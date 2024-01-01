Paris Bakery Cafe - Seaside 1232 Broadway Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Seaside location is right in the center of Seaside. Located 10 minutes away from CSUMB. Open 7 days a week. All our baked goods are made from scratch daily. No preservatives and no additives.
Location
1232 Broadway Ave, Seaside, CA 93955
