PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - PALM BEACH GARDENS

No reviews yet

3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Order Again

Appetizers & Small Bites

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.50

Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.

30 Wings

$48.00
Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$8.75
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.75
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Porcamari

Porcamari

$9.75
Stew-Cup

Stew-Cup

$7.00
Stew-Bowl

Stew-Bowl

$10.00

Salads & Vegetarian Items

Park Ave Salad

Park Ave Salad

$15.25

Park Ave Salad - NO MEAT

$11.25
Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

$15.25

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola - NO MEAT

$11.25
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.25

Caesar Salad - NO MEAT

$11.25
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50
Meatless Joe Sandwich

Meatless Joe Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken Pretenders

Chicken Pretenders

$14.25

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$11.00
Large Pork Sandwich

Large Pork Sandwich

$12.00
DemPublican Sandwich

DemPublican Sandwich

$14.50

Reg Beef Sandwich

$14.50
Large Beef Sandwich

Large Beef Sandwich

$16.50
Georgia Pig Sandwich

Georgia Pig Sandwich

$11.50
The King

The King

$15.25
Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

$13.00
Porknado Sandwich

Porknado Sandwich

$13.00
Adam & Eve Sandwich

Adam & Eve Sandwich

$15.25
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Burger

$12.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00
Dean's Way Burger

Dean's Way Burger

$14.00
Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Dinners

Full Rack Baby

Full Rack Baby

$26.50

1/2 Rack Baby

$17.00

Full Spare Ribs

$25.50

1/2 Spare Ribs

$17.00

Rib Combo

$25.00

Rib +1 Combo

$21.50

Rib +2 Combo

$27.00
Rib/Shrimp Combo

Rib/Shrimp Combo

$24.00
Pork Platter

Pork Platter

$14.00

Porcamari Platter

$14.00
Beef Platter

Beef Platter

$20.50

1/2 & 1/2 Platter

$20.50
Funny Bonz - Regular

Funny Bonz - Regular

$11.00
Funny Bonz-Large

Funny Bonz-Large

$15.00
Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

$11.00

Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

$8.50
1/4 BBQ White Chicken

1/4 BBQ White Chicken

$8.50
1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00
Superstar Chicken

Superstar Chicken

$16.25
2pc Fried Chicken Dark

2pc Fried Chicken Dark

$8.50

2pc Fried Chicken White

$8.50

4pc Fried Chicken

$14.00

Seafood

Filet Catfish

$24.50

Butterfly Shrimp

$17.50

Clam Strips

$15.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Kids

Kid Rib Dinner

$10.00

Kid BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Kid Pork Plate

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Pretenders

$8.00

Kid Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides / Retail / Extras

Side

$3.50

Pint

$7.00

Quart

$11.00

Gallon

$36.00

1pc Cornbread

$1.25

Side Cornbread

$3.25

Side Garlic Toast

$3.25

1pc Garlic Toast

$1.25

Extra Meat

Regular Bun

$0.60

Large Bun

$0.75
Jar of Hotties

Jar of Hotties

$5.00

Bot Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$7.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$11.00

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Cup of Hotties

$1.50

Desserts

Buttermilk Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Keylime Pie

$6.00

Whole Buttermilk Cake

$20.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00

Whole Keylime Pie

$20.00

Forks

Meat Only

Full Baby Rack Mo

$23.00

Full Spare Ribs Mo

$23.00

1/2 Rack Baby Mo

$14.00

1/2 Spare Ribs Mo

$14.00

1 lb Pork Mo

$17.00

1 lb Beef Mo

$32.00

1/2 lb Pork Mo

$10.00

1/2 lb Beef Mo

$18.00

Half BBQ Chicken Mo

$9.00

8pc BBQ Chic Mo

$14.00

16pc BBQ Chicken MO

$26.00

8pc Fried Chicken Mo

$14.00

4 PC Fried Chic MO

$9.00

16pc Fried Chicken Mo

$26.00

Shrimp Skewer Mo

$8.50

Extra Meat

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.25

To Go Soda

$3.25

To Go Tea

$3.50

To Go Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.25

Park Ave Grille Grail - REFILL

$1.00

Mall Employee Menu

Porcamari - MALL EE

Porcamari - MALL EE

$7.00
Funny Bonz - Mall EE

Funny Bonz - Mall EE

$7.00
Large Pork Sandwich - Mall EE

Large Pork Sandwich - Mall EE

$8.25

Cheeseburger - Mall EE

$8.25

BBQ Chicken Sandwich - Mall EE

$8.25

Catfish Sandwich - Mall EE

$9.25
Ceasar Salad - Mall EE

Ceasar Salad - Mall EE

$9.95
Park Ave Salad - Mall EE

Park Ave Salad - Mall EE

$9.95
Pork Platter - Mall EE

Pork Platter - Mall EE

$10.00

Half Rack Baby - Mall EE

$11.25

Pint Oink American Ale - Mall EE

$3.50

Iced Tea - Mall EE

$2.50

Soda - Mall EE

$2.50

Tuesday Special

1/2 Rack Baby Special

$15.00
Rib & Wing Combo

Rib & Wing Combo

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

Website

Location

3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Directions

Gallery
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

