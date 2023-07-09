Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paris Bakery - Monterey 271 Bonifacio Place

review star

No reviews yet

271 Bonifacio Place

Monterey, CA 93940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Apple Cranberry Scones

$3.95

Apple Turnover

$4.25

Apricot Croissant

$4.25

Brioche

$3.75

Cherry Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Banana Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Cinnamon Raisin Roll

$4.25

Cinnamon Twist

$3.95

Cream-Cheese Croissant

$4.25

Custard Brioche

$3.95

Danish

$3.95

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Mini Danish

$2.95

Muffins

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Raspberry Croissant

$4.25

Scones

$3.75

Sticky Buns

$3.75

Strawberry Almond Croissant

$3.95

Day Old Croissant Bag

$3.75

Frozen Plain Croissant (6)

$21.00

Frozen Filled Croissant (6)

$28.50

Breakfast Croissants

Breakfast Croissant (ham)

$6.50

Breakfast Croissant (spinach)

$6.25

Coffee Cakes & Breakfast Loaves

Banana Nut Slices

$3.25

Choc. Vanilla Slices

$3.25

Fruit Slices

$3.25

Small Loaf

$5.95

Small Coffee Cake

$15.00

Coffee Cake (slice)

$3.50

Coffee Cake (whole)

$26.50

Apple Pecan Coffee Cake (slice)

$4.00

Apple Pecan Coffee Cake (whole)

$28.50

Pineapple Upsidedown (slice)

$4.00

Pineapple Upside-down (whole)

$28.50

Breakfast Items

Bread Pudding (whole)

$6.75

Bread Pudding (half)

$4.75

Oatmeal

$6.25

Oatmeal with Berries

$8.25

Slice of Pillow Bread

$1.75

Nutella Sandwich

$5.50

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$5.50

Beverages

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Limonade

$4.50

Milk

$2.75

Monster

$4.50

OJ

$3.75

Orangina

$4.50

Perrier

$3.75

Snapple

$3.00

Snapple Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

$1.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

V8

$3.25

Water

$1.50

Champagne Split

$11.00

Mimosa

$12.50

Champagne + OJ

Wine

$7.50

Domestic Beer

$5.50

European/Import Beer

$6.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

Coffee Drinks

Coffee (small)

$2.75

Coffee (large)

$3.00

Espresso (single)

$3.75

Espresso (double)

$4.75

Red Eye (single)

$4.25

Red Eye (double)

$5.25

Americano (single)

$4.25

Americano (double)

$5.25

Cappucino (single)

$4.75

Cappucino (double)

$5.25

Latte (single)

$4.75

Latte (double)

$5.75

Mocha (single)

$5.00

Mocha (double)

$6.25

White Mocha (single)

$5.00

White Mocha (double)

$6.25

Macchiato (single)

$4.25

Macchiato (double)

$5.25

Café Breve (single)

$4.75

Café Breve (double)

$5.75

Frappucino (single)

$6.50

Frappucino (double)

$7.25

Cortado (single)

$4.75

Cortado (double)

