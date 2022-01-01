Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paris In Town®

No reviews yet

11460 US Highway One

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Order Again

Popular Items

CAPRI
PARMA
BASTILLE

Appetizers

BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$10.95

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

CHZ & CHARC 1/2 Orde

$16.95

CHZ & CHARCUTERIE

$26.95

CUP SOUP DU JOUR

$7.75

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

Duck Liver Mouse Pate

$11.95

TOM MOZZ FRAIS

$10.95

Salad

BABETTE SALAD

$16.25

Shrimp Salad w/Celery, Red Onion & Light Mayo

BABYLON SALAD

$14.95

Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruchetta, Bacon & Nuts

BAGATELLE SALAD

$13.95

Six Veggie Mix, Turkey Pastrami & Artichokes

BUZIOS SALAD

$14.95

Sun dried Tomatoes, Hearts of palm , Nuts & Grapefruit

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.95

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives & Fresh Basil

CONSTANCE SALAD

$12.95

Chicken Breast Strips on a bed of greens

GARDEN SALAD

$10.95

Fresh Greens, Tomatoes & Cucumbers

GRECQUE SALAD

$15.95

Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives & Oregano

GULF STRM SALAD

$14.65

Two Scoops of Homemade Tuna Salad

KING HENRY SALAD

$14.95

Two Scoops of Chicken Salad with Walnuts

NICOISE SALAD

$17.95

Albacore Tuna, Roasted Red Peppers, Egg & Olives

PARIS TOWN SALAD

$15.95

Chicken Salad w/Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, & Roasted Red Peppers

PARISIENNE SALAD

$14.95

Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese & Egg

PORTOFINO SALAD

$16.25

Artichokes, Bleu Cheese & Prosciutto di Parma

ST TROPEZ SALAD

$14.95

Warm Goat Cheese on Croutons w/Olives

TARTUFFO SALAD

$15.95

Hearts of Palm, Portobello, Apple & Mozzarella

VEGGIE FOLIE SALAD

$14.95

Six Veggie Mix, Hearts of Palm, Artichokes, & Olives

VOLGA SALAD

$15.95

Nova Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onion & Egg

Sandwich

BASTILLE

$12.50

Chicken Salad, Walnuts, Lettuce & Tomato

BELLEVILLE

$12.50

Salami, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon & Mayo

BON VOYAGE

$13.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast & Brie on Croissant

DEAUVILLE

$12.50

Chunk Light Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato

Le Charles

$10.95

Sliced Egg, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on Croissant

Le Marais

$13.95

Turkey Breast, Green Apple, & Brie on Croissant Grilled or Cold

MARBELLA

$14.50

Prosciutto, Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

MONTE CARLO

$14.50

Albacore Tuna, Cucumber, Egg, Romaine, Olives & Dijon Dressing

MONTMARTRE

$12.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toast

MONTPARNASSE

$12.50

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon & Mayo

NAPOLI

$13.95

Tomato Bruschetta, Parma Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Olive Oil & Basil

NOTRE DAME

$13.95

Shrimp Salad on a Toasted Baguette

PANTHEON

$11.95

Country Pate, Dijon & Cornichons

PARIS BRIE

$12.50

Simply Butter & Brie

PARIS HAM

$12.50

Simply Butter with Ham & Brie

PARIS SALAMI

$12.50

Simply Butter with Genoa Salami & Brie

PARIS-TX

$12.50

Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon, & Mayo

ST MICHEL

$12.95

Warm Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarella, Romaine, Tomato & Mayo

