Chicken Sausage

Coconut Pancakes w/Chicken Sausage

$5.99

Coconut flour pancakes served with organic strawberry jam and 2 chicken sausage patties. Cal 250 Pro 20g Fat 16g Carb 9g Sod 350mg

Coconut Pancakes w/Strawberry Chia Jam

Coconut Pancakes w/Strawberry Chia Jam

$4.59

Coconut flour pancakes served with organic, housemade strawberry jam. Cal 150 Pro 5g Fat 11g Carb 10g Sod 290mg

Egg & Bacon Sandwich

Egg & Bacon Sandwich

$5.59
Egg & Sausage Muffins

Egg & Sausage Muffins

$4.59
Keto - Coconut Pancakes w/Chicken Sausage

Keto - Coconut Pancakes w/Chicken Sausage

$4.99

Keto-friendly portion of Coconut pancakes with chicken sausage Cal 200 Pro 18 Fat 12 Carb 3 Sodium 280

Overnight Oats w/Fruit

Overnight Oats w/Fruit

$4.59
Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$4.59
Power Breakfast

Power Breakfast

$5.79

Pasture raised scrambled eggs, all natural seasoned ground turkey and roasted sweet potato wedges Cal 390 Pro 33 Fat 19 Carb 19 Sodium 680

Spinach Bacon Cheese Egg Muffin

$4.59

Beef

Beef & Broccoli Regular

Beef & Broccoli Regular

$9.99

All natural beef with broccoli in coconut amino sauce. Cal 160 Pro 20g Fat 5g Carb 9g Sod 150mg

Beef & Broccoli Large

Beef & Broccoli Large

$13.59

All natural beef with broccoli in coconut amino sauce. Cal 280 Pro 35g Fat 9g Carb 18g Sod 280mg

Steak & Potatoes Reg

Steak & Potatoes Reg

$9.99

Oven roasted beef bites seasoned w/ organic spices & served w/ baby potatoes & green beans Cal 230 Pro 21g Fat 19g Carb 15g Sod 110mg

Steak & Potatoes Large

Steak & Potatoes Large

$12.99

Oven roasted beef bites seasoned w/ organic spices & served w/ baby potatoes & green beans Cal 310 Pro 28g Fat 12g Carb 20g Sod 160mg

Beef Bites with Green Beans Reg

Beef Bites with Green Beans Reg

$8.99

All natural beef bites seasoned with organic spices and served with sauteed green beans. Cal 220 Pro 20g Fat 8g Carb 15g Sod 110mg

Beef Bites with Green Beans Large

Beef Bites with Green Beans Large

$11.99

All natural beef bites seasoned with organic spices and served with sauteed green beans. Cal 310 Pro 31g Fat 15g Carb 9g Sod 220mg

Smothered Steak Reg

Smothered Steak Reg

$9.99

Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans. Cal 330 Pro 24g Fat 19g Carb 16g Sod 250mg

Smothered Steak Large

Smothered Steak Large

$12.90

Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans. Cal 510 Pro 39g Fat 30g Carb 21g Sod 350mg

BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Reg

BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Reg

$10.79

Roasted organic sweet potato topped w/ chopped beef & housemade BBQ sauce & served w/ a side of coleslaw

BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Large

BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Large

$13.99

Roasted organic sweet potato topped w/ chopped beef & housemade BBQ sauce & served w/ a side of coleslaw

Brisket Lettuce Wraps

Brisket Lettuce Wraps

$8.59

Slow roasted BBQ beef with housemade BBQ Sauce. Served with Butter lettuce leaves and Cole Slaw. Cal 460 Pro 42 Fat 30 Carb 5 Sod 290

Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice

$9.99

All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice

Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice LG

$12.99

All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice

Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Cauli Rice

$9.99

All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Cauli Rice

Chicken

Simple Chicken - Chef's Choice Veggies

Simple Chicken - Chef's Choice Veggies

$8.99

Cast iron chicken with Chef's choice veggies Cal 210 Pro 26 Fat 3.5 Carb 20 Sod 190

