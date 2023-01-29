Parche - Oakland 2295 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Parche is a contemporary Colombian restaurant, paying homage to the incredible biodiversity, native ingredients, and the cultural melting pot of the region. We showcase everything from the Pacific to the Atlantic, from the depths of the Amazon, and the peaks of snow-capped mountains - ¡Vamos al Parche!
Location
2295 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant