Paris Creperie
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
We at Paris Creperie have a passion for crepes. Years ago, when owner Chuck Silverston was vacationing in Paris, he got his first taste of a world famous street food. He found something uniquely special in the grand ambience of one of the world’s oldest cities. Simple yet traditional ingredients combined in a fresh crepe spun by a street vendor created a new experience that he knew would be a big hit across the ocean.
278 Harvard St, Brookline, MA 02446
