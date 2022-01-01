Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Park Burger - Platt Park

4,554 Reviews

$$

1890 S Pearl St

Denver, CO 80210

Popular Items

Large Classic Fries
Large Parmesan Truffle Fries
Birria

Chef Inspired Burgers

Served with 1/3 lb. beef patty

Birria

$13.25

Short rib birria, pepperjack cheese, onion, cilatro tomato, garlic aioli

El Chilango

El Chilango

$11.50

Cheddar cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$11.50

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, haystack onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic-truffle aioli

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$13.75

Garlic aioli, tomato, arugula

Cracked Pepper Pile Up

$12.00

Black peppered patty, bearnaise aioli, tomato, brie, haystack onion, arugula

Green Chile

$11.75

Jalapeno cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced green chili, pepperjack, haystack onion

Scarpone

Scarpone

$11.50

Provolone cheese, crispy pancetta, giardiniera peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, truffle-garlic aioli

Gettin' Figgy Wit It

Gettin' Figgy Wit It

$12.25

Fig jam, brie, bacon, rosemary, arugula

Bar-B-Q

Bar-B-Q

$10.75

BBQ sauce, haystack onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

Classic Burgers

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce
Park Burger

Park Burger

$8.75

1/3 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce

Mini Park Burger

Mini Park Burger

$8.25

1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce

Classic Double

$13.00

Two 1/4 patties, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb. buffalo patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce

Veggie Park Burger

Veggie Park Burger

$9.00

House-made veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce

Chicken Sandwiches

Park Pollo

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, swiss

Chicken Bacon Guac

$13.25

Bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, guacamole, ranch

Start It

Blue Cheese Kettle Chips

Blue Cheese Kettle Chips

$6.25

House-made kettle chips, bleu cheese sauce and crumbles, cracked black pepper, parsley

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Served with buffalo sauce or cajun dry rub and a side of ranch

Fries

The Works

The Works

$9.00

Basket of fries, ranch, bacon, cheese sauce, scallions

Birria Street Fries

$10.75

Basket of fries, white cheddar sauce, short rib birria, onion, cilantro

Small Classic Fries

Small Classic Fries

$3.50
Large Classic Fries

Large Classic Fries

$6.00
Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Small Cajun Fries

$4.00

Large Cajun Fries

$7.00
Small Parmesan Truffle Fries

Small Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.50
Large Parmesan Truffle Fries

Large Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Combo Fries

$7.50

Salads

Mixed greens, water chestnuts, red onion, cucumber, mandarin orange, wontons, sesame dressing

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch

Asian Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, water chestnuts, red onion, cucumber, mandarin orange, wontons, sesame dressing

Kids Meals

Kids Mini Park Burger

Kids Mini Park Burger

$9.00

Choice of cheese. Served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Hotdog on a poppyseed bun. Served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A grilled cheese sandwich with american cheese. Served with fries and applesauce.

Kids Milkshake

Kids Milkshake

$3.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.25
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Shake

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Shake

$6.75
Caramel Heath Bar Shake

Caramel Heath Bar Shake

$6.75
Malted Chocolate Shake

Malted Chocolate Shake

$6.25
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.25
Cookies and Cream Shake

Cookies and Cream Shake

$6.75
Malted Vanilla Shake

Malted Vanilla Shake

$6.25
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.25

Sweet Treats

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.25

Homemade mini-marshmallows and marshmallow cream – both homemade, all-natural and GMO-free – get folded with gluten-free, crispy rice puffs. Just a touch of butter gets browned, but enough to bring up a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.25

Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.25

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Beverages

Teakoe-Fizzy Yerba Mate: Pineapple + Lemon + Myrtle

Teakoe-Fizzy Yerba Mate: Pineapple + Lemon + Myrtle

$2.75
Teakoe - Fizzy Black Tea: Black tea + raw honey + lemon

Teakoe - Fizzy Black Tea: Black tea + raw honey + lemon

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Teatulia Organic Iced Green Tea

Teatulia Organic Iced Green Tea

$2.75
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Location

1890 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210

Directions

