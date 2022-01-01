Parc de Ville

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Le Burger Royale
Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme
Steak-Frites

Hors D'oeuvres

Picholine Olives

$6.00

herbs de provence, chili, lemon

Salade Maison

$10.00

gem & bibb lettuces, fines herbs, shaved radish, bistro vinaigrette

Salade César

$14.00

gem lettuce, classic parmesan-anchovy dressing, boquerones, croutons

Betteraves

$15.00

red wine pickled beets, roquefort, green lentils, walnuts, apple

Mushroom Tartine

$18.00

Escargot

$18.00

burgundy snails, puff pastry, mushroom duxelle, parsley-garlic butter

Veloute de Courge

$12.00

autumn squash soup, pumpkin seeds, yogurt, sage

Soupe a l'Oignon

$12.00

French onion soup

Steak Tartare

$19.00Out of stock

hand-chopped steak, quail egg, capers, shallots

La Cachat

$13.00

provençal goat cheese, honey, lavender, figs

Pate de Campagne

$15.00

country pork pate, pistachio, apricot, cornichons, grain mustard

Foie de Volaille

$14.00

chicken liver parfait, toasted baguette

Smoked Salmon Rillettes

$14.00

horseradish, dill, creme fraiche, trout roe, toast

Plat du Fromage

$13.00

cheese board served with pecan-raisin bread, clover honey, & toasted pecans

Entrées

Gnocchi Parisienne

$23.00

English peas, baby shiitakes, pea purée, Parmesan, mint

Yellowfin Tuna

$33.00

fingerling potato, white beans, cherry tomato, egg, tapenade nicoise

Salmon en Croûte

$32.00

potato crust, maitaki mushroom, spinach, lemon beurre blanc

Loup de Mer

$29.00

pan roasted sea bass, french beans, fennel soubise, almond-caper beurre noisette

Duck Confit

$29.00

crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar

Poulet Roti

$27.00

herb-roasted Amish chicken, lemon-bacon braised kale, potato dauphinoise, tarragon jus

Cote de Porc

$29.00

berkshire pork chop, potato purée, sauce robert

Steak-Frites

$37.00

pan roasted strip steak, sauce bearnaise, pommes frites

Daube de Boeuf

$33.00

red wine braised short rib, cremini mushroom, pearl onion, bacon, potato puree

Le Burger Royale

$17.00

grilled all-beef patty, american cheese, bacon, pickles, club sauce, lettuce, pommes frites

Croque Madame

$16.00

grilled ham & gruyere sandwich, sauce mornay, pommes frites

Omelette

$14.00

local eggs, fines herbs, gruyere, pommes frites

Chef's Vegetable Selection

$18.00

vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in olive oil

Sides

Side Asparagus

$7.00

sauce gribiche, breadcrumbs, fried egg

Side Frites

$5.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Boquerones

$3.00

Side Pecan-Raisin Bread

$2.00

Side Toasted Sliced Baguette

$2.00

Desserts

Riz au Lait

$9.00

vanilla rice pudding, salted caramel

Torte au Chocolat

$9.00

flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream

Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme

$10.00

chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs

Sorbet Maison

$6.00

three scoops raspberry aperol sorbet

Utensils

Disposable Utensil Set

Utensils will only be included upon request!

Cocktails (Each 2 Servings) (21+ Only, Purchase of Food Required)

French Martini

$30.00

tito’s, crème de cassis, pineapple juice

Dandy

$30.00

rye whiskey, byrrh, pierre ferrand dry curaçao, angostura bitters

Espresso Martini

$28.00

espresso, grand marnier, kapali, tito’s

Beer & Cider (21+ Only, Purchase of Food Required)

Apple Time Cidre

$12.00Out of stock

France - 4.2%

La Chouffe

$10.00

Belgium - 8%

Kronenbourg Blanc Draft

$8.00

France - 5%

Ommegang Rosetta

$10.00Out of stock

Flemish Brown, NY - 5.6%

Erdinger N/A

$7.00

Germany - <0.5%

Soft Drinks

Acqua Panna 750mL

$7.00Out of stock

still water

Sparkling Water 1L

$9.00

sparkling water

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$5.00

12 oz can

Club Soda

$3.00

12 oz can

Coke

$4.00

12 oz can

Diet Coke

$4.00

12 oz can

Ginger Ale

$4.00

12 oz can

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

6.8 oz bottle

Sprite

$4.00

12 oz can

Tonic

$4.00

10 oz bottle

Harney Black Iced Tea

$9.00

16 oz bottle

Harney Green Iced Tea

$9.00

16 oz bottle

Harney Peach Iced Tea

$9.00

16 oz bottle

Harney Lemonade

$7.00

16 oz bottle

Harney Lemonade/Iced Tea

$7.00

16 oz bottle

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

