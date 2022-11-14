- Home
- /
- Karnes City
- /
- ParaVida Wellness - GBE Fitness
ParaVida Wellness GBE Fitness
No reviews yet
114 s Panna Maria Ave
Karnes City, TX 78118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
2021 Weekly Specials
Carne Guisada w/charro beans & Spanish rice
Carne Guisada w/charro beans & Spanish rice LG
Cast Iron Chicken w/Green Beans (KETO)
Cast Iron roasted chicken breast topped with Cast Iron Cream Sauce & served w/Sauteed Green Beans
Cast Iron Chicken w/Green Beans (KETO) - LG
Cast Iron roasted chicken breast topped with Cast Iron Cream Sauce & served w/Sauteed Green Beans
Veggie Gumbo
Okra, Zucchini, Red Kidney Beans, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cajun Seasoning served with Roasted Cauli Rice
Veggie Gumbo
Okra, Zucchini, Red Kidney Beans, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cajun Seasoning served with Roasted Cauli Rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo LG
Mushroom Immunity Soup
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Pot Pie LG
WFPB Pot Pie
WFPB Pot Pie Lg
Veggie Saag w/ Coconut Flour Wraps LG
Lemon Chicken & Asparagus
Lemon Chicken & Asparagus LG
Zucchini Mushroom & Chicken Quiche
Zucchini Mushroom & Chicken Quiche LG
Veggie Cacciatore w/ Quinoa Pasta
Veggie Cacciatore w/ Quinoa Pasta LG
Tandoori Chicken w/ Curry Cauli Rice and Roasted Veggies
Tandoori Chicken w/ Curry Cauli Rice and Roasted Veggies LG
Meal Plans
3-Day Keto Meal Plan
The ParaVida Keto Meal Plans consist of low carb meals that are higher in healthier fats. Because we are 100% Dairy Free, our meals are fueled with healthier fats such as nuts, seeds, and oils. The Full Keto 3 meal plan consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1)Dinner and 2 Snacks per day.
4-Day Keto Meal Plan
The ParaVida Keto Meal Plans consist of low carb meals that are higher in healthier fats. Because we are 100% Dairy Free, our meals are fueled with healthier fats such as nuts, seeds, and oils. The Full Keto 3 meal plan consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1)Dinner and 2 Snacks per day.
3-Day KETO Breakfasts & Lunches/Dinners
KETO plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 3 Days
3-Day KETO Lunches & Dinners
KETO plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 3 Days
4-Day KETO Breakfasts & Lunches
KETO plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 4 Days
4-Day KETO Lunches & Dinners
KETO plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 4 Days
3-Day 1200 Calorie
Our Nutritionist has designed a meal plan based on 1,200 calories per day and includes variety of our pork, chicken, turkey and whole food plant based meals. It consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1) Dinner and (2) Snacks per day
4-Day 1200 Calorie
Our Nutritionist has designed a meal plan based on 1,200 calories per day and includes variety of our pork, chicken, turkey and whole food plant based meals. It consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1) Dinner and (2) Snacks per day
3-Day 1200 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches
1200 Calorie meal plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 3 Days
3-Day 1200 Calorie Lunches & Dinners
1200 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 3 Days
4-Day 1200 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches
1200 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 4 Days
4-Day 1200 Calorie Lunches & Dinners
1200 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 4 Days
3-Day 1600 Calorie
Our 1,600 calorie, Nutritionist designed meal plan offers meals higher in lean protein and larger portions of organic seasonal veggies and healthy fats. It consists of (1) Breakfast, (1) Lunch, (1) Dinner and (2) Snacks per day.
3-Day 1600 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches
1600 Calorie meal plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 3 Days
3-Day 1600 Calorie Lunches & Dinners
1600 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 3 Days
4-Day 1600 Calorie Breakfasts & Lunches
1600 Calorie meal plan that includes (1) Breakfast & (1) Lunch or Dinner per day for 4 Days
4-Day 1600 Calorie Lunches & Dinners
1600 Calorie Meal Plan that includes (1) Lunch & (1) Dinner per day for 4 Days
3-Day Detox Meal Plan
The Gut Health Reset is designed to restore your gut health and eliminate toxins. The 3-Day Plan is a shorter version and still includes a variety of plant based meals, snacks, juices and other foods to help improve and restore gut health. If you want.... --Jump start a weight loss program --Intro into a Full Juice Cleanse --Restore gut health -- Increased energy
7-Day Detox Meal Plan
The Gut Health Reset is deigned to restore your gut health and eliminate toxins. It is only a 7-day plan and includes a variety of plant based meals, snacks, juices and other foods to help improve and restore gut health. If you want.... --Jump start a weight loss program --Restore gut health -- Increased energy
Family Meals
Gluten & Dairy Free Chicken Spaghetti
Gluten Free Pasta, Creamy Vegan Cheese Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Roasted Chicken, Dairy Free Cheese
Carne Guisada w/Spanish Rice & Charro Beans
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice
Turkey Bolognese w/Gluten Free Pasta & Sauteed Green Beans
Turkey Bolognese with Gluten Free pasta with Sauteed Green Beans
Baked Goods
Banana Muffins
EGG FREE banana, dates, oat flour, flax meal, chia seeds. Cal 90 Pro 2 Fat 3 Carb 15 Sod 70
Blueberry Muffins
Almond flour, monkfruit, coconut oil, eggs, vanilla, blueberries Cal 160 Pro 5 Fat 14 Carb 12 Sod 85
Brownies
Almond flour, housemade chocolate, eggs, coconut palm sugar, vanilla Cal 80 Pro 1 Fat 5 Carb 8 Sod 0
Carrot Spice Muffins
Almond Flour blend with carrots, banana, coconut palm sugar and spices. Cal 180 Pro 2 Fat 10 Carb 18 Sod 135
Chocolate Cookies
Coconut palm sugar, raw almond butter, raw cacao powder, egg, vanilla Cal 120 Pro 3 Fat 7 Carb 15 Sod 5
Chocolate Donuts
Low Carb, Keto-friendly Chocolate glazed donut Cal 200 Pro 7 Fat 17 Carb 8 Sod 190
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
Low carb, Keto-friendly sugar cinnamon donut Cal 200 Pro 7 Fat 16 Carb 8 Sod 190
Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter, almond flour,, eggs, vanilla, baking soda Cal 160 Pro 4 Fat 12 Carb 12 Sod 110
Snacks
Protein Power Snack Box
Oven roasted chicken breast, housemade spicy hummus, carrot sticks, grapes Cal 350 Pro 23 Fat 11 Carb 42 Sod 240
Egg & Almond Snack Box
Hard boiled egg, gluten free crackers, almond butter, grapes Cal 340 Pro 14 Fat 21 Carb 27 Sod 150
Chicken Salad Snack Box
Keto Chicken salad served with butter lettuce leaves. Cal 200 Pro 11 Fat 15 Carb 2 Sod 100
Chicken Salad Side
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
Pasture raised hard boiled egg, uncured bacon, jalapenos with our house made mayo. Cal 200 Pro 13 Fat 18 Carb 1 Sod 440
Spiced Nuts
A mix of nuts and seeds seasoned with housemade organic spice blend. Cal 230 Pro 8 Fat 20 Carb 10 Sod 60
Trail Mix
Mix of cashews, almonds, pecans, mulberries, cranberries, coconut flakes and assorted seeds.
Energy Balls
Peanut Butter Energy Balls
Chocolate Fat Bombs
Peanut Butter Fat Bombs
Breakfast
Berries & Chia Pudding Parfait
Coconut Pancakes w/Chicken Sausage
Coconut flour pancakes served with organic strawberry jam and 2 chicken sausage patties. Cal 250 Pro 20g Fat 16g Carb 9g Sod 350mg
Coconut Pancakes w/Strawberry Chia Jam
Coconut flour pancakes served with organic, housemade strawberry jam. Cal 150 Pro 5g Fat 11g Carb 10g Sod 290mg
Egg & Bacon Sandwich
Egg & Sausage Muffins
Keto - Coconut Pancakes w/Chicken Sausage
Keto-friendly portion of Coconut pancakes with chicken sausage Cal 200 Pro 18 Fat 12 Carb 3 Sodium 280
Overnight Oats w/Fruit
Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
Power Breakfast
Pasture raised scrambled eggs, all natural seasoned ground turkey and roasted sweet potato wedges Cal 390 Pro 33 Fat 19 Carb 19 Sodium 680
Spinach Bacon Cheese Egg Muffin
Beef
Pepper Steak Regular
All natural beef with broccoli in coconut amino sauce. Cal 160 Pro 20g Fat 5g Carb 9g Sod 150mg
Pepper Steak Large
All natural beef with broccoli in coconut amino sauce. Cal 280 Pro 35g Fat 9g Carb 18g Sod 280mg
Steak & Potatoes Reg
Oven roasted beef bites seasoned w/ organic spices & served w/ baby potatoes & green beans
Steak & Potatoes Large
All natural beet bites seasoned with organic spices, oven roasted and served with organic baby potatoes and green beans. Cal 310 Pro 28g Fat 12g Carb 20g Sod 160mg
Beef bites with Green Beans Reg
All natural beet bites seasoned with organic spices, oven roasted and served with organic baby potatoes and green beans. Cal 220 Pro 20g Fat 8g Carb 15g Sod 110mg
Beef bites with Green Beans Large
All natural beet bites seasoned with organic spices and served with sauteed green beans. Cal 310 Pro 31g Fat 15g Carb 9g Sod 220mg
Smothered Steak Reg
Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans. Cal 330 Pro 24g Fat 19g Carb 16g Sod 250mg
Smothered Steak Large
Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans. Cal 510 Pro 39g Fat 30g Carb 21g Sod 350mg
BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Reg
Roasted organic sweet potato topped w/ chopped beef & housemade BBQ sauce & served w/ a side of coleslaw
BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Large
Roasted organic sweet potato topped w/ chopped beef & housemade BBQ sauce & served w/ a side of coleslaw
Brisket Lettuce Wraps
Slow roasted BBQ beef with housemade BBQ Sauce. Served with Butter lettuce leaves and Cole Slaw. Cal 460 Pro 42 Fat 30 Carb 5 Sod 290
Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice
Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice LG
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice
Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Cauli Rice
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Cauli Rice
Chicken
Simple Chicken - Chef's Choice Veggies
Cast iron chicken with Chef's choice veggies Cal 210 Pro 26 Fat 3.5 Carb 20 Sod 190
Simple Chicken - Chef's Choice Veggies
Cast iron roasted chicken breast, organic brown jasmine rice and broccoli.Cal 450 Pro 41 Fat 6 Carb 57 Sod 290
Chicken Lettuce Wraps Regular
All natural ground chicken, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, coconut aminos and spices. Cal 210 Pro 19 Fat 9g Carb 12g Sod 650
Chicken Lettuce Wraps Large
All natural ground chicken, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, coconut aminos & spices
Buffalo Chicken over Spaghetti Squash w/Broccoli Regular
Shredded Chicken mixed with tangy Buffalo sauce served over roasted spaghetti squash. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and housemade ranch dressing. Cal 260 Pro 24g Fat 14g Carb 13g Sod 550mg
Buffalo Chicken over Spaghetti Squash w/Broccoli Large
Shredded Chicken mixed with tangy Buffalo sauce served over roasted spaghetti squash. Drizzled with Buffalo sauce and housemade ranch dressing. Cal 470 Pro 39g Fat 26g Carb 23g Sod 950
Oven Roasted Airline Chicken w/Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans
Oven roasted airline chicken breast, oven roasted potatoes and green beans. Cal 300 Fat 9g Pro 38g Carb 12g Sod 340
BBQ Airline Chicken w/Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans
