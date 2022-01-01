Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paris In Town D.C.

review star

No reviews yet

4903 Cordell Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Popular Items

CROC-MONSIEUR
PARMA
LORRAINE

Appetizers

TOM MOZZ FRAIS

$11.00

SOUP DU JOUR Bowl 16 Oz

$9.95

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

Soups

SOUP DU JOUR Bowl 16 Oz

$9.95

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

Quiches

LORRAINE

$13.95

RATATOUILLE

$12.95

SPINACH

$12.95

TOMATO BASIL

$12.95

GOAT CHEESE RED PEPPER

$13.95

Sandwich

BASTILLE

$13.95

Chicken Salad, Walnuts, Lettuce & Tomato

BELLEVILLE

$13.50

Salami, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon & Mayo

BON VOYAGE

$13.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast & Brie on Croissant

DEAUVILLE

$13.95

Chunk Light Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato

MARAIS

$13.95

Turkey Breast, Green Apple, & Brie on Croissant Grilled or Cold

MARBELLA

$14.50

Prosciutto, Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

MONTE CARLO

$16.50

Albacore Tuna, Cucumber, Egg, Romaine, Olives & Dijon Dressing

MONTMARTRE

$12.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toast

MONTPARNASSE

$12.95

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon & Mayo

PARIS BUTTER

$13.50

Simply Butter & Brie

PARIS-TX

$13.95

Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, & Mayo

ST MICHEL

$13.95

Warm Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarella, Romaine, Tomato & Mayo

ST PETERSBURG

$14.75

Nova Salmon, Cream Cheese & Capers

STRASBOURG

$13.75

Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon & Mayo

Paninis

BELFAST

$14.75

Roast Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Provolone

CAPRI

$13.95

Mozzarella, & Tomatoes on Crisp Baguette

CASABLANCA

$14.95

(Hot & Spicy) Roast Beef, Red Peppers, Olives, Onion, Harissa & Provolone

CROC-MONSIEUR

$14.75

Hardwood Smoked Ham & Cheese

ICELAND

$13.95

Light Tuna Salad, Red Onion & Tomato

ISTAMBUL

$13.95

Turkey Breast, Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

MABILLON

$14.95

Roast Beef, Bruschetta, Olives & Brie

MONTE CRISTO PANINI

$13.95

Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms & Provolone

PARMA

$14.95

Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Tomatoes on Crisp Baguette

TEDINOU

$14.75

Salades

CAPRESE SALAD

$15.95

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives & Fresh Basil

GRECQUE SALAD

$15.95

Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives & Oregano

GULF STRM SALAD

$15.65

Two Scoops of Homemade Tuna Salad

KING HENRY SALAD

$14.95

Two Scoops of Chicken Salad with Walnuts

NICOISE SALAD

$17.95

Albacore Tuna, Roasted Red Peppers, Egg & Olives

PARIS TOWN SALAD

$15.95

Chicken Salad w/Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, & Roasted Red Peppers

PORTOFINO SALAD

$16.25

Artichokes, Bleu Cheese & Prosciutto di Parma

ST TROPEZ SALAD

$15.95Out of stock

Warm Goat Cheese on Croutons w/Olives

TARTUFFO SALAD

$15.95

Hearts of Palm, Portobello, Apple & Mozzarella

VOLGA SALAD

$15.95

Nova Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onion & Egg

Crepes & Desserts

MADELEINE

$12.95

Apple Compote & Whipped Cream

PARC MONCEAU

$12.95

Nutella, Coconut Flakes, & Whipped Cream

BUTTE AUX CAILLES

$12.95

Honey, Fresh Lemon & Whipped Cream

MENILMONTANT

$12.95

Nutella & Whipped Cream

ST.GERMAIN

$13.95

Nutella, Banana & Whipped Cream

SAYF

$13.95

Nutella, Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream

ODEON

$11.50

Sugar, Fresh Lemon & Whipped Cream

CHAMPS ELYSEES

$14.95

FALALA

$13.00

Nutella, Banana, Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Flourless Fondant

$9.00

CREPE DU JOUR

$13.95

Creme Brulee

$11.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$9.00Out of stock

Bev-Soft Drink

SM ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

LG ORANGE JUICE

$6.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.59

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.59

LEMONADE FRESH

$3.89

ICED TEA

$3.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea with a hint of tropical flavor.

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.25

FANTA

$3.29

PERRIER

$3.99Out of stock

ORANGINA

$4.25

EVIAN

$3.99

COKE

$3.29

DIET COKE

$3.29

DIET SPRITE

$3.29

GINGER ALE

$3.29

COKE ZERO

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

COFFEE & TEA

WHOLE LEAF TEA

$4.25

COFFEE

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.75

CAFE AU LAIT

$5.50

2GO SM COFFEE

$3.00

2GO LG COFFEE

$3.25

CAFE MOCHA

$5.95

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.95

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.25

CHOC MILK

$4.25

DBL CAFE AU LAIT

$6.50

DBL CAPP

$6.50

DBL ESPRESSO

$4.75

ESPRESSO

$3.50

HOT CHOCO

$5.25

ICED COFFEE

$3.75

MACCHIATO

$3.75

MILK

$3.85

VANILLA LATTE

$5.95
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
French Bakery, Café & Bistro Est. 2003

Location

4903 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

