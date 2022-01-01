Restaurant header imageView gallery

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - ST. LUCIE WEST

2,152 Reviews

$$

220 NW Peacock Blvd

Port St Lucie, FL 34986

Appetizers & Small Bites

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.00

Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.

30 Wings

$47.00
Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$8.50
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.75
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Porcamari

Porcamari

$9.50
Stew-Cup

Stew-Cup

$6.50
Stew-Bowl

Stew-Bowl

$9.50

Salads & Vegetarian Items

Park Ave Salad

Park Ave Salad

$15.00

Park Ave Salad - NO MEAT

$11.00
Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

Baby Greens & Gorgonzola - NO MEAT

$11.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad - NO MEAT

$11.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00
Meatless Joe Sandwich

Meatless Joe Sandwich

$11.50
Chicken Pretenders

Chicken Pretenders

$14.00

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Large Pork Sandwich

Large Pork Sandwich

$11.50
DemPublican Sandwich

DemPublican Sandwich

$14.00

Reg Beef Sandwich

$14.00
Large Beef Sandwich

Large Beef Sandwich

$16.00
Georgia Pig Sandwich

Georgia Pig Sandwich

$11.00
The King

The King

$14.75
Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

Zac-N-Cheese Sandwich

$12.50
Porknado Sandwich

Porknado Sandwich

$12.50
Adam & Eve Sandwich

Adam & Eve Sandwich

$14.75
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.75
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Burger

$11.50
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.50
Dean's Way Burger

Dean's Way Burger

$13.50
Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$13.50

BBQ Dinners

Full Rack Baby

Full Rack Baby

$25.00

1/2 Rack Baby

$16.00

Full Spare Ribs

$24.00

1/2 Spare Ribs

$16.00

Rib Combo

$23.50

Rib +1 Combo

$21.00

Rib +2 Combo

$25.00
Rib/Shrimp Combo

Rib/Shrimp Combo

$23.00
Pork Platter

Pork Platter

$13.50

Porcamari Platter

$13.50
Beef Platter

Beef Platter

$20.00

1/2 & 1/2 Platter

$20.00
Funny Bonz - Regular

Funny Bonz - Regular

$10.50
Funny Bonz-Large

Funny Bonz-Large

$14.50
Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

Funny Bonz & Chicken 2 x 6 Combo

$10.50

Baseball Meal

$12.00

Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

1/4 BBQ Dark Chicken

$8.00
1/4 BBQ White Chicken

1/4 BBQ White Chicken

$8.00
1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Chicken Tenders

$14.50
Superstar Chicken

Superstar Chicken

$15.75
2pc Fried Chicken Dark

2pc Fried Chicken Dark

$8.00

2pc Fried Chicken White

$8.00

4pc Fried Chicken

$13.50

Seafood

Filet Catfish

$24.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$16.50

Clam Strips

$14.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$21.00

Kids

Kid Rib Dinner

$10.00

Kid BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Kid Pork Plate

$7.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Pretenders

$8.00

Kid Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides / Retail / Extras

Side

$3.25

Pint

$7.00

Quart

$11.00

Gallon

$36.00

1pc Cornbread

$1.25

Side Cornbread

$3.25

Side Garlic Toast

$3.25

1pc Garlic Toast

$1.25

Extra Meat

Regular Bun

$0.60

Large Bun

$0.75
Jar of Hotties

Jar of Hotties

$5.00

Bot Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$7.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$11.00

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Cup of Hotties

$1.50

Desserts

Buttermilk Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Keylime Pie

$6.00

Whole Buttermilk Cake

$20.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Whole Keylime Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Meat Only

Full Baby Rack Mo

$23.00

Full Spare Ribs Mo

$23.00

1/2 Rack Baby Mo

$14.00

1/2 Spare Ribs Mo

$14.00

1 lb Pork Mo

$17.00

1 lb Beef Mo

$32.00

1/2 lb Pork Mo

$10.00

1/2 lb Beef Mo

$18.00

Half BBQ Chicken Mo

$9.00

8pc BBQ Chic Mo

$14.00

16pc BBQ Chicken MO

$26.00

8pc Fried Chicken Mo

$14.00

4 PC Fried Chic MO

$9.00

16pc Fried Chicken Mo

$26.00

Shrimp Skewer Mo

$8.00

Extra Meat

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

To Go Soda

$3.25

To Go Tea

$3.25

To Go Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Park Ave Grille Grail - REFILL

$1.00

Friday Special

Large Pork Special

$14.00

Rib & Shrimp Combo Special

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

Website

Location

220 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986

Directions

