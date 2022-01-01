A map showing the location of Parish Line Bistro 601 Metairie RoadView gallery

Parish Line Bistro 601 Metairie Road

No reviews yet

601 Metairie Road

Metairie, LA 70005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

SHAREABLE

SMOKED SALMON

$12.00

Goat cheese bruschetta, avocado, arugula, lemon vinaigrette

YELLOWFIN TUNA

$17.00

Crispy rice, seaweed salad, micro cilantro, lime pickles

CAJUN CAVIAR FRIES

$19.00

Cajun caviar, parish fries, crème fraiche, chive

POT OF CLAMS

$25.00

Littleneck clams, chardonnay, garlic, oregano, fontal toast

WAGYU BEEF SASHIMI

$24.00

Lime brown butter, charred tomato, cashew, grilled sour dough

PARISH LINE FOCACCIA

$7.00

Roasted garlic, fresh herbs, olive oil

FRIES

$8.00

VEGETABLES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

Toasted garlic, almond, fig balsamic, Aleppo, aioli

WHOLE ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$18.00

Parmesan, garlic, preserved lemon, olive oil, breadcrumbs

MEXICAN-STYLE STREET CORN

$10.00

Cotija cheese, cilantro

ROASTED BEETS

$12.00

Pickled onion, citrus, spiced cashew, pesto

SALAD

STEAK SALAD

$25.00

Wagyu flank, tomato, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese, aged balsamic, fresh herb, Bibb lettuce

PARISH LINE SALAD

$16.00

Little gems, citrus, goat cheese, radish candied pecans, citrus vinaigrette

VIETNAMESE VEGETABLE

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot, cucumber, mirliton, cilantro, jalapeno, nuac cham

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Iceburge lettuce, croutons, caesar drressing

MAIN COURSE

CLAM CHOWDER

$16.00

ROASTED CHICKEN THIGHS

$24.00

Spaghetti, peas, bacon, parmesan

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$38.00

Butter, lemon, herb fries

GRILLED FRESH FISH

$28.00

Israeli cous cous tabbouleh, lemon, olive oil, pesto cucumber

PARISH LINE BURGER

$18.00

Wagyu-chuck blend, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fat tire cheddar, pickles, parish sauce

PLAIN BURGER

$18.00

DESSERT

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$8.00

B-Day Ice Cream

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

TLC (Well)

$8.00

Fair

$10.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$11.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Plymouth

$12.50

Hendricks

$11.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Royal Rooster (Well)

$8.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Roku

$10.00

Rum

Mount Gay

$8.50

Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

El Dorado 3 Year

$7.00

Appleton Estate

Out of stock

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$15.00

Diplomatico Planas

$10.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$11.00

Flore De Cana Dark

$8.00

Barcadi

$8.00

Flor De Cana White

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spice

$8.00

English Harbor Reserve

$17.00

Tequila

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

Bosscal Joven Mezcal

$11.00

Cassamigos Blanco

$12.00

Cassamigos Reposado

$13.50

Cassamigos Anejo

$15.00

Tres Agave Blanco

$10.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$20.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino Extra Anejo

$45.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Pueblo Infused

$9.00

Arte Nom 1414 Repo

$15.00

Don Amado Mezcal

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$17.00

Sentidos Mezcal

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Four Roses Select

$12.00

Old Forrester

$8.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Rye & Sons

$10.00

Willet Rye

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Bunnahabhain 12YR

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glendronach 15

$23.00

Glendronach 12 Year

$13.00

Dewars

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00Out of stock

Ancho Reyes Chile

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme De Violet Liqeur

$8.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00+

Godet VS

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessy XO

$60.00

Italicus

$8.00+

Kahlua

$10.00

St. Germain

$8.00+

Vodka DBL

DBL Absolute

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$15.00

DBL Cathead Honeysuckle

$11.00Out of stock

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL TCL (Well)

$12.00

DBL Fair

$14.00

DBL Wheatley

$14.00Out of stock

Gin DBL

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Plymouth

$16.50Out of stock

DBL Aviation

$14.00Out of stock

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Monkey 47

$19.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$17.00Out of stock

DBL Bombay

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Royal Rooster (Well)

$12.00

DBL The Botanist

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Roku

$14.00Out of stock

Rum DBL

DBL Cachaca

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Diplomatico Mantuano

$15.00

DBL Diplomatico Planas

$14.00

DBL Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$19.00

DBL El Dorado 3 Year

$11.00

DBL El Dorado 5 Year

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Mount Gay

$12.50

DBL Flor De Cana

$12.00

Tequila DBL

DBL Pueblo Viejo

$12.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

DBL 1800 Repo

$17.00Out of stock

DBL Bosscal Joven Mezcal

$16.50

DBL Cassamigos Blanco

$16.00

DBL Cassamigos Reposado

$17.50

DBL Cassamigos Anejo

$19.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

Out of stock

DBL Espolon

Out of stock

DBL Tres Agave Blanco

$12.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino

$25.00

DBL Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$55.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$50.00

Whiskey DBL

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

DBL Four Roses Select

$16.00

DBL Old Forrester

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Bulleit

$13.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$14.00

DBL Bunnahabhain 12YR

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Nikka Grain Coffey Whisky

$22.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon DBL

DBL Chivas Regal

$17.00Out of stock

DBL Glenfiddich 12 Year

$17.50Out of stock

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$22.00Out of stock

DBL Tullamore Dew

$14.00Out of stock

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials DBL

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Aperol

$11.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$9.00

DBL St. Germain

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Creme De Violet Liqeur

$10.00

DBL Italicus

$12.00

DBL Ancho Reyes Chile

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Godet VS

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$14.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Mockly LOVE BITE

$4.00

Mockly BARON VON BLUE

$4.00

Mockly Earl DIABLO

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

N\A Mojito

$4.00

Beer

Gleason IPA

$6.00

Faubourg

$6.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Jucifer

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Flensburger Pilsener

$9.00

Aval Cider

$6.00

Abita Amber

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

$3 Faubourg

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA 70005

Directions

