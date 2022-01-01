Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Park Burger - Highlands

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Specialty Burgers

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
$10.50

Caramelized onions, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

$9.75

Bacon, ranch, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ranch.

El Chilango

$10.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, jalapenos, house-made guacamole

Fun Guy

$10.75

Lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, swiss, haystack onions, truffle-garlic aioli

Classic Double

$12.25

Two 1/4 lb. patties, american cheese, bacon, burger sauce

Bar-B-Q

$10.00

Scarpone

$10.75

Park Burger Sliders

$9.75

Gettin' Figgy Wit It

$11.50

Classic Burgers

$8.75

Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

$8.50

Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Mini Park Burger

$7.75

Veggie Park Burger

$8.25

Buffalo Burger

$10.50

Fries

The Works

$9.00

Small Classic Fries

$3.00

Large Classic Fries

$4.75

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Small Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.00

Large Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.50

This & That

Bleu Cheese Kettle Chips

$5.25

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.50

Salads

House Salad

$8.50

Chopped Salad

$9.75

Kids Meals

$6.00

A beef slider with Cheese. Served with your choice of fries and applesauce.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Park Burger

$9.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.75

Malted Vanilla Milkshake

$5.75

Malted Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.75

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.25

Caramel Heath Bar Milkshake

$6.25

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Milkshake

$6.25

Condiments & Utensils To Go

Add Utensils

Add Napkins

NFL Specials

Park Burger

$5.00

Works Basket

$5.00

Outlaw Pint

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver, CO 80211