$5.75

The Cloud

$5.25

Café au Lait

$4.25

Chai Latte

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

London Fog

$4.25

Italien/French Soda

$4.50

Cream Soda

$4.75

Steamers

$4.00

Breads

Breads

3-Seed Bread

$6.25

9-Grain Roll

$0.95

9-Grain Square

$6.25

Assorted Rolls

$0.95

Baguette

$3.25

Brioche Square

$9.75

Cheddar Bread

$6.25

Cheddar Buns

$1.75

Ciabatta Loaf

$3.75

Ciabatta Long

$3.75

Ciabatta Roll

$0.95

Cinnamon Raisin Square

$6.25

Cinnamon Square

$6.50

Country Loaf

$5.25

Dinner Roll

$0.90

Epi

$3.25

Epi Seed

$3.50

Ficelle

$2.50

Francesca Buns

$1.75

Francesca Loaf

$4.25

French Boule - large

$5.25

French Boule - Small

$4.25

Half Baguette

$2.25

Half Ciabatta

$2.75

Half Seeded Baguette

$2.50

Hallah Braided

$6.25

Hallah Square

$6.25

Hamburger Buns

$1.75

Herb & Olive Roll

$0.95

Italien

$3.75

Kaiser Buns

$1.75

Mini Assorted Roll

$0.75

Mini Pain

$1.50

Olive Bread

$6.25

Parisien

$3.50

Parker House Roll

$0.90

Petit Pain

$1.50

Pillow Bread

$6.50

Rustic Bread

$6.50

Sour Baguette

$3.25

Sour Boule - Large

$5.25

Sour Boule -Small

$4.25

Sour Dinner Roll

$0.90

Sour Loaf

$3.75

Sour Loaf Seeded

$4.75

Sour Mini Pain

$1.50

Squaw Bread

$6.75

Sweet Long

$3.75

Viennois

$1.50

Walnut Wheat Boule

$6.75

Wheat Half Baguette

$2.50

Wheat Square

$5.95

White Square

$5.95

Day Old Slicing

$0.50

Misc.

Croutons

$6.50

1 pound

Breadcrumbs (1lb)

$4.75

1 pound

Sesame Seeds (1lb)

$7.50

1 pound

Yeast (1lb)

$7.00

1 pound

Pizza Dough (1lb)

$4.75

1 pound

Desserts & Cookies

Cookies

Almond Tuile

$1.25

Biscotti

$2.25

Biscotti Chocolate

$2.50

Brownie

$3.75

Cherry Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie (large)

$2.75

Chocolate Dipped Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

Cinnamon Record Cookie

$1.25

Eiffel Tower

$2.75

Large Almond Meringue

$2.75

Large Meringue

$2.50

Lemon Pecan Cookie

$1.25

Mini Coconut Macaroon (chocolate)

$1.50

Mini Coconut Macaroon

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (large)

$2.75

Palmier

$1.25

Peanut Butter Cookie (large)

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie (small)

$1.25

Pecan Bars

$3.75

Raspberry Palmier

$2.50

Raspberry Sable

$1.25

Rothschild Cookie

$1.25

Small Almond Meringue

$1.75

Small Meringue

$1.50

Smiley Face Cookie

$2.00

Speciality Cookie

$1.25

Walnut Cookie

$2.75

Wedding Cookie

$1.25

Tarts & Cakes

Alizee

$5.75+

Amandine Tart

$5.00+

Apple Custard Tart

$5.75+

Apple Streudel Tart

$5.75+

Black Forest Cake

$5.75+

Carrott Cake

$5.75+

Cheesecake

$5.75+

Chocolate Eclair

$5.75

Chocolate Ganache

$5.75+

Chocolate Mousse

$5.75+

Fraisier Cake

$5.75+

Fruit Tart

$5.75+

Hollandaise Tart

$5.00+

La Perle Noire

$5.75+

Lemon Tart

$5.75+

Linzer Tart

$5.00+

Mixed Berry Tart

$33.50+

Mona Lisa Cake

$5.75+

Napoleon

$5.75+

Opera Cake

$5.75+

Princess Cake

$5.75+

Strawberry Tart

$5.75+

Tiramisu Cake

$5.75+

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$5.75+

Tutti Frutti

$31.50+

Mini & Misc.

Mini Pastries

$2.75

Cake Pops

$3.50

Chocolate Truffles

$2.00

Cupcakes

$3.95

Dipped Strawberry

$2.75

Small Bites

$1.25

Writing on Cake

$3.00

Pies

Pie (apple)

$23.00

Pie (blueberry)

$23.00

Pie (cherry)

$23.00

Pie (lemon meringue)

$24.00

Pie (peach)

$24.00

Pie (pecan)

$24.00

Pie (Key Lime)

$24.00

Special Order

10 Persons Cakes/Tarts

$51.50

12 Persons Cakes/Tarts

$61.50

1/4 Sheet Cake

$75.00

1/2 Sheet Cake

$150.00

Full Sheet Cake

$300.00

Writing on Cake

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Monterey location is located downtown Monterey. Close to Wharf and Conference Center. We are open everyday except Tuesdays.

Location

271 Bonifacio Place, Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific Bowls & Rolls -
orange starNo Reviews
475 Alvarado St. Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
467 Alvarado Street Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Alejandro's - Monterey
orange starNo Reviews
474 Alvarado Street Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
426 Alvarado St. Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
orange starNo Reviews
434 Alvarado St Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - Monterey
orange starNo Reviews
560 Munrus Avenue Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monterey
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4 (60 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston