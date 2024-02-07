Paris Bakery & Café 335 Market St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indulge in artisanal pastries, freshly baked baguettes, and delightful French sweets made with amour.
Location
335 Market St, Lewisburg, PA 17837
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
3rd Wind Coffee Co. - Station - 100 N 3rd St.
No Reviews
100 N 3rd St. Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurant