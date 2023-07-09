Paris Bakery - Monterey 271 Bonifacio Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Monterey location is located downtown Monterey. Close to Wharf and Conference Center. We are open everyday except Tuesdays.
Location
271 Bonifacio Place, Monterey, CA 93940
Gallery