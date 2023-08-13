Park Place Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern California cuisine with Italian inspiration
Location
50 3rd St, Lakeport, CA 95453
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jitter Bean - High Street - 1843 North High Street
No Reviews
1843 North High Street 95453, CA 95453
View restaurant
Clear Lake Resort Services, LLC - 8727 Soda Bay Road
No Reviews
8727 Soda Bay Road Kelseyville, CA 95451
View restaurant