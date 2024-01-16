Paris Bakery Monterey - NEW 271 Bonifacio Place
271 Bonifacio Place
Monterey, CA 93940
Breakfast
Croissants
- Almond Croissant$4.95
- Apple Cranberry Scones$4.25
- Apple Turnover$4.50
- Apricot Croissant$4.50
- Brioche$3.95
- Cherry Croissant$4.50
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.95
- Chocolate Banana Croissant$4.75
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Cinnamon Raisin Roll$4.50
- Cinnamon Twist$4.25
- Cream-Cheese Croissant$4.50
- Custard Brioche$3.95
- Danish$4.25
- Day Old Croissant Bag$4.00
- Frozen Filled Croissant (6)$28.50
- Frozen Plain Croissant (6)$21.00
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
- Mini Almond Croissant$3.25
- Mini Croissant$2.75
- Mini Danish$2.95
- Mini Filled Croissant$3.05
- Muffins$3.75
- Plain Croissant$3.75
- Raspberry Croissant$4.50
- Scones$4.25
- Sticky Buns$4.25
- Strawberry Almond Croissant$4.25
Breakfast Croissants
Coffee Cakes & Breakfast Loaves
Breakfast Items
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Petit Pain Sandwich (ham)$6.95
- Petit Pain Sandwich (turkey)$6.95
- Petit Pain Sandwich (salami)$6.95
- Petit Pain Sandwich (tuna)$6.95
- Petit Pain Sandwich (veggie)$6.95
- Croissant Sandwich$7.95
- Dinner Roll Sandwich$5.75
- Jambon Beurre$7.50
- Croque Monsieur$8.95
- California Croque Monsieur$7.75
- Croissant Parisien$8.50
- Chicken Foccacia Sandwich$7.75
- Veggie Delight Sandwich$9.50
- Jambon Brie Sandwich$8.95
- B.L.T Sandwich$8.95
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$8.95
- Roastbeef Sandwich$8.95
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$9.25
- Breaded Eggplant Sandwich$9.25
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$9.25
- Pastrami Sandwich$9.25
- Turkey Ruben Sandwich$9.50
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.95
- Meatloaf Sandwich$9.95
- Chicken Dijon Sandwich$9.95
- Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$9.75
- Turkey Club Sandwich$10.50
- Tilapia Sandwich$10.25
- Salmon Sandwich$10.25
- Fisherman's Delight Sandwich$10.95
- Wrap du Jour$12.25
- Egg Salad Croissant$8.95
- Egg Salad Pillow$9.95
- Panini Cheddar Cheese$7.75
- Panini Turkey & Swiss$9.95
- Panini Chicken Pesto$9.95
- Panini Ham & Brie$10.25
- Panini Special$10.50
- Hot Dog Viennois$6.75
- Calzone$9.00
- Tomato Foccasia Pizza$4.75
- Cornocupia$5.75
- Brushetta$5.00
- Avocado Toast$7.75
- Lox Petit Pain$9.75
- Lox Ciabatta Roll$7.75
- Lox Croissant$10.75
- Peanut Butter Sandwich$5.50
- Nutella Sandwich$5.50
- Viennois Sandwich$6.95
- Mini Pain Sandwich$9.95
- Special Buns Sandwich (cheddar buns, francesca rolls,..)$9.50
- Half Baguette Sandwich$10.95
- Half Cibatta (Sandwich)$12.95
- Pillow Bread Sandwich$9.95
- Parisien/Italien/Ciabatta Loaf Sandwich$35.00
- Baguette Sandwich$28.00
- Deli Sampler$12.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.75+
- Special of the Day Sandwich$10.50
Soups
Salads
- House Salad$7.25
- Caesar Salad$9.25
- Chef Salad$10.00
- Salad Nicoise$10.25
