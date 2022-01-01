Parc de Ville
466 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fairfax
More near Fairfax