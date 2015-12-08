- Home
Park Lane Tavern - VA Beach 1250 Fordham Drive
1250 Fordham Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bar Drinks
Liquor
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Basil Haydens$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Bulleits Rye$11.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$12.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- GD 8/12/15YR Flight$20.00
- GD Manhattan$16.00
- GD Smoked Cherry OF$18.00
- Gentlemen Jack Daniels$10.00
- George Dickel 15 Yr$16.00
- Heavens Door Tennessee$12.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$12.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Aged at Sea$20.00
- Jeffersons VSB$12.00
- Knob Creek 9yr$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Larceny$9.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye$14.00
- Redemption Rye$10.00
- Russell's 10yr$12.00
- Stranahans PLT Cask Strength$15.00
- Tarnished Truth Bourbon Cream$10.00
- Tin Cup$9.00
- Well Bourbon$5.50
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye Small Batch$10.00
- Courvoisier VS$10.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$12.00
- Hennessey VS$10.00
- Hennessey VSOP$14.00
- Remy Martin XO$34.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Apple Pucker$6.00
- B and B$9.00
- Bailey's$6.50
- Banana$6.00
- Benedictine$9.00
- Blackberry$6.00
- Blackhaus$6.50
- Blue Caraco$6.00
- Brandy VSQ$6.00
- Butterscotch$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Chamboard$7.00
- Contreau$8.00
- Dark Cacao$6.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Galliano$7.00
- Godiva White$8.00
- Goldschlager$7.00
- Grand Mariner$9.00
- Grn Menthe$6.00
- Hot Damn$6.00
- Irish Mist$8.00
- Jager$6.50
- Kahula$6.00
- Light Cacao$6.00
- Limoncello$7.00
- Liquor 43$6.50
- Midori$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint$6.00
- Pimms$6.00
- Razzmataz$6.50
- Rumplemintz$6.50
- Sambuca Light$6.50
- St. Germain$7.00
- Tia Maria$7.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Tuaca$7.00
- Vermouth Dry$5.00
- Vermouth Sweet$5.00
- Jameson Flight$15.00
- Bourbon Flight$16.00
- Glenlivet Flight$18.00
- Glenmorangie Flight$18.00
- Beefeater$6.50
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00
- Hendricks$7.50
- Tanqueray$6.50
- Tanqueray 10$7.50
- Well Gin$6.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.50
- Bacardi Silver$6.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Goslings$6.50
- Malibu$6.50
- Meyers$6.50
- Pussers$6.50
- Rumchata$6.75
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14yr$20.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 12yr$16.00
- Dalmore 12yr$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$12.00
- Glenfiddich 18yr$40.00
- Glenfiddich Old Solera Reserve 15yr$15.00
- Glenkinchie 12 yr$14.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$15.00
- Glenlivet 18yr$40.00
- Glenlivet French Oak Reserve 15yr$18.00
- Glenlivet 14 Year Congnac Cask$14.00
- Glenmorangie Lasanta 12 Yr$13.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Yr$15.00
- Glenmorangie The Original 10yr$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$50.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$20.00
- Laphroaig 10yr$12.00
- Macallan 12yr$17.00
- Macallan 18yr$60.00
- Oban 14yr$18.00
- Talisker 10yr$16.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Well Scotch$7.00
- Cuervo 1800$8.00
- Cuervo 1800 Silver$8.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$10.00
- Patron Gold$10.50
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Cuervo Silver$6.50
- Teremana Blanco$8.00
- Teremana Reposado$8.00
- Well Tequilla$6.00
- Lunazul Reposada$8.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Firefly Swt Tea$6.00
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Ketel One$7.50
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Three Olives$6.50
- Three Olives Cherry$6.50
- Three Olives Citrus$6.50
- Titos$7.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$7.00
- Smirnoff Orange$6.50
- Smirnoff Rasberry$6.50
- Smirnoff Peach$6.50
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.50
- smirnoff watermelon$6.50
- Sobieski$6.00
- Bushmills$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00
- Jameson Caskmates IPA$8.00
- Jameson Caskmates Stout$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Proper Twelve$8.00
- Redbreast 12yr$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Canadian Club$6.50
- Crown Royal Original$7.50
- </Crown Apple$7.50