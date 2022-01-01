Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH

3,749 Reviews

$$

2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Order Again

Appetizers & Small Bites

10 Wings

$17.00

Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.

30 Wings

$48.00
Corn Fritters

$8.50
Fried Mozzarella

$10.00
Fried Pickles

$10.00
Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Porcamari

$10.00
Stew-Cup

$7.00
Stew-Bowl

$10.00

Salads & Vegetarian Items

Park Ave Salad

$15.50

Park Ave Salad - NO MEAT

$11.50
Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

$15.50

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola - NO MEAT

$11.50
Caesar Salad

$15.50

Caesar Salad - NO MEAT

$11.50
Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00
Meatless Joe Sandwich

$11.50
Chicken Pretenders

$14.50

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Large Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Georgia Pig Sandwich

$11.50

Reg Beef Sandwich

$14.00
Large Beef Sandwich

$16.00
The King

$15.00
DemPublican Sandwich

$15.00
Adam & Eve Sandwich

$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.75
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Burger

$12.00
Cheeseburger

$13.00
Dean's Way Burger

$14.00

Topped with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and finished with a smear of Stupidaise.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00
Catfish Sandwich

$14.00
BLT Sandwich

$10.00
Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

$13.00
Porknado Sandwich

$13.00

Spare Rib Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Dinners

Full Rack Baby

$25.00

1/2 Rack Baby

$16.00

Full Spare Ribs

$24.00

1/2 Spare Ribs

$16.00

Rib Combo

$23.50

Rib +1 Combo

$21.00

Rib +2 Combo

$25.00
Rib/Shrimp Combo

$23.00
Pork Platter

$14.00

Porcamari Platter

$14.00
Beef Platter

$20.00

1/2 & 1/2 Platter

$20.00
Funny Bonz - Regular

$11.00
Funny Bonz-Large

$14.50
Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

$11.00

Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

$8.50
1/4 BBQ White Chicken

$8.50
1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00
Superstar Chicken

$16.00
2pc Fried Chicken Dark

$8.50

2pc Fried Chicken White

$8.50

4pc Fried Chicken

$14.00

Seafood

Filet Catfish

$24.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$17.00

Clam Strips

$15.00
Seafood Platter

$24.00

Kids

Kid Rib Dinner

$10.00

Kid BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Kid Pork Plate

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Pretenders

$8.00

Kid Mac-N-Cheese

$7.50

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides / Retail / Extras

Side

$3.50

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$12.00

Gallon

$38.00

1pc Cornbread

$1.25

Side Cornbread

$3.25

Side Garlic Toast

$3.25

1pc Garlic Toast

$1.25

Extra Meat

Regular Bun

$0.60

Large Bun

$0.75
Jar of Hotties

$5.00

Bot Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$13.00

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Cup of Hotties

$1.50

Desserts

Buttermilk Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Keylime Pie

$6.00

Whole Buttermilk Cake

$20.00Out of stock

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Whole Keylime Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Forks

Meat Only

Full Baby Rack Mo

$23.00

Full Spare Ribs Mo

$23.00

1/2 Rack Baby Mo

$14.00

1/2 Spare Ribs Mo

$14.00

1 lb Pork Mo

$18.00

1 lb Beef Mo

$32.00

1/2 lb Pork Mo

$10.00

1/2 lb Beef Mo

$18.00

Half BBQ Chicken Mo

$10.00

8pc BBQ Chic Mo

$15.00

16pc BBQ Chicken MO

$27.00

8pc Fried Chicken Mo

$15.00

4 PC Fried Chic MO

$10.00

16pc Fried Chicken Mo

$27.00

Shrimp Skewer Mo

$8.00

Extra Meat

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

To Go Soda

$3.50

To Go Tea

$3.50

To Go Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Park Ave Grille Grail - REFILL

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