ST PETERSBURG

$14.75

Nova Salmon, Cream Cheese & Capers

STRASBOURG

$12.25

Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon & Mayo

Special of the Day

$11.50

Panini Sandwiches

CAPRI

$12.95

Mozzarella, & Tomatoes on Crisp Baguette

CASABLANCA

$13.75

(Hot & Spicy) Roast Beef, Red Peppers, Olives, Onion, Harissa & Provolone

CROC-MOI

$10.95

Melted Swiss & Provolone

CROC-MONSIEUR

$12.75

Hardwood Smoked Ham & Cheese

CROC-SIX

$11.95

Veggie Mix & Melted Provolone

L' ICELAND

$12.25

Light Tuna Salad, Red Onion & Tomato

L' ISTANBUL

$12.50

Turkey Breast, Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

Le BELFAST

$12.75

Roast Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Provolone

MABILLON

$12.95

Roast Beef, Bruschetta, Olives & Brie

MONTE CRISTO PANINI

$12.50

Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms & Provolone

PARMA

$13.95

Prosciutto, Mozzarella & Tomatoes on Crisp Baguette

Freddo

$13.95

Quiche

QUICHE GOAT CHZ

$8.95

QUICHE Ham/Chz

$8.95

QUICHE 6 VEG

$8.50

QUICHE SPINACH

$8.50

QUICHE TOM/BASIL

$8.50

Cold

Hot

Ham w/SALAD

$11.75

Goat w/SALAD

$11.75

Ham w/FRUIT

$11.75

Goat w/FRUIT

$11.75

6 Veg w/SALAD

$10.95

Spin w/SALAD

$10.95

Tom Basil w/SALAD

$10.95

6 Veg w/FRUIT

$10.95

Spin w/FRUIT

$10.95

Tom Basil w/ FRUIT

$10.95

Crepes

CHAMPS ELYSEES

$14.95

Nutella, Banana, Strawberries & Whipped Cream

PASSY

$13.50

Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream

ST.GERMAIN

$13.95

Nutella, Banana & Whipped Cream

SAYF

$13.95

Nutella, Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream

MENILMONTANT

$12.95

Nutella & Whipped Cream

BUTTE AUX CAILLES

$12.95

Honey, Fresh Lemon & Whipped Cream

ODEON

$11.50

Sugar, Fresh Lemon & Whipped Cream

MADELEINE

$12.95

Apple Compote & Whipped Cream

MAISON BLANCHE

$13.50

Nutella, Coconut Flakes, & Whipped Cream

No Whip

Le Parc Monceau

$11.95

Soup

CUP SOUP DU JOUR

$7.75

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$10.95

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

*SOUP OF DAY/ SALAD

$9.65

Two creations daily. Please Inquire

Sides & Extras

+BAGUETTE

$1.50

$BOILED EGG

$1.50

$CHIPS

$3.95

$HAM

$1.25

+SCOOP CHX SAL

$4.75

SD GREEN SALAD

$3.25

+SCOOP TUNA

$4.75

+SCOOP SHRIMP SAL

$4.95

+SCOOP ALBACORE

$3.95

+SIDE SALMON

$6.95

+SCOOP 6 VEGGIES

$2.95

SD BACON (3)

$2.95

SD BANANA

$1.95

SD FRUIT SAL

$4.25

SD GREEN SALAD

$3.25

SD NUTELLA

$1.85

SD PORK LINKS (2)

$2.85

SD SCRAM EGGS

$2.95

SD SLICED TOMATO

$2.85

SD TURKEY BACON (2)

$2.75

SD TURKEY SAUSAGE (2)

$2.85

SD WHIPPED CREAM

$1.50

$VANILLA YOGURT

$2.00

$GREEK YOGURT

$2.50

$Cornichons

$1.00

$cream Chz

$0.50

$Berries

$4.00

$chicken Breast

$3.75

Side Brie

$1.25

Combos

*SOUP OF DAY/SALAD

$10.65

1/2 SANDW/CHIPS

$10.95

1/2 SANDW/SALAD

$10.95

1/2 SANDW/FRUIT

$10.95

1/2 SANDW/SOUP

$11.95

Half Quiche

6Veg, Spin,Tomato

$13.00

Goat Pepper & Lorraine

$14.50

Bev-Soft Drink

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

COKE

$2.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$2.95

DIET SPRITE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$3.50

LG ORANGE JUICE

$5.95

ORANGINA

$3.85

PANNA

$2.95

PERRIER

$3.25

SPRITE

$2.95

SM ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

TROP ICED TEA

$3.65

Unsweetened Iced Tea with a hint of tropical flavor.

COFFEE & TEA

AMERICANO

$2.95

CAFE AU LAIT

$5.25

CAFE MOCHA

$5.95

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.75

CHOC MILK

$4.25

COFFEE

$2.95

DBL CAFE AU LAIT

$5.95

DBL CAPP

$5.95

DBL ESPRESSO

$3.95

ESPRESSO

$3.10

HOT CHOCO

$4.95

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

LG COFFEE TOGO

$3.10

MACCHIATO

$3.25

MILK

$3.25

SM COFFEE TOGO

$2.85

VANILLA LATTE

$5.75

WHOLE LEAF TEA

$3.85

TROP ICED TEA

$3.65

Unsweetened Iced Tea with a hint of tropical flavor.

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.65

Wine By The Bottle

Btl Prosecco

$36.00

Btl Rose Cotes De Provence

$24.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Btl Chardonnay

$22.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$23.00

Btl Cabernet

$24.00

Btl Malbec

$23.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$5.95

Hoegaarden

$5.95

Leffe

$5.95

Bud Light

$4.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Amstel Light

$5.95

Stella Artois 19oz

$8.95
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

A taste of France in South Florida! Breakfast & Lunch: Gourmet Sandwiches, Paninis, Salads, Homemade Soups, Crepes and Pastries. Cafe au Lait, Cappuccino, Espresso, Organic Teas, Imported Wine and Cheese, Smoked Salmon, European beers, and a lot more..

Website

Location

11460 US Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
Paris In Town® image
Paris In Town® image
Paris In Town® image
Paris In Town® image

