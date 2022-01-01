Paris In Town®
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
A taste of France in South Florida! Breakfast & Lunch: Gourmet Sandwiches, Paninis, Salads, Homemade Soups, Crepes and Pastries. Cafe au Lait, Cappuccino, Espresso, Organic Teas, Imported Wine and Cheese, Smoked Salmon, European beers, and a lot more..
Location
11460 US Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Field of Greens- North Palm Beach - 11940 US1 Bay 110
No Reviews
11940 US1 Bay 110 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurant
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
COD & CAPERS CAFE - 1201 U.S. Highway One
No Reviews
1201 U.S. Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Palm Beach
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
More near North Palm Beach