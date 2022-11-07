Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paris Creperie

2,324 Reviews

$$

278 Harvard St

Brookline, MA 02446

Popular Items

Build a Crepe
Nutella Crepe
Nutella Frozen

Breakfast Crepes

French Toast Crepe

French Toast Crepe

$11.00

Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Eggs, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar and choice of Fruit

Great Eggspectations

Great Eggspectations

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Kale, Roma Tomato, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli

Lumber Jacques

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, Maple Syrup

Second Breakfast

$12.00

Onion-infused crepe, scrambled eggs, potato medallions, gruyere cheese, sauteed leeks, roasted red peppers

Savory Crepes

When you're looking for something more substantial!

Build a Crepe

$5.00

Traditional Base Crepe

Childish Hambino

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli, Scallions, and a Parmesan Crisp wrapped inside.

Half Baked

$14.00

Potato Medallions, Bacon, VT Sharp Cheddar, Broccoli, Scallions, Creme Fraiche

John Gouda-man

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Spinach, Chipotle Aioli

Lilli's

Lilli's

$15.00

Parmesan Infused Crepe with Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Roma Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach

Revolution

Revolution

$13.00

Ham, Brie Cheese, Spinach, Scallions and Honey Mustard

Steak News

$18.00

Black Pepper Infused Crepe, Gruyere, Steak Tenderloin, Steak Sauce, Garlic Sautéed Mushrooms

Storming of The Basil

Storming of The Basil

$15.00

Oregano Infused Crepe with Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, Pesto

Quack of Dawn

$16.00

Gruyere, Shredded Duck, Avocado, Tomato Salsa, Creme Fraiche

The Yam-Wise

The Yam-Wise

$13.00

Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula

Olivia's Recommendation

$13.70

Onion Infusion, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Pesto, Avocado and Spinach

That's My Pierogative

$13.00

Sweet Crepes

Graham cracker infused with a banana custard and fresh sliced bananas. Topped with powdered sugar and a dulce de leche whipped cream.
Bear Claw Crepe

Bear Claw Crepe

$10.00

Cinnamon Infused Crepe with Belgian Cookie Butter and Parisian Doughnut Glaze. [Please Note: This crepe cannot be made a gluten allergy due to the cookie butter containing gluten.]

Berrie Antoinette

Berrie Antoinette

$10.00

Poppy Seed Infusion with sweet cream cheese spread, wild blueberry preserves from France, a squeeze of lemon + lemon zest.

Butter & Sugar Crepe

Butter & Sugar Crepe

$6.00

Choice of Regular or Brown Sugar.

Dulce de Leche Crepe

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$8.00

Caramelized milk & sugar spread.

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$9.00
Lemon & Sugar Crepe

Lemon & Sugar Crepe

$6.70

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice with Butter and Sugar.

Ruth Bader Cinnsburg

Ruth Bader Cinnsburg

$8.00

A Cinnamon infused crepe with butter, white sugar and our in-house made doughnut glaze. [This crepe is rolled like a cinnamon bun.]

Stark Chocolate

$9.00

A traditional crepe filled with melted dark chocolate and raspberry puree.

Matcha Do About Nothing

$12.00Out of stock

Matcha infused crepe with a sweet almond creme, dark chocolate, & topped with almond shavings.

Petite Sweet Crepes

Sometimes you just want a little something!
Petite Bear Claw

Petite Bear Claw

$6.00

Cinnamon Infused Crepe With Cookie Butter, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon and Vanilla Glaze. [Please Note: This crepe cannot be made a gluten allergy due to the cookie butter containing gluten.]

Petite Berrie Antoinette

Petite Berrie Antoinette

$6.00

Poppy Seed Infusion with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Blueberry Preserves, Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest.

Petite Butter & Sugar

Petite Butter & Sugar

$4.00
Petite Dulce de Leche

Petite Dulce de Leche

$5.00

Petite Lemon & Sugar

$4.50

Petite Nutella

$5.00

Petite Stark Chocolate

$5.00

In-House Dark Chocolate with Raspberry Puree

Smoothies

Berry App-eeling Smoothie

$8.00

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Frozen Yogurt

Blueberry Bonanza Smoothie

$8.00

Apple Juice, Blueberries, Bananas, Raspberry Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt

Creamsicle Smoothie

$8.00

Orange Juice, Mango Juice, Frozen Yogurt, Strawberries, Peaches

Health Potion

$8.00

Orange Juice, Bananas, Peaches, Spinach, Honey

Lemongrab

$8.00

Lemonade, Strawberries, Blueberries, Lemon Sorbet.

Mango-Moiselle Smoothie

$8.00

Mango Juice, Strawberries, Peaches, Mango Sorbet

Mr. Peanutbutter Smoothie

$8.00

Peanut Butter, Bananas, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt

Nutella Frozen

Nutella Frozen

$8.00

Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.

Coffee

Cafe au Lait

$3.70

House Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Nutella Latte

$5.00

Americano

$2.40

Decaf Americano

$2.40

Affogato

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00+

Maple Leaf Latte

$6.00

Jack-O-Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Taza Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Teas

Hot Chai Latte

$3.79

Lavender Town Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Iced Chai Latte

$3.79

Hot Teas

$3.50

Bone Apple Tea

$5.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Juice & Milk

Whole Milk

$2.49

Skim Milk

$2.49

Almond Milk

$2.79

Oat Milk

$2.79

Soy Milk

$2.79

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Beverages

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.79

San Pellegrino Glass Bottle

$4.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Yogurt Bowl & Sides

Greek Yogurt w/ Fruit & Granola

$7.00

Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Gluten-Free Granola

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$3.00

Frozen Yogurt Cup

$2.00

Lemon Sorbet Cup

$2.00

Raspberry Sorbet Cup

$2.00

Zapp's New Orleans Kettle Chips

Retail

Big Trouble Bag

$12.00Out of stock

La Boofe Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Takeout Options

Compostable Utensils

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We at Paris Creperie have a passion for crepes. Years ago, when owner Chuck Silverston was vacationing in Paris, he got his first taste of a world famous street food. He found something uniquely special in the grand ambience of one of the world’s oldest cities. Simple yet traditional ingredients combined in a fresh crepe spun by a street vendor created a new experience that he knew would be a big hit across the ocean.

Website

Location

278 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

