All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Park Commons is a 10,000-square-foot food hall coming to San Diego's Sorrento Valley. Using the same creative vision that launched Whisknladle and Catania, longtime culinary director, Ryan Johnston, and managing partner, Arturo Kassel, have developed six counter-service food stalls each with their own unique flair and flavor. Park Commons food hall and event space will serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and will offer a full bar.
Location
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego, CA 92121
