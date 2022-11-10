Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American

Parceros Bakery

412 Reviews

$

6354 Woodhaven Blvd

Rego Park, NY 11374

Order Again

Bebidas Calientes

Cafe

$1.50+

Chocolate

$2.00+

TE

$1.25+

Avena Casera

$2.75+

Milo

$3.00+

Capuchino

$2.75+

Espresso

$1.75+

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced coffe 24oz

$4.50

Milo 16oz

$4.75

Milo 24oz

$6.75

Squeezed Orange juice 16oz

$6.00

Squeezed Orange juice 24oz

$8.00

Agua

$1.00+

Jugos - Agua

$4.50

Jugos - Leche

$5.00

Avena De La casa 16oz

$4.75

Avena De La casa 24oz

$6.75

Sodas Colombianas

$2.50

Pony Malta

$2.50

Soda 2 Litros

$3.75

SODA 20oz PLASTICA

$2.25

Sodas Lata/Can soda

$1.75

Snapple

$2.00

Jugos Hit

$1.75

Orange juice Box

$1.75

BonYurt

$2.25

CHOLADO

$8.00

FRAPPUCCINO

$4.75

Kumis

$3.00

GROSERY

ACHIRA

$1.75

AREPAS PAQUETE

$4.25

AREQUIPE ALPINA 250gr

$3.50

AREQUIPE ALPINA 500gr

$5.50

AREQUIPITO CAJA

$4.50

AREQUIPITO UND

$0.75

BOCADILLO VELEÑO

$5.50

BONBONBUM

$4.00

BREVAS FRASCO

$6.00

BREVAS RELLENAS

$3.50

CAFE BUEN DIA

$6.50

CHITOS

$1.00

CHOCOLATE CORONA

$4.50

CHOCOLATINA JET PAQUETE

$8.00

CHOCOLATINA JET UND

$0.50

CHOCOLATINA JUMBO UND

$1.50

CHOCORRAMO GRD

$1.50

CHOCORRAMO GRD PAQ

$7.00

CHOKIS UNID

$1.00

CHORIZO Paquete

$6.00

COCADAS

$3.50

COFFE DELIGHT

$4.00

CORTADO

$5.50

DETODITO

$1.50

DUCALES

$2.50

FRUNA PAQUETE

$4.50

FRUNA UNIDAD

$0.50

GALLETAS ERPOS

$2.75

MANIMOTO

$1.50

MANJAR BLANCO

$8.75

MILO

$7.50

OBLEAS

$5.50

PANELA VALLUNA

$3.50

PAPAS LIMON o POLLO

$1.25

PARCEROS COFFE

$8.50

QUIPITOS CAJA

$9.00

QUIPITOS UNIDAD

$0.75

ROLLITOS AREQUIPE

$4.75

ROSQUITAS VALLUNAS

$1.50

SALTIN TACO

$2.00

SALTIN TARRO

$5.50

TIRUDITO PAQUETE

$5.50

TOSTADAS GUADALUPE

$4.50

YUPIS

$2.00

MORCILLA PAQUETE

$6.00

CAKES

Redonda # 6

$25.00

Redonda # 8

$35.00

Redonda # 10

$70.00

Redonda # 12

$90.00

Redonda # 16

$130.00

Cuadrada # 8

$70.00

Cuadrada # 10

$90.00

Cuadrada # 12

$130.00

Cuadrada # 14

$160.00

Colombiana # 8

$45.00

Colombiana # 10

$70.00

Colombiana # 12

$100.00

Colombiana # 14

$160.00

CHOCOFLAN

$30.00

FLAN GRD REDONDO

$32.00

FLAN PQ REDONDO

$18.00

CAKE NAVIDEÑO #6

$35.00

CAKE NAVIDEÑO #8

$45.00

HALLOWEEN CAKE # 8

$42.00

HALLOWEEN CAKE # 6

$32.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6354 Woodhaven Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374

Directions

