Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge 81 Fairmount Ave

House Tequila

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

House White Rum

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Bottled Beer

$10.00

BEVERAGE

54th Fruit Punch

$5.00

54th LEMONADE

$5.00

54th Rasberry IceTea

$5.00

ACQUA PANNA WATER

$8.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00Out of stock

COKE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Drink add-on

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

GINGERBEER

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

LARGE FIJI WATER

$10.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PEP UP

$4.00

PINAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

POLAND SPRING

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

SMALL FIJI WATER

$5.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

SPRITE

$4.00

RED BULL

$6.00

RED BULL CRANBERRY

$6.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

BOTTLED BEER

67 Degrees Brewing

$8.00Out of stock

Brockton Beer Co.

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Crue Brew Brewery

$8.00Out of stock

Goose IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken 00

$6.00

Sam Adams

$8.00Out of stock

White Lion Brewing Co.

$8.00

Sam Adams Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$9.00

Corona Light

$8.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Bloodly Mary

$12.00

Good Morning Sangria

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Spiked Mimosa

$18.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$16.00

Bellini

$16.00

Mimosa Special

$60.00

Spiked Mimosa Special

$80.00

COCKTAILS

54th Lemon Drop

$18.00

54th Lemon Drop Shot

$14.00

54th Old Fashion

$18.00

Alabama Slammer

$16.00

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

Bahama Mama

$16.00

Bajan Persuasion

$18.00

Blue Hawian

$16.00

Bootsy Collins

$18.00

Boston Mule

$16.00

Cape Cod

$16.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Dark & Stormy

$16.00

DRINK SPECIAL

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Freaky Tiki

$16.00

French 75

$22.00

From Austin to Boston Martini

$16.00

Green Tea

$16.00

Hennessy Punch

$16.00

Homage to the 54th Regiment

$16.00

Incredible Hulk

$16.00

Issa Vibe

$18.00

It Takes 2 To Mango

$18.00

Kiss of de Soca Queen

$16.00

Liki Tiki

$16.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$18.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Midnight Marauder

$16.00

Midori Sour

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Pain Killer

$16.00

Paloma

$18.00

Peachy

$18.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$14.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$20.00

Rum Punch

$16.00

Sandy Martini Cosmo

$16.00

Sex on the Beach

$16.00

Side Car

$16.00

Summer 54

$20.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$18.00

Top Shelf L.I

$22.00

Trinidad Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$18.00

White Tea Drink

$18.00

White Tea Shot

$16.00

Dirty Martini

$16.00

Apple Martini

$16.00

Lemon Drop Drink

$18.00

Blackberry Smash

$20.00

COGNAC

DUSSEE

$17.00

DUSSEE DOUBLE

$34.00

HENNESSY

$17.00

HENNESSY DOUBLE

$34.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$20.00

HENNESSY VSOP DOUBLE

$40.00

HENNESSY XO

$35.00

MARTELL BLUE SWIFT

$14.00

REMY VSOP

$16.00

REMY 1738

$19.00

Remy 1738 Double

$38.00

Remy Vsop Double

$32.00

DRAFT BEER

Blue Moon

$8.00

Brockton Beer

$8.00Out of stock

Bud Lite

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Castle Island Fiver

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Fruited Wheat Belgium

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Harpoon Ipa

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

UFO Blue Berry

$8.00

White Lion New England IPA

$8.00

White Lion Tropical

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$8.00

White Lion Pilsner

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkinhead Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Castle Island Keeper

$8.00

Notch Session Pils

$8.00

Feels Like Home Cider

$8.00Out of stock

GIN

HENDRICKS

$18.00

TANGERAY

$14.00

AMSTERDAN GIN

$11.00

AVIATION GIN

$11.00

ST. GEORGE GIN

$16.00Out of stock

SAPPHIRE GIN

$16.00

Old Tom Gin

$16.00

LIQUEUR

B&B

$12.00

BAILEY'S

$12.00

DISARONNO

$14.00

GRAN MANIER

$14.00

KHALUA

$14.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$14.00

ST. GERMAN

$12.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

AMARETTO

$12.00

RUM

BACARDI

$12.00

BACARDI BLACK

$14.00

BACARDI COCONUT

$14.00

BARBANCOURT

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICE RUM

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN WHITE

$12.00

DIPLOMATICO

$18.00

MALIBU RUM

$12.00

MOUNT GAY ECLIPSE

$14.00

MYERS

$12.00

RUM HAVEN COCONUT

$12.00

Zaya

$14.00

SPECIALS

Red Runner Punch-Vodka

$10.00

Peachy Beach-Tequila

$10.00

$15 Casamigos Reposado Shot

$15.00

$15 Don Julio Reposado Shot

$15.00

$15 Lobos Reposado Shot

$15.00

$12 Casamigos Blanco Shot

$12.00

$12 Don Julio Blanco Shot

$12.00

$12 Lobos Blanco Shot

$12.00

$12 Green Tea Shot

$12.00

$12 White Tea Shot

$12.00

$12 Lemon Drop Shots

$12.00

MNF Beer Special

$40.00

SPIRIT BY THE BOTTLE

Azul Anejo

$450.00

Azule Reposado

$350.00

Caramino Tequila

$200.00

Casamigos Anejo

$275.00

Casamigos Blanco

$225.00

Casamigos Reposado

$250.00

Grey Goose

$225.00

Hennessy

$225.00

Hennessy VSOP

$275.00

Lobos Joven

$200.00

Lobos Reposado

$225.00

Remy 1738

$225.00

Titos

$150.00

Kettle One

$175.00

Mc Callen 12

$300.00

Cirocs

$200.00

Hendricks

$225.00

Don Julio Blanco

$225.00

TEQUILA

1800 BLANCO

$14.00

1800 COCONUT

$14.00

1800 REPOSADO

$17.00

CARAMINO BLANCO

$20.00

CASA DEL SOL BLANCO

$14.00

CASA DEL SOL REPOSADO

$17.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$20.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS DNL

$25.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$20.00

CINCORA BLANCO

$20.00

CINCORA REPOSADO

$25.00

CINNCORA ANEJO

$30.00

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$50.00

CLASE AZUL BLANCO

$25.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$30.00

DON JULIO

$14.00

DON JULIO 1942

$40.00

DON JULIO 70

$17.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$20.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$17.00

GRAND MAYAN REPOSADO

$20.00

HERRADURA

$17.00

HOUSE TEQUILLA

$12.00

HOUSE TEQUILLA CAMERENA

$12.00

LOBOS ANEJO

$25.00

LOBOS JOVEN

$14.00

LOBOS REPOSADO

$17.00

OCHO BLANCO

$17.00

OCHO REPOSADO

$20.00

PATRON ANEJO

$17.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$17.00

PATRON SILVER

$17.00

YAVE JALAPENO

$14.00

YAVE MANGO

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado Double

$40.00

VODKA

AMSTERDAM

$12.00

CIROC

$14.00

CIROC COCONUT

$17.00

CIROC DOUBLE

$28.00

CIROC MANGO

$17.00

CIROC PASSION

$17.00

CIROC PEACH

$17.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE

$17.00

CIROC RED BERRY

$17.00

DEEP EDDY

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$17.00

GREY GOOSE DOUBLE

$34.00

KETTLE ONE

$14.00

KETTLE ONE CITROEN

$17.00

KETTLE ONE CUCUMBER & MINT

$17.00

KETTLE ONE DOUBLE

$28.00

KETTLE ONE GRAPEFRUIT & ROSE

$17.00

KETTLE ONE PEACH & ORANGE

$17.00

THREE OLIVE TRIPLE SHOT

$12.00

TITOS

$14.00

TITOS DBL

$28.00

VELO

$12.00

BULLY BOY VODKA

$16.00

WHISKEY/BRANDY

BULLEIT RYE

$15.00

BULLY BOY

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

DEWAR'S

$17.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$13.00

FOUR ROSE

$9.00

GLENLIVET 12

$20.00

HIBIKI

$20.00

J.W BLACK

$18.00

J.W BLUE

$40.00

JACK DANIEL

$17.00

JACK DANIEL HONEY

$14.00

JAMESON

$14.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$14.00

KICKORI

$12.00

KNOBBS CREEK

$14.00

KOVAL

$17.00

KOVAL DBL

$24.00

LARCENY

$14.00

LONG BRANCH

$14.00

MAKERS MARK

$14.00

MC CALLEN 12

$20.00

MC CALLEN 12 DBL

$40.00

MIDLETON RARE

$50.00

NY HUSKEY

$13.00

SCREWBALL

$14.00

UNCLE NEAREST 1856

$21.00

UNCLE NEAREST 1884

$17.00

WELLER 12

$18.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$17.00

WOODFORD RESERVE DBL

$34.00

OMAGE VS

$12.00

OMAGE VSOP

$14.00

OMAGE XO

$21.00

Basil Hayden

$20.00

Bullet Bourbon

$16.00

Jameson Double

$28.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Jagermeister Double

$28.00

Tuaca

$17.00

Evan Williams

$15.00

WELLER ANTIQUE

$22.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$47.00

Moet Rose - Bottle

$200.00

Moscato - Bottle

$47.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$47.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$52.00

Prosecco - Bottle

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$52.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$47.00

Merlot - Bottle

$47.00

Moet & Chardon Brut - Bottle

$175.00

Belaire Rose - Bottle

$150.00

WINES

Cannonball Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

19 Crimes Cali Red

$12.00

Joe Pinot Noir

$12.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Josh Cellars Merlot

$12.00

Chateau De Montmal Fitou

$12.00

Prosecco

$14.00

Zenato Valpolicella Ripasso

$12.00

Red Blend JT Steele

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Torre Diluna Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Trapiche Malbec

$12.00

Vale D Maria

$12.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$12.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

White Zinfandel

$14.00

Montfleur Duvin

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your Business!

Location

81 Fairmount Ave, Hyde park, MA 02136

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

