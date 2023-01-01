Main picView gallery

The Park Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6509 W Park Rd Ste 440

Plano, TX 75093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Burgers/Sandwich

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Tacos

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Earl Campbell Hot Dog

$3.00

Earl Campbell Hot Dog (4 for $10)

$10.00

Sausage On A Stick

$6.00

BBQ Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Short Ribs (3)

$23.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Leg

$18.00Out of stock

Private Event Wing Platter

$40.00Out of stock

Private Event Taco Platter

$40.00Out of stock

Private Event Nacho Platter

$40.00Out of stock

DRINKS

SODA

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shasta

$2.50

Peach Soda

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

XL Energy

$3.00

XL Energy SF

$3.00

JUICE

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

SHOTS

WHITE TEA

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

LEMONDROP

$5.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$5.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

JAGERMEISTER

$5.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

New Amsterdam Coconut

$10.00

New Amsterdam Orange

$10.00

New Amsterdam Watermelon

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$8.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$14.00

Crown Peach

$14.00

TX

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$16.00

RUM

Well Rum

$8.00

Admiral Nelson's Spiced

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

GIN

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay

$14.00

COGNAC

Gautier VS

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Dusse

$16.00

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00

LIQUEUR

Hpnotiq

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

St Germain

$8.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

BEER

Miller Lite

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Dos Equis XX

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Corona Extra

$6.50

Texas Select

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade Strawberry

$8.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade Peach

$8.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade Mango

$8.00

WINE

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Beringer Merlot

$10.00

Beringer Pinot Noir

$10.00

Beringer Chardonnay

$10.00

Beringer Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Beringer Moscato

$10.00

CHAMPAGNE

Glass

$9.00

Bottle

$33.00

Reservations/Booking

Fee

Reservation Fee

$75.00

Table Fee 4

$350.00

Table Fee 6

$450.00

Cabana Fee

$600.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6509 W Park Rd Ste 440, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