Simple Chicken - Chef's Choice Veggies

Simple Chicken - Chef's Choice Veggies

$10.99

Cast iron roasted chicken breast, organic brown jasmine rice and broccoli.Cal 450 Pro 41 Fat 6 Carb 57 Sod 290

Chicken Lettuce Wraps Regular

Chicken Lettuce Wraps Regular

$8.99

All natural ground chicken, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, coconut aminos and spices. Cal 210 Pro 19 Fat 9g Carb 12g Sod 650

Chicken Lettuce Wraps Large

Chicken Lettuce Wraps Large

$10.99

All natural ground chicken, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, coconut aminos & spices

Buffalo Chicken over Spaghetti Squash w/Broccoli Regular

Buffalo Chicken over Spaghetti Squash w/Broccoli Regular

$8.99

Shredded Chicken mixed with tangy Buffalo sauce served over roasted spaghetti squash. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and housemade ranch dressing. Cal 260 Pro 24g Fat 14g Carb 13g Sod 550mg

Buffalo Chicken over Spaghetti Squash w/Broccoli Large

Buffalo Chicken over Spaghetti Squash w/Broccoli Large

$11.99

Shredded Chicken mixed with tangy Buffalo sauce served over roasted spaghetti squash. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and housemade ranch dressing. Cal 470 Pro 39g Fat 26g Carb 23g Sod 950

Oven Roasted Airline Chicken w/Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans

Oven Roasted Airline Chicken w/Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans

$10.99

Oven roasted airline chicken breast, oven roasted potatoes and green beans. Cal 300 Fat 9g Pro 38g Carb 12g Sod 340

BBQ Airline Chicken w/Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans

BBQ Airline Chicken w/Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans

$10.99

Roasted airline chicken with housemade BBQ sauce, roasted potatoe salad and sauteed green beans. Cal 320 Fat 7g Pro 39g Carb 25g Sod 320mg

Pork

LG Pork Tenderloin

LG Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Marinated and slow roasted pork tenderloin served with sweet potato mash and sautéed green beans with a side of sweet & spicy house made bbq sauce. Cal 360 Fat 9g Pro 33g Carb 36g Sod 380mg

Pork Tenderloin Regular

Pork Tenderloin Regular

$9.99

Marinated and slow roasted pork tenderloin served with sweet potato mash and sautéed green beans with a side of sweet & spicy house made bbq sauce. Cal 270 Pro 22g Fat 6g Carb 32g Sod 340mg

Pork Tenderloin Keto Regular

$9.99

Slow roasted pork tenderloin w/ sautéed green beans & steamed broccoli & KETO BBQ sauce

Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular

Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular

$8.99

All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage. Cal 170 Pro 11g Fat 10g Carb 10g Sod 350mg

Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Large

Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Large

$12.99

All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage. Cal 230 Pro 14g Fat 13g Carb 14g Sod 460mg

Seafood

Salmon w/Green Beans

Salmon w/Green Beans

$12.99

Walnut & dill crusted wild caugh salmon served with sauted green beans. Cal 380 Pro 28g Fat 26g Carb 9g Sod 350mg

Turkey

Turkey Bolognese Regular

Turkey Bolognese Regular

$8.99

Roasted spaghetti squash topped with Turkey Bolognese served with roasted organic green beans. Cal 230 Pro 28g Fat 7g Carb 16g Sod 330mg

Turkey Bolognese Large

Turkey Bolognese Large

$10.99

Roasted spaghetti squash topped with Turkey Bolognese served with roasted organic green beans. Cal 350 Pro 42g Fat 11g Carb 25g Sod 510mg

Turkey Chili Regular

Turkey Chili Regular

$7.59

All Natural Ground turkey, organic tomatoes and chili spices. Cal 210 Pro 28g Fat 4g Carb 14g Sod 280mg

