Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paris Bakery 158 NW 20th street

review star

No reviews yet

158 NW 20th street

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PASTRY

Pastry dough, custard, raisin, butter, sugar
Croissant

Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Pastry dough, butter, sugar

Croissant Chocolate

Croissant Chocolate

$2.50

Pastry dough, chocolate sticker, butter, sugar

Raisin Roll

Raisin Roll

$3.00

Pastry dough, custard, raisin, butter, sugar

Apple Croissant

Apple Croissant

$2.50

Pastry dough, apple sauce, butter, sugar

Petit Flanc

Petit Flanc

$1.00

Pastry Dough, custard, butter, sugar

Pate Chaud

Pate Chaud

$2.00

Pastry dough, pork, oignon, mushroom

CAKES

Saint Honore

Saint Honore

$35.00

Pastry puff, puffs, sweet cream, caramel

Bavarois Chocolate

Bavarois Chocolate

$38.00+

Buiscuit cuillere chocolate, sauce bavarian chocolate, cream

Bavarois Red Fruit

Bavarois Red Fruit

$38.00+

Biscuit cuillere, sauce bavarian, raspberry

Charlotte of Pear

Charlotte of Pear

$38.00+

Biscuit cuillere, sauce passion, pieces of pears

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$38.00+

Cake, sauce strawberry, strawberry fruit, cream

Fraisier

Fraisier

$38.00+

Cake, fresh strawberry, sweet cream

Flowers Cake

Flowers Cake

$75.00+

2 layers cakes, sauce strawberry or Rasberry or Mango, cream

Box 6 Cup Cake

Box 6 Cup Cake

$12.00

Cake, sweet cream (Flavor strawberry or raspberry or mango or chocolate)

Box 6 Macarons

Box 6 Macarons

$12.00

Almond flour, white egg, sauce strawberry or rasberry or coffee or pistachio or lemon or apricot

ECLAIRS AND PUFFS

Pastry puff, caramel sauce, caramel scrumble, glaze caramel
Caramel Eclair

Caramel Eclair

$3.50

Pastry puff, caramel sauce, caramel scrumble, glaze caramel

Eclair Chocolate

Eclair Chocolate

$3.50

Pastry puff, sauce chocolate, glaze chocolate

Eclair Vanila

Eclair Vanila

$3.50

Pastry puff, sweet cream vanilla

Religieuse Caramel

Religieuse Caramel

$4.00

Pastry puff, caramel sauce, scrumble caramel, glaze caramel

Three Puffs

Three Puffs

$4.50

Pastry puff, sweet cream

PIES

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$3.00

Pastry Dough, sauce apple, apple slices

Pie of Fruits

Pie of Fruits

$3.50

Pastry dough, custard, fresh strawberry or Rasberry or multifruit

QUICHES

Quich Chicken and Black Olive

Quich Chicken and Black Olive

$7.00

Pastry Dough, cream, chicken, black olive

Quich Bacon

Quich Bacon

$7.00

Pastry Dough, cream, egg, bacon

Quich Epinards

Quich Epinards

$7.00

Pastry Dough, cream, egg, epinards

SANDWICHES

Sandwich Turkey

Sandwich Turkey

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

French Bakery

Location

158 NW 20th street, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton
orange star4.2 • 665
146 NW 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - East Boca
orange star4.6 • 584
1901 NW 2nd Ave boca raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Tom Sawyer's Country Restaurant - Tom Sawyer's Country Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1759 NW 2nd Ave Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Bagel Inn - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
1999 N. Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Water Bagel
orange starNo Reviews
2250 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal - 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
orange star4.4 • 831
2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston