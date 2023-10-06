Parish Biscuit Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern Louisiana style cuisine with adventurous flavors and unique biscuit combinations. Breakfast, brunch, and lunch served 7 days a week.
Location
1120 Coolidge Street Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant