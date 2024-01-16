This restaurant does not have any images
Paris Baguette 129 Kensington High St
129 Kensington High St
London, GB W8 6SU
TAKE OUT FOOD
Sandwich
- Chicken and Mozzarella£7.30
- Wiltshire Ham & Cheddar£6.10
- Tuna Salad Baguette£6.10
- Chicken and Avocado Sandwich£7.10
- Salmon and Cream Cheese Sandwich
Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese with herbs, baby leaf salad and Avocado on Rye seeded bread.£7.50
- Croque Monsieur£6.80
- Roast Beef and Brie Sandwich£7.50
- Pulled Pork Bun£5.90
- Chicken Tandoori Bun£5.90
- Courgette & Aubergine Baguette£5.90
- Roast Vegetable Baguette£6.10
- Egg Mayonnaise Baguette£6.10
- Goat's Cheese and Tomato Sandwich£6.10
Salads
Other
- Croissant Cheese and Tomato£4.30
- Croissant Ham and Cheese£4.50
- Croissant Brie and Rocket£4.20
- Sausage Roll£3.60
- Vegan Sausage Roll£3.40
- Slice Cheese and Onion£3.20
- Risotto Mushroom£7.60
- Quiche Goats Cheese£4.90
- Quiche Lorraine£4.90
- Quiche Salmon£5.20
- Quiche Vegetable£4.90
- Yogurt Pot£4.50
- Chia Pot£4.50
- Chia Granola Pot£4.50
- Soup Thai Butternut Squash£5.50
- Soup Carrot and Coriander£5.50
- Soup Broccoli and Leek£5.50
Small Cakes
- Tart Peach & Almond£4.70
- Tart Pear & Chocolate£4.70
- Éclair Chocolate£6.20
- Éclair Creme Catalan£6.20OUT OF STOCK
- Éclair Lemon Posset£6.20OUT OF STOCK
- Éclair Salted Caramel£6.20
- Tart Apple£3.20
- Lemon Tart£6.40OUT OF STOCK
- Millefeuille£5.90
- Paris Brest£7.10OUT OF STOCK
- SL Blueberry Chiffon£6.90
- SL Chocolate Chiffon£6.90
- SL Chocolate Ganache£6.90
- SL Chocolate Strawberry£6.90OUT OF STOCK
- SL Green Tea Strawberry£6.90OUT OF STOCK
- SL Strawberry Cream£6.90
- SL Strawberry Chiffon£6.90
- SL Cake Special£7.60OUT OF STOCK
- Carrot Cake£4.60OUT OF STOCK
- SL Red Velvet Cake£6.20
- SL Banana Cake£4.50
- Blueberry Cup£5.90OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cup£5.90OUT OF STOCK
- Biscoff Cup£5.90OUT OF STOCK
- SL Vertical Chocolate Cake£6.90OUT OF STOCK
- SL Vertical Raspberry Cake£6.90OUT OF STOCK
- SL Matcha Yuzu Cake£7.60
Pastry
- Almond Croissant£3.50
- Blueberry Muffin£3.60
- Brownie£2.70OUT OF STOCK
- Chausson aux Pomme£3.30
- Chocolate Muffin£3.60
- Chocolate Torsade£3.30
- Chouquette£0.30
- Cookie£2.50
- Croissant£2.60
- Diplomat£3.30
- Pain Au Choc£2.90
- Pain Aux Raisins£3.50
- Palmier£3.90
- Pastel de Nata£2.20
- Pistachio Croissant£3.90
- Mochi Donut£2.90
- Bread of the Day£2.00
- Strawberry Mochi Donut£3.90OUT OF STOCK
- Biscoff Mochi Donut£3.90OUT OF STOCK
- Matcha Mochi Donut£3.90OUT OF STOCK
Retail
- Macaron x1£2.10
- Macaron x5£10.00
- Macaron x10£20.00
- Grub Club£3.90OUT OF STOCK
- Kind Bar - Almond£2.60
- Kind Bar - Coconut + Almond£2.60
- Kind Bar - Dark Chocolate£2.60
- Simply Roasted - Salt + Vinegar£1.50
- Simply Roasted - Sea Salt£1.50
- Simply Roasted - Cheese + Onion£1.50
- Raspberry Preserve£6.50
- Strawberry Preserve£6.50
- Lemon Marmalade£6.80
Whole Cakes
- Tart Peach and Almond T/O£21.00
- Tart Pear and Chocolate T/O£21.00
- Tart Rhubarb T/O£21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tart Seasonal T/O£21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Chiffon£48.00
- Chocolate Chiffon£48.00
- Strawberry Chiffon£48.00
- Chocolate Ganache #3£48.00
- Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cake #3£48.00
- Green Tea Strawberry Cream Cake #3£48.00
- Strawberry Cream Cake #3£48.00
- Special Cake #3£52.00
- Strawberry Cream #2£39.00
- Chocolate Strawberry #2£39.00
- Chocolate Ganache #2£39.00
- Special Cake #2£42.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vertical Chocolate Cream Cake #3£48.00
- Vertical Raspberry Cream Cake #3£48.00
- Match and Yuzu Cake #3£54.00
- Blueberry Chiffon #2£42.00
- Strawberry Chiffon #2£42.00
- Chocolate Chiffon #2£42.00
Breads
TAKE OUT DRINKS
Hot Drink
- Flat White (6oz)£3.80
- Reg Cappuccino£3.90
- Reg Latte£3.90
- Reg Americano£3.50
- Reg Espresso (Double)£2.90
- English Breakfast£2.90
- Sml Cappuccino£3.60
- Sml Latte£3.60
- Sml Americano£3.20
- Sml Espresso (Single)£2.90OUT OF STOCK
- Sml Hot Chocolate£3.80
- Reg Hot Chocolate£4.10
- Sml Iced Americano£3.30
- Reg Iced Americano£3.60
- Sml Iced Latte£3.60
- Reg Iced Latte£3.90
- Sml Matcha Latte£4.70
- Reg Matcha Latte£4.90
- Sml Mocha£4.00
- Reg Mocha£4.30
- Sml Macchiato£2.90OUT OF STOCK
- Reg Macchiato£2.90
- Sml Chai Latte£4.00
- Reg Chai Latte£4.30
- Babyccino
- Earl Grey£2.90
- Green Tea£2.90
- Peppermint£2.90
- Chamomile£2.90
- Sml Iced Matcha£4.70
- Reg Iced Matcha£4.90
- Cortado (Copy)£3.40
- Reg Iced Chocolate£4.20
- Sml Iced Chocolate£3.90
- Sml Iced Mocha£4.00
- Reg Iced Mocha£4.30
Cold Drink
- Sparkling water£1.90
- Still water£1.90
- SP Aran Rossa£2.20
- SP Aranciata£2.20
- SP Limonata£2.20
- SP Limone Menta£2.20OUT OF STOCK
- Coca-cola£2.20
- Diet Coke£2.20
- Kombucha Ginger£4.50
- GMV Apple£2.20OUT OF STOCK
- GMV Mango£2.20OUT OF STOCK
- GMV Lemon£1.80OUT OF STOCK
- Daily Dose Orange£4.00
- Daily Dose Apple£4.00
- Daily Dose Rouge£4.00
- Smoothie Bramble£4.10
- Smoothie Aloha£4.10
- Cucumber Seltzer£3.50
- ChariTea Mate£4.00
- LemonAid Blood Orange£4.00
- LemonAid Lime£4.00
- Yuzu Virgin Mojito£4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Iced Berry Tea£3.50
- Iced Breakfast Tea£3.50
- Iced Green Tea£3.50
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
129 Kensington High St, London, GB W8 6SU
