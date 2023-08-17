PB + G

$8.95 Out of stock

Brace yourself for a throwback-after-school-snack. Our nutty peanut butter pudding is cozied up with a layer of homemade grape compote and finished off with our signature vanilla wafers. It's your favorite PB&J sandwich, all dolled up in a cup. So, get ready to channel your inner kiddo and say 'Diem! That's Good'."