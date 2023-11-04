Parish Tacos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Specialized coastal ethnic cuisine 🌮 Southern LA & Hispanic Food Serving Lunch, To-Go, and Catering
Location
4700 HWY 22 Suite 17, Mandeville, LA 70471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avila Grill - 4700 Louisiana Highway 22
No Reviews
4700 Louisiana Highway 22 Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurant
Desi Vega's Smokehouse and Tavern - 4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1
No Reviews
4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1 Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurant