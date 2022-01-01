PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - PALM BEACH GARDENS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.
Location
3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Subculture PGA*
No Reviews
11701 lake victoria gardens blvd suite 5090 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
No Reviews
11290 Legacy Ave #100 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Avocado Cantina - Palm Beach Gardens
No Reviews
11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurant
More near Palm Beach Gardens