Roasted airline chicken with housemade BBQ sauce, roasted potatoe salad and sauteed green beans. Cal 320 Fat 7g Pro 39g Carb 25g Sod 320mg
Pork
Pork Tenderloin Large
Marinated and slow roasted pork tenderloin served with sweet potato mash and sautéed green beans with a side of sweet & spicy house made bbq sauce. Cal 360 Fat 9g Pro 33g Carb 36g Sod 380mg
Pork Tenderloin Regular
Marinated and slow roasted pork tenderloin served with sweet potato mash and sautéed green beans with a side of sweet & spicy house made bbq sauce. Cal 270 Pro 22g Fat 6g Carb 32g Sod 340mg
Pork Tenderloin Keto Regular
Slow roasted pork tenderloin w/ sautéed green beans & steamed broccoli & KETO BBQ sauce
Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular
All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage. Cal 170 Pro 11g Fat 10g Carb 10g Sod 350mg
Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Large
All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage. Cal 230 Pro 14g Fat 13g Carb 14g Sod 460mg
Seafood
Turkey
Turkey Bolognese Regular
Roasted spaghetti squash topped with Turkey Bolognese served with roasted organic green beans. Cal 230 Pro 28g Fat 7g Carb 16g Sod 330mg
Turkey Bolognese Large
Roasted spaghetti squash topped with Turkey Bolognese served with roasted organic green beans. Cal 350 Pro 42g Fat 11g Carb 25g Sod 510mg
Turkey Chili Regular
All Natural Ground turkey, organic tomatoes and chili spices. Cal 210 Pro 28g Fat 4g Carb 14g Sod 280mg
Turkey Chili Large
All Natural Ground turkey, organic tomatoes and chili spices. Cal 280 Pro 38g Fat 6g Carb 19g Sod 370mgAll Natural Ground turkey, organic tomatoes and chili spices. Cal 280 Pro 38g Fat 6g Carb 19g Sod 370mg
Turkey Dirty Rice Regular
ParaVida’s version of dirty rice w/ ground turkey, cauli rice & Cajun spices topped w/ asparagus. Cal 240 Pro 35g Fat 4.5g Carb 17g Sod 320mg
Turkey Dirty Rice Large
ParaVida’s version of dirty rice w/ ground turkey, cauli rice & Cajun spices topped w/ asparagus. Cal 360 Pro 53g Fat 7g Carb 26g Sod 480mg
WFPB
Cauli Tacos
Seasoned and roasted cauliflower in butter lettuce and cassava flour tortillas topped with purple cabbage and raw pepitas. Served with Romanesco and cilantro lime sauces. Cal 370 Fat 23 Carb 40 Pro 8 Sodium 280
Veggie Quesadillas
Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers w/non-dairy cheese in a Gluten Free Tortilla
Soba Noodles
Organic quinoa noodles tossed with red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and green beans in our Asian Sauce. Cal 240 Fat 3.5 Carb 46 Pro 7 Sodium 520
Veggie Quesadilla - LG
Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers w/non-dairy cheese in a Gluten Free Tortilla
Salads
Quinoa & Kale Salad
Massaged organic kale, quinoa, shredded carrots, chickpeas, pepitas & hemp seeds served w/ oil free red wine vinaigrette. Cal 270 Fat 8 Carb 39 Pro 12 Sodium 450
Chicken Berry Salad
Organic spinach, strawberries & blueberries, shaved purple onion, sliced oven roasted chicken & roasted walnuts served w/ citrus dressing. Cal 300 Fat 16 Carb 19 Pro 19 Sodium 240
Chicken Caesar Salad
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD Chopped romaine lettuce, gluten free croutons, parmesan nut “cheese” & housemade caesar dressing. Cal 330 Fat 18 Carb 23 Pro 23 Sodium 420
Detox Salad
Sides
Sweet Potato Mash - 4oz
Roasted Sweet Potatoes - 4oz
Potato Cauli Mash - 4oz
Sauteed Green Beans - 4oz
Steamed Broccoi - 4oz
Roasted Asparagus - 4oz
Charro Beans - 4oz
Fruit Salad - 5oz
Coleslaw - 4oz
Roasted Cauli Rice - 4oz
Chicken Bone Broth - pint
Spicy Hummus
Roasted Chicken - 4oz
Beef Bites - 4oz
Spicy Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut
Bone Broth-pint
Ranch Dressing
By The Pound
Juices
Juice Cleanse
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
ParaVida Wellness is now available at GBE Fitness! Grab-and-go style meals for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner! Offering snacks, desserts, salads, soups, cold-pressed juices, real fruit smoothies, and MORE! Everything is 100% gluten, dairy and processed sugar FREE!
114 s Panna Maria Ave, Karnes City, TX 78118