- Cobb Salad$10.25
- Wedge Salad$10.00
- Strawberry Feta Salad$10.75
- Potato Salad (small)$5.25
- Potato Salad (large)$6.25
- Tomato Salad (small)$5.95
- Tomato Salad (large)$7.25
- Carrott Salad (small)$5.95
- Carrott Salad (large)$7.25
- Chicken Salad (small)$6.50
- Chicken Salad (large)$8.00
- Shrimp Pasta Salad (small)$6.50
- Shrimp Pasta Salad (large)$8.00
- Penne Salad (small)$5.95
- Penne Salad (large)$7.25
- Deli Salad (small)$5.95
- Deli Salad (large)$7.25
- Beet Salad (small)$5.95
- Beet Salad (large)$7.25
Quiches
Beverages
Drinks
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Gatorade$3.00
- Limonade$4.50
- Milk$2.75
- Monster$4.50
- OJ$3.75
- Orangina$4.50
- Perrier$3.75
- Snapple$3.00
- Snapple Ice Tea$3.00
- Soda$1.50
- Sparkling Apple Juice$3.00
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- V8$3.25
- Water$1.50
- Italian Soda$4.50
- Champagne Split$11.00
- Mimosa$12.50
Champagne + OJ
- Wine$7.50
- Domestic Beer$5.50
- European/Import Beer$6.50
Coffee Drinks
- Coffee (small)$2.75
- Coffee (large)$3.00
- Espresso (single)$3.75
- Espresso (double)$4.75
- Red Eye (single)$4.25
- Red Eye(double)$5.25
- Americano (single)$4.25
- Americano (double)$5.25
- Cappucino (single)$4.75
- Cappucino (double)$5.25
- Latte (single)$4.75
- Latte (double)$5.75
- Mocha (single)$5.00
- Mocha (double)$6.25
- White Mocha (single)$5.00
- White Mocha (double)$6.25
- Macchiato (single)$4.25
- Macchiato (double)$5.25
- Café Breve (single)$4.75
- Café Breve (double)$5.75
- Frappucino (single)$6.50
- Frappucino (double)$7.25
- Cortado (single)$4.75
- Cortado (double)$5.75
- The Cloud$5.25
- Café au Lait$4.25
- Chai Latte$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- London Fog$4.25
- Italien/French Soda$4.50
- Cream Soda$4.75
- Steamers$4.00
- Coffee To Go Box$28.00
- Coffee To Go Box - w cups, sugars,...$30.00
- Glass of Special Milk$3.75
Breads
Breads
- 3-Seed Bread$6.25
- 9-Grain Roll$0.95
- 9-Grain Square$6.25
- Assorted Rolls$0.95
- Baguette$3.25
- Brioche Square$9.75
- Cheddar Bread$6.25
- Cheddar Buns$1.75
- Ciabatta Loaf$3.75
- Ciabatta Long$3.75
- Ciabatta Roll$0.95
- Cinnamon Raisin Square$6.75
- Cinnamon Square$6.50
- Country Loaf$5.25
- Dinner Roll$0.90
- Epi$3.25
- Epi Seed$3.50
- Ficelle$2.50
- Francesca Buns$1.75
- Francesca Loaf$4.25
- French Boule - Small$4.25
- French Boule - large$5.25
- Half Baguette$2.25
- Half Ciabatta$2.75
- Half Seeded Baguette$2.50
- Hallah Braided$6.25
- Hallah Square$6.25
- Hamburger Buns$1.75
- Herb & Olive Roll$0.95
- Hot Dog Buns$1.75
- Italien$3.75
- Keiser Buns$1.75
- Mini Assorted Roll$0.75
- Mini Pain$1.50
- Olive Bread$6.25
- Parisien$3.50
- Parker House Roll$0.90
- Petit Pain$1.50
- Pillow Bread$6.50
- Rustic Bread$6.50
- Sour Baguette$3.25
- Sour Boule -Small$4.25
- Sour Boule - Large$5.25
- Sour Dinner Roll$0.90
- Sour Loaf$3.75
- Sour Loaf Seeded$4.75
- Sour Mini Pain$1.50
- Squaw Bread$6.75
- Sweet Long$3.75
- Viennois$1.50
- Walnut Wheat Boule$6.75
- Wheat Half Baguette$2.50
- Wheat Square$5.95
- White Square$5.95
- Day Old Foccasia (2)$1.75
- Day Old Slicing$0.50
Misc.
