Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Park Commons

review star

No reviews yet

9645 Scranton Road

San Diego, CA 92121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Park Commons is a 10,000-square-foot food hall coming to San Diego's Sorrento Valley. Using the same creative vision that launched Whisknladle and Catania, longtime culinary director, Ryan Johnston, and managing partner, Arturo Kassel, have developed six counter-service food stalls each with their own unique flair and flavor. Park Commons food hall and event space will serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and will offer a full bar.

Website

Location

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
Whisknladle Hospitality image
Whisknladle Hospitality image
Whisknladle Hospitality image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nirwana - San Diego
orange star3.6 • 65
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Seasalt Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 1,621
2282 Carmel Valley Rd Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego - 5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Puesto La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1026 Wall St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
orange star4.5 • 382
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
The Deli Buzz
orange star5.0 • 4
6450 Lusk Blvd E110 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston