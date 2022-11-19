Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - NORTH PALM BEACH

review star

No reviews yet

525 U.S. Highway One

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Order Again

Popular Items

30 Wings
Park Ave Salad
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers & Small Bites

10 Wings

10 Wings

$17.00

Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.

30 Wings

$48.00
Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$8.50
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Porcamari

Porcamari

$10.00
Stew-Cup

Stew-Cup

$7.00
Stew-Bowl

Stew-Bowl

$10.00

Salads & Vegetarian Items

Park Ave Salad

Park Ave Salad

$15.50

Park Ave Salad - NO MEAT

$11.50
Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

$15.50

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola - NO MEAT

$11.50
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.50

Caesar Salad - NO MEAT

$11.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00
Meatless Joe Sandwich

Meatless Joe Sandwich

$11.50
Chicken Pretenders

Chicken Pretenders

$14.50

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Large Pork Sandwich

Large Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Georgia Pig Sandwich

Georgia Pig Sandwich

$11.50

Reg Beef Sandwich

$14.00
Large Beef Sandwich

Large Beef Sandwich

$16.00
The King

The King

$15.00
DemPublican Sandwich

DemPublican Sandwich

$15.00
Adam & Eve Sandwich

Adam & Eve Sandwich

$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.75
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Burger

$12.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00
Dean's Way Burger

Dean's Way Burger

$14.00

Topped with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and finished with a smear of Stupidaise.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00
Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.00
Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

$13.00
Porknado Sandwich

Porknado Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Dinners

Full Rack Baby

Full Rack Baby

$25.00

1/2 Rack Baby

$16.00

Full Spare Ribs

$24.00

1/2 Spare Ribs

$16.00

Rib Combo

$23.50

Rib +1 Combo

$21.00

Rib +2 Combo

$25.00
Rib/Shrimp Combo

Rib/Shrimp Combo

$23.00
Pork Platter

Pork Platter

$14.00

Porcamari Platter

$14.00
Beef Platter

Beef Platter

$20.00

1/2 & 1/2 Platter

$20.00
Funny Bonz - Regular

Funny Bonz - Regular

$11.00
Funny Bonz-Large

Funny Bonz-Large

$14.50
Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

$11.00

Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

$8.50
1/4 BBQ White Chicken

1/4 BBQ White Chicken

$8.50
1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00
Superstar Chicken

Superstar Chicken

$16.00
2pc Fried Chicken Dark

2pc Fried Chicken Dark

$8.50

2pc Fried Chicken White

$8.50

4pc Fried Chicken

$14.00

Seafood

Filet Catfish

$24.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$17.00

Clam Strips

$15.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$24.00

Kids

Kid Rib Dinner

$10.00

Kid BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Kid Pork Plate

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Pretenders

$8.00

Kid Mac-N-Cheese

$7.50

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides / Retail / Extras

Side

$3.50

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$12.00

Gallon

$38.00

1pc Cornbread

$1.25

Side Cornbread

$3.25

Side Garlic Toast

$3.25

1pc Garlic Toast

$1.25

Extra Meat

Regular Bun

$0.60

Large Bun

$0.75
Jar of Hotties

Jar of Hotties

$5.00

Bot Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$13.00

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Cup of Hotties

$1.50

Desserts

Buttermilk Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Keylime Pie

$6.00

Whole Buttermilk Cake

$20.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00

Whole Keylime Pie

$20.00

Forks

Meat Only

Full Baby Rack Mo

$23.00

Full Spare Ribs Mo

$23.00

1/2 Rack Baby Mo

$14.00

1/2 Spare Ribs Mo

$14.00

1 lb Pork Mo

$18.00

1 lb Beef Mo

$32.00

1/2 lb Pork Mo

$10.00

1/2 lb Beef Mo

$18.00

Half BBQ Chicken Mo

$10.00

8pc BBQ Chic Mo

$15.00

16pc BBQ Chicken MO

$26.00

8pc Fried Chicken Mo

$15.00

4 PC Fried Chic MO

$10.00

16pc Fried Chicken Mo

$27.00

Shrimp Skewer Mo

$8.00

Extra Meat

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

To Go Soda

$3.50

To Go Tea

$3.50

To Go Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Park Ave Grille Grail - REFILL

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 32 years.

Website

Location

525 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