Turkey Chili Large

Turkey Chili Large

$9.59

All Natural Ground turkey, organic tomatoes and chili spices. Cal 280 Pro 38g Fat 6g Carb 19g Sod 370mgAll Natural Ground turkey, organic tomatoes and chili spices. Cal 280 Pro 38g Fat 6g Carb 19g Sod 370mg

Turkey Dirty Rice Regular

Turkey Dirty Rice Regular

$8.99

ParaVida’s version of dirty rice w/ ground turkey, cauli rice & Cajun spices topped w/ asparagus. Cal 240 Pro 35g Fat 4.5g Carb 17g Sod 320mg

Turkey Dirty Rice Large

Turkey Dirty Rice Large

$11.99

ParaVida’s version of dirty rice w/ ground turkey, cauli rice & Cajun spices topped w/ asparagus. Cal 360 Pro 53g Fat 7g Carb 26g Sod 480mg

WFPB

Cauli Tacos

Cauli Tacos

$7.95

Seasoned and roasted cauliflower in butter lettuce and cassava flour tortillas topped with purple cabbage and raw pepitas. Served with Romanesco and cilantro lime sauces. Cal 370 Fat 23 Carb 40 Pro 8 Sodium 280

Veggie Quesadillas

$7.50

Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers w/non-dairy cheese in a Gluten Free Tortilla

Soba Noodles

Soba Noodles

$7.50

Organic quinoa noodles tossed with red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and green beans in our Asian Sauce. Cal 240 Fat 3.5 Carb 46 Pro 7 Sodium 520

Salads

Quinoa & Kale Salad

Quinoa & Kale Salad

$7.99

Massaged organic kale, quinoa, shredded carrots, chickpeas, pepitas & hemp seeds served w/ oil free red wine vinaigrette. Cal 270 Fat 8 Carb 39 Pro 12 Sodium 450

Chicken Berry Salad

Chicken Berry Salad

$8.99

Organic spinach, strawberries & blueberries, shaved purple onion, sliced oven roasted chicken & roasted walnuts served w/ citrus dressing. Cal 300 Fat 16 Carb 19 Pro 19 Sodium 240

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.59

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD Chopped romaine lettuce, gluten free croutons, parmesan nut “cheese” & housemade caesar dressing. Cal 330 Fat 18 Carb 23 Pro 23 Sodium 420

Detox Salad

$6.99

Sides

Sweet Potato Mash - 4oz

$2.95

Roasted Sweet Potatoes - 4oz

$2.95

Potato Cauli Mash - 4oz

$2.95

Sauteed Green Beans - 4oz

$2.95

Steamed Broccoi - 4oz

$2.95

Roasted Asparagus - 4oz

$3.95

Charro Beans - 4oz

$2.95

Fruit Salad - 5oz

$4.95

Coleslaw - 4oz

$2.95

Roasted Cauli Rice - 4oz

$2.95

Chicken Bone Broth - pint

$6.00

Spicy Hummus

$3.95

Roasted Chicken - 4oz

$4.95

Beef Bites - 4oz

$5.95

Spicy Sauerkraut

$5.75

Sauerkraut

$5.75

Bone Broth-pint

$6.00

Ranch Dressing

$4.95

By The Pound

Ground Turkey

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Pork Tenderlion

$13.95

Roasted Chicken Breast

$10.95

Beef Bites

$15.95

BBQ Beef

$15.95

Juices

12oz Defense

$7.79

12oz Moderator

$7.79

12oz Roots

$7.79

12oz Organ Pumper

$7.79

12oz Defense

$7.79

12oz The Cure

$7.79

12oz The Green

$7.79

Juice Cleanse

Rejuvenate

$47.00

Energize

$47.00

Clean Eating

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

ParaVida Wellness is now available at Fit Lab Rockport! Grab-and-go style meals for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner! Offering snacks, desserts, salads, soups, cold-pressed juices, real fruit smoothies, and MORE! Everything is 100% gluten, dairy and processed sugar FREE!

Location

1405 E airline Rd, Victoria, TX 77901

Directions

Gallery
ParaVida Wellness image
ParaVida Wellness image

