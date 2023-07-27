All Coffee

Lattes

$8.00

Iced Latte

$8.00

Percolated Coffee

$3.00

Chai Latte

$8.00

Cold Brew

Regular Cold Brew

$6.00

Creamy Cold Brew

$6.00

Frappes

$8.00

Cartado

$4.00

Black Hole

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Beverages

Hot Coco

$3.00+

Suzie Q

$3.00+

S'mores

$3.00+

White Coco

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$6.00

Pink Splash

$5.00

Hot Cider

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$8.00

Frozen Lemonade

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.50

Passion Ice Tea

$4.50

Miscellaneous

Coffee Beans

1/2 Pound Coffee Bag

$8.00

1 Pound Coffee Bag

$16.00

Merchandise

Stickers

$5.00

Tumblers

$15.00

T-Shirts

$15.00