Desserts & Cookies
Cookies
- Almond Tuile$1.25
- Biscotti$2.25
- Biscotti Chocolate$2.50
- Brownie$3.75
- Cherry Cookie$1.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie - Large$2.75
- Chocolate Dipped Cookie$1.25
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
- Cinnamon Record Cookie$1.25
- Eiffel Tower$2.75
- Large Almond Meringue$2.75
- Large Meringue$2.50
- Lemon Pecan Cookie$1.25
- Mini Coconut Macaroon$1.25
- Mini Coconut Macaroon (chocolate)$1.50
- Oatmel Raisin Cookie - Large$2.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Copkie$1.25
- Palmier$1.25
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
- Peanut Butter Cookie - Large$2.75
- Pecan Bars$3.75
- Raspberry Palmier$2.50
- Raspberry Sable$1.25
- Rothschild Cookie$1.25
- Small Almond Meringue$1.75
- Small meringue$1.50
- Smiley Face Cookie$2.00
- Speciality Cookie$1.25
- Walnut Cookie$2.75
- Wedding Cookie$1.25
Tarts & Cakes
- Alizee$5.75+
- Amandine Tart$5.00+
- Apple Custard Tart$5.75+
- Apple Streudel Tart$5.75+
- Black Forest Cake$5.75+
- Carrott Cake$5.75+
- Cheesecake$5.75+
- Cheesecake with Fruit (6 persons)$36.50+
- Chocolate Eclair$5.75
- Chocolate Ganache$5.75+
- Chocolate Mousse$5.75+
- Fraisier Cake$5.75+
- Fruit Tart$5.75+
- Hollandaise Tart$5.00+
- La Perle Noire$5.75+
- Lemon Chiffon Cake$5.75+
- Lemon Tart$5.75+
- Linzer Tart$5.00+
- Mixed Berry Tart$31.50+
- Mona Lisa Cake$5.75+
- Napoleon$5.75+
- Opera Cake$5.75+
- Princess Cake$5.75+
- Pumpkin Tart$5.75
- Strawberry Tart$5.75+
- Tiramisu Cake$5.75+
- Triple Chocolate Mousse$5.75+
- Tutti Frutti$31.50+
Mini & Misc
Pies
Special Order
Holidays
Thanksgiving
- Apple Pie$23.50
- Blueberry Pie$23.50
- Cherry Pie$23.50
- Key Lime Pie$24.50
- Lemon Meringue Pie$24.50
- Mince Meat Pie$24.75
- Peach Pie$24.50
- Pecan Pie$24.75
- Pumpkin Pie$23.50
- Pumpkin Pecan Pie$25.00
- Mini Parker House Rolls$0.70
- Mini Parker House Rolls Bag (12)$8.95
- Parker House Rolls Bag (12)$11.25
- Assorted Rolls Bag (12)$11.95
- Stuffed Bread Bag$6.95
- Thanksgiving Cookie Platter$27.00
- Thanksgiving Cookies$2.00
- Thanksgiving Cookies Bag (6)$12.75
- Thanskgiving Cookie Box$18.95
- Turkey Bread$7.25
Christmas
- Christmas Cookies$1.65
- Large Christmas Tree Cookie$2.75
- Large Ginger Bread Man Cookie$2.75
- Christmas Cookies Bag (6)$10.75
- Christmas Cookies Box (12+6)$25.50
- Christmas Cookie Platter (24)$44.50
- Christmas Cookie Platter (36)$64.50
- Panatoni$10.75
- Stollen$11.75
- Candy Cane Bread$4.25
- Bûche de Noël - Chocolate$5.75+
- Bûche de Noël - Coffee$5.75+
- Bûche de Noël - Grand Marnier$5.75+
- Bûche de Noël - Hazelnut$5.75+
- Galette Des Rois$22.00+
Valentine's Day
- Baguette - Heart Shape$4.25
- Valentine's Cookies$2.75
- Valentine's Cookies Bags (2)$6.50
- Valentine's Sable Cookies$1.50
- Black Forest - Heart Shape$31.50+
- Chocolate Ganache - Heart Shape$5.75+
- Fraisier - Heart Shape$31.50+
- Mona Lisa - Heart Shape$5.75+
- Perle Noire - Heart Shape$6.25+
- Princess Cake - Heart Shape$5.75+
- Raspberry Lemon Mousse - Heart Shape$5.75+
- Raspberry Tart - Heart Shape$6.25+
- Strawberry Tart - Heart Shape$6.25+
Mardis Gras
St. Patrick's Day
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
271 Bonifacio Place, Monterey, CA 93940
